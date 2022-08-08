Read full article on original website
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, announced the release of a new hero campaign, “Team Up.” The new set of ads are a first for the company, as it targets much of its marketing and advertising to focus on mid to large sized businesses. The new business-to-business (B2B) approach comes as a result of an increasing number of companies flexing their in-house talent with freelance talent to increase adaptability, productivity and manage scalability. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005197/en/ Fiverr’s “Team Up” campaign is a new set of ads that highlight how businesses can benefit from incorporating freelance talent into their workforce. (Photo: Business Wire)
Learning how to communicate through active listening, complete writing and constructive ideas is the key to success for every entrepreneur.
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1. The ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency &...
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
The pandemic has revealed one necessary truth about work: It doesn't need to be done in an office. In fact, not having to commute and being able to work in your pajamas probably makes you even more...
If you're just out of college and ready to find a job, but worried about your lack of experience, don't fret -- there are lots of entry-level jobs out there for fresh employees. Many of these jobs...
Amazon's direct workforce declined by 99,000 employees from the first to the second quarter, to 1.52 million people, the largest sequential drop in its history, after overstaffing its warehouses to handle pandemic-driven demand. The decline was primarily due to attrition in Amazon's fulfillment and distribution network, said Brian Olsavsky,...
The global selloff in tech stocks is hurting valuations and prompting VC firms to reassess their stakes in unlisted technology startups. Over the past few months, the startup community has been hit particularly hard by economic uncertainty. Following unprecedented losses, SoftBank signaled that they would cut headcount and exit stakes in some of their most noteworthy investments. Leading venture capital firms like Sequoia Capital and Y Combinator have issued stark warnings to founders telling them to brace for a serious market downturn. These rare public statements are a harbinger for trouble: As venture capital funding dries up, many startups will not survive.
Pouring your hard-earned money and time into a new business idea can be terrifying, even for experienced entrepreneurs. For Lukasz Tracz and Sebastian Solano, their second attempt at it nearly broke them. Tracz, 37, and Solano, 38, are co-CEOs and co-founders of Jeeter, a Desert Hot Springs, California-based cannabis brand...
Take a deep breath. It's Friday. I'm Jordan Parker Erb, and today I'm taking you inside the "complete chaos" at Oracle as layoffs and restructuring roil the database giant. By the way, apologies for the slight delay this morning — we had a technical issue. (Fitting for a tech newsletter!)
Live the rustic life at this horse property that features plenty of land, six horse stalls and 5 acres of mature almond trees. The ranch-style home showcases 4,029 square feet, four bedrooms, four-and-half bathrooms, a luxurious primary suite designed with a tray ceiling, great light, wood-grain laminate floors, exposed beam ceilings, solar panels, box beam ceiling, wet bar with wine fridge, and an open-layout kitchen and family room.
Are 55 and older workers propping up the U.S. economy? The data is rather persuasive that the answer is yes. The chart of U.S. employment ages 25 to 54 years of age and 55 and older reveals a startling change. There are now 20 million more 55+ employed than there...
Elon Musk sold more than $6.9 billion in Tesla shares, according to new filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission published Tuesday. Why it matters: The selloff comes weeks after the Tesla CEO's bid to withdraw a $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter and ensuing lawsuit against the tech giant. Four months ago, Musk said he didn't plan to sell anymore Tesla shares after offloading $8.5 billion of stock following the Twitter deal, Bloomberg notes.
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), a semiconductor company enabling RF-based wireless power networks, today announced its new high-power WattUp PowerBridge transmitter has received U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Part 18 grant of equipment authorization for 15 watts of conducted wireless power transfer. The approval enables higher power transmission for the rapidly expanding Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem, safely delivering higher levels of power, with no distance limitations to IoT and other connected devices such as electronic shelf labels and RF-based asset tracking. This new FCC certification follows recent global regulatory approvals received by Energous and increases the amount of power that can be transmitted wirelessly in the United States. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005127/en/ 15W WattUp PowerBridge from Energous (Photo: Business Wire)
Mersana touts 'biggest preclinical ADC deal ever' in $1.36B biobuck deal with GSK. AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo made waves with their nearly $7 billion collaboration back in spring 2019. The latest ADC tie-up to enter the biopharma fray centers around a preclinical asset, Mersana's XMT-2056. Mersana has enough money...
AWH earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Peter Holderith.After a prospective buyer was told that the Z will cost $50,000 more than it should, one dealer GM claims miscommunication.
BHG earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
The stock market just turned in its best month since 2022, so maybe conditions will change more quickly than many predict for high-growth tech startups. But the window of opportunity has been closed, at least in the short term, on IPOs, and the windfall paper riches of many tech employees on indefinite hold.
