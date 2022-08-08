ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherryville, NC

WCNC

Gaston County man wins over $4 million from lottery game

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia man is taking home over four million dollars after winning a North Carolina Education Lottery game. Jimmie Shindler played the Lucky for Life game online Wednesday. He won after matching all five white balls with the yellow Lucky Ball, lotto officials said. His game...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Vote for the 'coolest thing made in North Carolina'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina has a lot of cool things but can you think of the coolest thing that comes from the Tar Heel State?. If you have something in mind, nominate for the "Coolest Thing Made in North Carolina" contest. Previous semifinalists include Pepsi, Smithfield bacon and Mt. Olive pickles, just to name a few. The NC Chamber launched the competition in 2020 to honor North Carolina's manufacturers and raise awareness about the rewarding careers in modern manufacturing.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte Kay Jewelers closed after apparent break-in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Kay Jewelers store in Charlotte's Steel Creek neighborhood is closed after an apparent break-in Monday. When a WCNC Charlotte photographer tried to visit the store Tuesday, he found broken glass on a store door, window, and product display cases. No employees were visible inside the locked store.
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Campbell University#Baseball#Sports#The Stripes Division#Fuquay Varina#Charlotte Post#Wilmington Post
WSOC Charlotte

Man killed by officers in Forsyth County wanted for west Charlotte murder, Ch. 9 learns

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has learned the man shot and killed by police in Forsyth County was wanted for the the murder of a man in west Charlotte. Authorities killed Alexander Dekontee Weah after a shootout at a gas station in Clemmons on Friday. The State Bureau Of Investigation said he was shot as police tried closing in on his arrest. Officials said Weah was wanted for a murder in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte

It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte. Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill  About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination […] The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

On The Road With James: Lenoir

What’s up, roadies? This time, James is back in Caldwell County, visiting lovely Lenoir, North Carolina, home of the state’s blackberry festival. They say this is where the High Country begins, and we’re already soaking in beautiful views here in downtown. Let’s hit the road.
wccbcharlotte.com

Catawba Two Kings Casino Donates $12,000 To Local Nonprofits

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Catawba Two Kings Casino Share Change program has raised a total of $12,000 for two organizations: the Cleveland County Abuse Prevention Council and the HealthCare Foundation of Cleveland County. Share Change, the Catawba Nation’s charitable initiative through the casino, allows visitors to donate the...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

$250K scratch-off winner in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A $250,000 scratch-off winner in Granite Falls has claimed his prize, North Carolina Lottery announced Monday. Granite Falls resident Johnny Shull purchased a $5 20X The Cash scratch-off at the Market Basket on Dudley Shoals Road. The lucky ticket ended up hitting for $250,000, and Shull was able […]
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

The Best Burrito In North Carolina Is Right Here In Charlotte

Sometimes, you just have to have a big fat delicious meaty saucy burrito and you won’t have to go far to get the best one in the state. According to the Charlotte Observer, Yelp did a survey of the best places in North Carolina to get that Mexican delicacy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
americanmilitarynews.com

Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say

Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
WCNC

Cramerton's town manager resigns

CRAMERTON, N.C. — The Town of Cramerton announced last Friday that its town manager has resigned. “I want to wholly thank the Town of Cramerton for the opportunity to serve as town manager over the previous seven years, as I pursue other opportunities," Pugh said of his resignation. You...
CRAMERTON, NC

