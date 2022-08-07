ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should I invest in gold or not

I have a good amount of money saved up from work in my teenage years. Unfortunately the current in my country is descending quickly. I want something I can invest my money in so I don’t lose most of its value. I’ve been hearing about gold or silver recently as a good investment. What do you guys suggest?
SoFi Shares Fall After SoftBank Says It Will Sell All or Part of Stake

SoftBank Group Corp. is selling at least part of its 9% stake in SoFi Technologies. The move is part of a sweeping effort at the Japanese conglomerate to reduce costs. SoFi shares, which have declined 50% this year, dropped 3.5% in extended trading. SoftBank Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi...
The Next Crypto with Potential to Pump Like Shiba in 2022

Meme coins were one of the hottest sectors in crypto during 2021. This has led Investors everywhere to look for a new cryptocurrency with potential like Shiba Inu and we’ve found it. Tamadoge is one crypto with the potential to grow massively. The meme coin could be the next crypto to pop in the coming months.
Using options to trend follow indices

The cheapest and easiest way to leverage you exposure to the stock market is to buy deep in the money call LEAPS. When S&P 500 drops below that SMA, move to government bonds (unlevered) Using options to trend follow indices is also a good strategy. How exactly would I carry...
1 reason some workers may retire later

Almost 4 in 5 Americans are concerned that inflation is eating away at their financial security. One big result of this? Retirement expectations are getting altered for some adults. Nearly half of millennials don’t feel they’ll ever be able to retire and 64% are skeptical of their ability to build...
Advice for Handling Retiring During a Financial Downturn

Most Americans finance their retirement with a certain amount of faith. It's challenging to maintain that optimism in moments like these, when it seems just about everything is at stake and nothing is certain. You could call the American approach to retirement gambling, and you wouldn't be wrong. The markets...
Whole Foods CEO John Mackey 'concerned' that 'socialists are taking over'

Whole Foods co-founder and exiting CEO John Mackey has said he is “deeply concerned’ that “socialists are taking over” the country. “They’re marching through the institutions — they’'re taking everything over,” he told Reason magazine. “It looks like they’ve taken over...
