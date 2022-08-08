Read full article on original website
Gaston County man wins over $4 million from lottery game
GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia man is taking home over four million dollars after winning a North Carolina Education Lottery game. Jimmie Shindler played the Lucky for Life game online Wednesday. He won after matching all five white balls with the yellow Lucky Ball, lotto officials said. His game...
WCNC
Vote for the 'coolest thing made in North Carolina'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina has a lot of cool things but can you think of the coolest thing that comes from the Tar Heel State?. If you have something in mind, nominate for the "Coolest Thing Made in North Carolina" contest. Previous semifinalists include Pepsi, Smithfield bacon and Mt. Olive pickles, just to name a few. The NC Chamber launched the competition in 2020 to honor North Carolina's manufacturers and raise awareness about the rewarding careers in modern manufacturing.
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive Charging
Store checkout errors are rising in North Carolina. This increase is significant. And it has caused customers to pay more for their purchases. Eight of the identified stores are in Mecklenburg County. Four Walmarts, three Dollar Generals, and one Target got fined $63,505 in total for scanning errors. (source)
Charlotte Kay Jewelers closed after apparent break-in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Kay Jewelers store in Charlotte's Steel Creek neighborhood is closed after an apparent break-in Monday. When a WCNC Charlotte photographer tried to visit the store Tuesday, he found broken glass on a store door, window, and product display cases. No employees were visible inside the locked store.
Lucky for Life: Gastonia man wins $1,000 a day for life in lottery
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gaston County man’s $2 Lucky for Life ticket netted him a top prize of $1,000 a day for life during last week’s drawing, NC Lottery officials said. Jimmie Shindler of Gastonia bought his winning ticket for Wednesday’s drawing through Online Play on the lottery’s website, officials said. He […]
WBTV
Development exploding in Huntersville: fastest growing town in Mecklenburg County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Huntersville is seeing the most growth out of any town in Mecklenburg County. According to county data, the population in 2010 was 46,773 and by 2020 it jumped to 61,376. With that growth, comes new developments. Right now a portion of Main Street...
Man killed by officers in Forsyth County wanted for west Charlotte murder, Ch. 9 learns
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has learned the man shot and killed by police in Forsyth County was wanted for the the murder of a man in west Charlotte. Authorities killed Alexander Dekontee Weah after a shootout at a gas station in Clemmons on Friday. The State Bureau Of Investigation said he was shot as police tried closing in on his arrest. Officials said Weah was wanted for a murder in Charlotte.
7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte
It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte. Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination […] The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Body found while searching for missing man in McDowell County
A body was found Tuesday afternoon while officials were looking for a missing man in McDowell County.
WBTV
Charlotte homebuilder foreclosed on twice as properties continue causing problems
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On N Irwin Ave, a historic home was demolished to make way for a new build that the contractor claimed would be the biggest home in all of Uptown. More than 8 months later and there’s only a slab of concrete, a dirt pit in the backyard and two sides of wall supports.
wccbcharlotte.com
On The Road With James: Lenoir
What’s up, roadies? This time, James is back in Caldwell County, visiting lovely Lenoir, North Carolina, home of the state’s blackberry festival. They say this is where the High Country begins, and we’re already soaking in beautiful views here in downtown. Let’s hit the road.
wccbcharlotte.com
Catawba Two Kings Casino Donates $12,000 To Local Nonprofits
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Catawba Two Kings Casino Share Change program has raised a total of $12,000 for two organizations: the Cleveland County Abuse Prevention Council and the HealthCare Foundation of Cleveland County. Share Change, the Catawba Nation’s charitable initiative through the casino, allows visitors to donate the...
Community frightened after Cotswold Harris Teeter assault
Police do not believe the victim knew his attacker, and they have no apparent motive for why the suspect would beat a 60-year-old man in the head.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
$250K scratch-off winner in Caldwell County
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A $250,000 scratch-off winner in Granite Falls has claimed his prize, North Carolina Lottery announced Monday. Granite Falls resident Johnny Shull purchased a $5 20X The Cash scratch-off at the Market Basket on Dudley Shoals Road. The lucky ticket ended up hitting for $250,000, and Shull was able […]
country1037fm.com
The Best Burrito In North Carolina Is Right Here In Charlotte
Sometimes, you just have to have a big fat delicious meaty saucy burrito and you won’t have to go far to get the best one in the state. According to the Charlotte Observer, Yelp did a survey of the best places in North Carolina to get that Mexican delicacy.
americanmilitarynews.com
Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say
Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
Cramerton's town manager resigns
CRAMERTON, N.C. — The Town of Cramerton announced last Friday that its town manager has resigned. “I want to wholly thank the Town of Cramerton for the opportunity to serve as town manager over the previous seven years, as I pursue other opportunities," Pugh said of his resignation. You...
‘Don’t give up’: Blind musician turns heads in Mount Holly
“I’m out here to give them a show because I’m an entertainer!” Southgate told Queen City News.
Several Target, Walmart, dollar stores fined for overcharging customers in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE — The state of North Carolina fined several Charlotte-area stores because prices at the register were more than those for products on the shelves. The State Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said it happened in the second quarter of 2022. 61 North Carolina stores were ordered to pay fines for price-scanning errors in 32 counties.
