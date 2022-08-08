Read full article on original website
Related
US gaming software developer Unity wants to supercharge its growth in China
US software developer Unity is partnering with some of the biggest names in China tech to establish a billion-dollar joint venture aimed at growing its business in the world's largest online gaming market.
FOXBusiness
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey responds to China's draconian COVID policies: 'End the CCP'
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey responded to a news segment on the Chinese government's current approach to COVID-19 policies with a simple message. After Dorsey saw a report highlighting the strict COVID-19 policies the Chinese government has in place, over two and a half years since the pandemic began, he offered a solution: "End the CCP."
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
IN THIS ARTICLE
biztoc.com
Will Shiba Inu Reach $1? No, But New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin Tamadoge Might
Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1. The ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency &...
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
China's digital yuan pushes key US lawmakers to seek urgency from the Fed on a digital dollar that fends off global rivals
Rep. Maxine Waters has drafted legislation for the Fed to further study a digital dollar, according to the Wall Street Journal. Other lawmakers have cited China's digital yuan as a reason to move quicker on a digital dollar. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said he nor the central bank is in...
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire co-founder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old co-founder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%
Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
Deja-flu: China sounds alarm as 35 people fall ill with 'newly identified' Langya virus that is thought to have jumped from shrews
Doctors have raised the alarm over a brand new virus that has infected dozens of people in China. 'Langya' henipavirus — or LayV — was detected in 35 people in the country's eastern Henan and Shandong provinces. It belongs to a family of viruses that are known to...
dailycoin.com
Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why
The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
PETS・
biztoc.com
Tesla (TSLA) secures deal for $5 billion worth of nickel in Indonesia, says official
Tesla reportedly agrees to a deal with the Indonesian government that will secure the automaker about $5 billion worth of nickel. In 2020, we reported on Tesla allegedly being in talks to build a new nickel venture in the country, which has a strong nickel reserve. nickel is one of the main materials used in the production of cathodes for battery cells used in electric vehicles.
biztoc.com
Chinese Tech Bulls Load Up, but Doubts Remain
Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Holdings and Meituan have collectively lost more than $1.2 trillion in value since February last year. China’s ultra-strict “zero Covid” policy, a domestic economic slowdown and a crackdown on the sector by the Chinese government have all pushed down shares.
2 Reasons Investors Should Not Give Up On Alibaba Just Yet
There are still good reasons to be optimistic about Alibaba's prospects.
biztoc.com
China Rare Earth Mines ‘Poisoning’ Northern Myanmar
Rare earth mines surged from a small number to "more than 2,700 mining collection pools at almost 300 separate locations over an area the size of Singapore," Global Witness reported. The post China Rare Earth Mines ‘Poisoning’ Northern Myanmar – Report appeared first on Asia Financial.
biztoc.com
Are Older Workers Propping Up The US Economy?
Are 55 and older workers propping up the U.S. economy? The data is rather persuasive that the answer is yes. The chart of U.S. employment ages 25 to 54 years of age and 55 and older reveals a startling change. There are now 20 million more 55+ employed than there...
u.today
Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
biztoc.com
Something Just Doesn’t Add Up In Chinese Trade Data
Something Just Doesn’t Add Up In Chinese Trade Data. An unusual discrepancy has showed up in two sets of trade data in China. Depending on which official sources you use, China’s trade surplus, could either be overstated or under-reported by a staggering $166 billion over the past year.
knowtechie.com
Web3’s mass adoption – what’s stopping it, and how can we fix it?
DeFi has taken the crypto industry by storm in recent years, and the progress towards Web3 is well on the way, with promises of revolutionizing the internet as we know it. While many believe that mass adoption of Web3 is inevitable, many projects in the industry have failed to catalyze the mass adoption of this technology.
biztoc.com
Head Of The Lancet's COVID-19 Investigation Is "Convinced" It Came Out Of A Lab
Head Of The Lancet's COVID-19 Investigation Is "Convinced" It Came Out Of A Lab. The head of the preeminent scientific journal The Lancet’s COVID-19 origins Commission is ‘convinced’ that the virus came out of a lab and says that a real investigation is being blocked. Professor Jeffrey...
Comments / 0