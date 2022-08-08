Read full article on original website
Business Insider
A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy
Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
u.today
Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
AOL Corp
Should You Save or Pay Down Debt to Prepare for a Recession?
A recession can wreak havoc on your finances. So it’s understandable if you’re worried by recent headlines. Economists are increasingly pessimistic, with those polled for Bankrate’s Second-Quarter Economic Indicator putting the odds of a recession at 52% in the next 12 to 18 months. If you’re worried...
biztoc.com
Can I Invest in AAPL & MSFT individually via Vanguard?
Can I Invest in AAPL & MSFT individually via Vanguard? I am wondering whether its possible to invest into dividend stocks. Is this possible via Vanguard UK, as I cant find the option? I can find the page on the US website but not the UK version.https://personal.vanguard.com/us/funds/stocks/snapshot?Ticker=AAPL andamp;MSFT.
3 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings
Your path to $1 million may be easier than expected.
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
biztoc.com
Will Shiba Inu Reach $1? No, But New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin Tamadoge Might
Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1. The ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency &...
8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret
Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
A major student-loan lender 'assumes' Biden will keep debt payments paused until January 2023
Anthony Noto, SoFi's CEO, previously lobbied Congress to resume student-loan payments, but he's expecting Biden to extend the pause through next year.
I’m a former Walmart exec – using the self-checkout could land you in trouble but another payment method is far worse
WALMART shoppers have been caught out using the self-checkouts in store and some have even been handed cautions by the cops after accidentally failing to scan groceries. But, Joel Larson, a former executive at the retailer, has warned that the Scan & Go payment method was far worse for thefts.
Why Retirees are Returning to Work — It’s Not for the Paycheck
There might be a Great Resignation going on in some parts of the American workforce, but other parts are witnessing a Great Unretirement. A recent report from the AARP, citing data from the Indeed...
biztoc.com
Where you keep your savings is going to be very important.’ Pros predict when interest rates on savings accounts will rise, and where to find the best rates now
The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates on savings accounts and certificates of deposit. The move is good news for savers who want to keep their money in the U.S. But it's also bad news for those who don't want to pay as much as they do. When the Fed...
Should You Dump Your Financial Advisor Now That the Market Is Down? Here's What Suze Orman Says
Mad at your financial advisor? You probably shouldn't be.
2 Pitfalls of Working in Retirement You Should Know About
Keep these in mind before you take on a job.
biztoc.com
Bank of America: Prepare For The Worst
Summary As Bank of America struggled in the face of the Fed stress test, it's time to build capital and prepare for the worst. BAC is an industry leader in mobile banking and has a simple formula to increase EPS. We'll take a look at the composition of the bank's assets. There's no way we'd sell at 1.1x book. In the decade ahead, we project returns of 10% per annum. The Thesis.
ValueWalk
Did You Tell Your Financial Advisor You Were Prepared To Ride Out Down Markets?
Do you remember when your financial advisor asked you what you would do if the stock market was down 10%? 20%? Together you explored your tolerance for risk. In that theoretical conversation, you didn’t have the advantage of knowing the details of why stocks had fallen. If this conversation...
biztoc.com
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF: The Best Offense Is Defense
Summary With a 30-day SEC yield of only 2.89%, Vanguard's High Dividend Yield ETF doesn't offer what many investors would consider to be a "high dividend yield". However, the fund's "value" oriented portfolio is well positioned for today's volatile and uncertain market and has outperformed the S&P 500 by 8% over the past year. That proves the old football saying that sometimes "the best offense is a great defense". Today, I'll take a closer look at the VYM ETF and see if it makes sense for an allocation within your portfolio.
biztoc.com
US Stock Futures Climb Before Key Inflation Report: Markets Wrap
S&P 500 contracts gained 0.3%, following a fourth session of declines in the underlying gauge. Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5%. Tesla Inc. climbed in premarket trading after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s biggest share sale on record. The inversion, around the deepest since 2000, is viewed as a sign...
3 Reasons Not to Stop Investing in Your 401(k) Even If You're Worried About a Market Downturn
Don't make a decision you'll regret when it comes to your 401(k).
forkast.news
Crypto lender Hodlnaut halts withdrawals, ends token swap feature
Singapore-based crypto lender Hodlnaut freezed withdrawals as well as ended its token swapping feature on Monday, just as the market is showing signs of recovery from the so-called crypto winter. Fast facts. Hodlnaut said the withdrawal freeze is to “focus on stabilizing our liquidity and preserving assets” and for “necessary...
