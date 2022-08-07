Read full article on original website
Related
Buffett Goes on Buying Spree as Stock Market Reels
Warren Buffett went bargain hunting with both fists in the second quarter, scooping up billions of dollars worth of equities amid the broader market's steep selloff. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, $292.07) was a net buyer of stocks to the tune of $3.8 billion for the three months ended June 30. For good measure, Buffett, the conglomerate's chairman and CEO, also bought back $1 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway's own stock.
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
The investment strategist that nailed the stock market bottom in June says risks are skewed to the downside as investors fight the Fed
The investment strategist that nailed the stock market bottom in mid-June sees reason for turning cautious. Truist co-CIO Keith Lerner told Insider that risks are skewed to the downside as the S&P 500 runs into technical resistance. "What's holding us back is central bank tightening and that valuations are not...
biztoc.com
The Next Crypto with Potential to Pump Like Shiba in 2022
Meme coins were one of the hottest sectors in crypto during 2021. This has led Investors everywhere to look for a new cryptocurrency with potential like Shiba Inu and we’ve found it. Tamadoge is one crypto with the potential to grow massively. The meme coin could be the next crypto to pop in the coming months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
biztoc.com
Using options to trend follow indices
The cheapest and easiest way to leverage you exposure to the stock market is to buy deep in the money call LEAPS. When S&P 500 drops below that SMA, move to government bonds (unlevered) Using options to trend follow indices is also a good strategy. How exactly would I carry...
biztoc.com
Will Shiba Inu Reach $1? No, But New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin Tamadoge Might
Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1. The ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency &...
The Democrats have taken aim at the stock market's safety net by taxing buybacks - potentially creating another headwind for investors
The Democrats plan to put a 1% tax on share buybacks, as part of a deal to rescue Joe Biden's agenda. Stock buybacks have supported the market in recent years, with companies spending huge amounts on their own shares. Analysts said the tax could be a new headwind, but said...
biztoc.com
PANDEMIC PERK: Student loan freeze gave borrowers unexpected benefits
Credit scores for student loan borrowers increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the findings of a new study. The "2022 Student Loan Update" was conducted by researchers from the Center for Microeconomic Data. According to its findings, the credit scores of subprime borrowers – those with scores below 620...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chile's Cencosud posts Q2 net loss of $21.9 million
SANTIAGO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Cencosud (CENCOSUD.SN) on Thursday said its net lossin the second quarter was of $21.9 million. Cencosud, one of South America's largest retailers, reported that its overall revenue increased 22% year-on-year to $3.812 billion.
biztoc.com
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF: The Best Offense Is Defense
Summary With a 30-day SEC yield of only 2.89%, Vanguard's High Dividend Yield ETF doesn't offer what many investors would consider to be a "high dividend yield". However, the fund's "value" oriented portfolio is well positioned for today's volatile and uncertain market and has outperformed the S&P 500 by 8% over the past year. That proves the old football saying that sometimes "the best offense is a great defense". Today, I'll take a closer look at the VYM ETF and see if it makes sense for an allocation within your portfolio.
biztoc.com
Here are the five things you need to know about Thursday's trading
Reports on wholesale inflation and layoffs are on deck before the opening bell. PRODUCER PRICES: The Bureau of Labor Statistics will report wholesale inflation data for July. The producer price index is expected to rise 0.2% month-over-month, according to Refinitiv forecasts, well below June’s 1.1% spike and a record 1.6% surge in March.
biztoc.com
Can I Invest in AAPL & MSFT individually via Vanguard?
Can I Invest in AAPL & MSFT individually via Vanguard? I am wondering whether its possible to invest into dividend stocks. Is this possible via Vanguard UK, as I cant find the option? I can find the page on the US website but not the UK version.https://personal.vanguard.com/us/funds/stocks/snapshot?Ticker=AAPL andamp;MSFT.
biztoc.com
Should I invest in gold or not
I have a good amount of money saved up from work in my teenage years. Unfortunately the current in my country is descending quickly. I want something I can invest my money in so I don’t lose most of its value. I’ve been hearing about gold or silver recently as a good investment. What do you guys suggest?
biztoc.com
Advice for Handling Retiring During a Financial Downturn
Most Americans finance their retirement with a certain amount of faith. It's challenging to maintain that optimism in moments like these, when it seems just about everything is at stake and nothing is certain. You could call the American approach to retirement gambling, and you wouldn't be wrong. The markets...
biztoc.com
India Shares Hit Four-Month High, Banks and Tech Lead
"The optimism came on the back of a US consumer inflation rate that eased in July after hitting the peak a month before," Prashanth Tapse, a research analyst at Mehta Equities, said. The post India Shares Hit Four-Month High, Banks and Tech Lead appeared first on Asia Financial.
biztoc.com
This CEO developed what's been dubbed Asia's Tesla of scooters. Here are his top tips
Gogoro's CEO is no stranger to creativity — he was involved in the ideation for Microsoft's Xbox and Windows XP. He shares with CNBC his tips for innovation.
InvestorPlace
Dear TSLA Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Aug. 17
Shareholders of record will receive two additional shares after the market close on Aug. 24. TSLA stock is down about 15% year-to-date (YTD). Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is in focus today after the company confirmed Aug. 17 as its date of record for the upcoming 3-for-1 stock split. After the split, shareholders on record will receive an additional two shares of TSLA stock which will be distributed after the market close on Aug. 24. The two shares will be received as a dividend. Based on current prices, shares of Tesla will trade in the $300 range following the split, which will be effective come the morning of Aug. 25.
Best Vanguard Stock ETFs (Updated August 2022)
When it comes to investing in ETFs, the first place that many people turn to is Vanguard. With nearly $2 trillion in assets, it's the 2nd largest ETF issuer behind only BlackRock's iShares family of funds. The reason why is pretty simple. No matter what category, theme or strategy an...
biztoc.com
SoFi Shares Fall After SoftBank Says It Will Sell All or Part of Stake
SoftBank Group Corp. is selling at least part of its 9% stake in SoFi Technologies. The move is part of a sweeping effort at the Japanese conglomerate to reduce costs. SoFi shares, which have declined 50% this year, dropped 3.5% in extended trading. SoftBank Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi...
biztoc.com
Stocks rally like it’s ‘mission accomplished’
Investors might want to keep their guard up as the stock market continues its rally. “The market has kind of gone back to sleep” in appearing to think, “all right, mission accomplished, inflation’s in the bag, the Fed can back off,” said Sameer Samana. Core inflation, which strips out food and energy, will probably remain “stubbornly’ high.
Comments / 0