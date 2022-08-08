ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Associated Press

Fiverr Launches New B2B Hero Ad Campaign “Team Up”, Highlighting the Platform as a Talent Access Solution for Larger Businesses

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, announced the release of a new hero campaign, “Team Up.” The new set of ads are a first for the company, as it targets much of its marketing and advertising to focus on mid to large sized businesses. The new business-to-business (B2B) approach comes as a result of an increasing number of companies flexing their in-house talent with freelance talent to increase adaptability, productivity and manage scalability. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005197/en/ Fiverr’s “Team Up” campaign is a new set of ads that highlight how businesses can benefit from incorporating freelance talent into their workforce. (Photo: Business Wire)
SMALL BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Will Shiba Inu Reach $1? No, But New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin Tamadoge Might

Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1. The ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency &...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunset#Linus Business
geekwire.com

Amazon sheds record 99k employees after overstaffing warehouses, will slow office hiring

Amazon’s direct workforce declined by 99,000 employees from the first to the second quarter, to 1.52 million people, the largest sequential drop in its history, after overstaffing its warehouses to handle pandemic-driven demand. The decline was primarily due to attrition in Amazon’s fulfillment and distribution network, said Brian Olsavsky,...
NewsBreak
Economy
Fortune

VC funding is drying up. Here’s a four-time founder’s guide to surviving a market downturn

The global selloff in tech stocks is hurting valuations and prompting VC firms to reassess their stakes in unlisted technology startups. Over the past few months, the startup community has been hit particularly hard by economic uncertainty. Following unprecedented losses, SoftBank signaled that they would cut headcount and exit stakes in some of their most noteworthy investments. Leading venture capital firms like Sequoia Capital and Y Combinator have issued stark warnings to founders telling them to brace for a serious market downturn. These rare public statements are a harbinger for trouble: As venture capital funding dries up, many startups will not survive.
MARKETS
CNBC

These 2 college friends pawned watches and cars to fund their cannabis startup—it could bring in $400 million this year

Pouring your hard-earned money and time into a new business idea can be terrifying, even for experienced entrepreneurs. For Lukasz Tracz and Sebastian Solano, their second attempt at it nearly broke them. Tracz, 37, and Solano, 38, are co-CEOs and co-founders of Jeeter, a Desert Hot Springs, California-based cannabis brand...
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
biztoc.com

Grab a piece of country paradise at 7.5-acre equestrian estate

Live the rustic life at this horse property that features plenty of land, six horse stalls and 5 acres of mature almond trees. The ranch-style home showcases 4,029 square feet, four bedrooms, four-and-half bathrooms, a luxurious primary suite designed with a tray ceiling, great light, wood-grain laminate floors, exposed beam ceilings, solar panels, box beam ceiling, wet bar with wine fridge, and an open-layout kitchen and family room.
REAL ESTATE
biztoc.com

Are Older Workers Propping Up The US Economy?

Are 55 and older workers propping up the U.S. economy? The data is rather persuasive that the answer is yes. The chart of U.S. employment ages 25 to 54 years of age and 55 and older reveals a startling change. There are now 20 million more 55+ employed than there...
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

Elon Musk sells $6.9 billion worth of Tesla stock

Elon Musk sold more than $6.9 billion in Tesla shares, according to new filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission published Tuesday. Why it matters: The selloff comes weeks after the Tesla CEO's bid to withdraw a $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter and ensuing lawsuit against the tech giant. Four months ago, Musk said he didn't plan to sell anymore Tesla shares after offloading $8.5 billion of stock following the Twitter deal, Bloomberg notes.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Energous Breakthrough FCC Approval For 15W WattUp PowerBridge, Increases Wireless Power Networks Charging Capability by 15 Times

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), a semiconductor company enabling RF-based wireless power networks, today announced its new high-power WattUp PowerBridge transmitter has received U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Part 18 grant of equipment authorization for 15 watts of conducted wireless power transfer. The approval enables higher power transmission for the rapidly expanding Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem, safely delivering higher levels of power, with no distance limitations to IoT and other connected devices such as electronic shelf labels and RF-based asset tracking. This new FCC certification follows recent global regulatory approvals received by Energous and increases the amount of power that can be transmitted wirelessly in the United States. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005127/en/ 15W WattUp PowerBridge from Energous (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY

