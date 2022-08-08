ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Weekly Los Angeles farmers market vendors from Santa Barbara County farms

By Bryan Hernandez
 2 days ago
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA. — Santa Barbara county farmers wake up early Sunday morning to take the long trip into Los Angeles, where a weekly farmers market is held in the city of Alhambra.

The two farmers — Caparino Chavez from Santa Maria and Vicente Carranza from Carpinteria — say they woke up as early as 2 a.m. in order to set up camp at the Alhambra farmers market.

Both vendors sold a variety of fruits and vegetables. The main sellers for Chavez Family Farms were strawberries, and for Rancho Santa Cecilia their main seller were aguacates .

Chavez, head of Chavez Family Farms, is originally from Jalisco, Mexico. He says overcoming adversity is possible, citing his journey to the United States from his hometown of Guadalajara.

"I came to this country and worked for someone else," said Chavez. "Then I decided to do my own farm — do my own business. Now I've been to this market for about 20 years."

Chavez's grandfather first established the farm in Santa Maria in 1988 and says he will pass the farm down to his son when the time comes, but first will teach him to provide good and honest service to his loyal customers.

Carranza has also been a farmer for over 20 years. He was sent by Rancho Santa Cecilia owners Mary Valadez and Cecilio Marquez, who came together with other vendors to create a farmers market in Alhambra.

"We sell aguacates , passion fruit, plum and a little bit of everything," said Carranza.

Rancho Santa Cecilia also sells its' variety of fruits and avocados in the city of Torrance.

The farmers market in Alhambra goes on every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information visit the city of Alhambra's web page.

