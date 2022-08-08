ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Slowing demand in the U.S., Europe and China could hurt Asian exporters, HSBC says

Asian exporters will face significant challenges as demand from major markets like the U.S., Europe and China slow down in the coming months, according to the chief Asia economist of HSBC. Manufacturers in Europe are already pulling back quite significantly, namely in Germany, Frederic Neumann told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia"...
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
biztoc.com

Will Shiba Inu Reach $1? No, But New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin Tamadoge Might

Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1. The ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency &...
Lootpress

US inflation slips from 40-year peak but remains high 8.5%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Falling gas prices gave Americans a slight break from the pain of high inflation last month, though the surge in overall prices slowed only modestly from the four–decade high it reached in June. Consumer prices jumped 8.5% in July compared with a year earlier, the...
CNBC

U.S. Treasury yields fall as investors weigh Fed rate hike outlook

U.S. long-term Treasury yields fell on Monday as a key inversion of the bond curve continued to deepen. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 9 basis points to about 2.746%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down nearly 9 basis points to 2.976%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
biztoc.com

Fed considers full-percentage point rate hike and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know

CRUSHING INFLATION SOLUTION?: The scorching-hot July jobs report raises the risk of a full-percentage point interest rate increase when the Federal Reserve meets in September as policymakers try to crush inflation and cool the labor market, according to Citigroup economists. Citigroup strategists, led by Andrew Hollenhorst, wrote in a Monday...
biztoc.com

Are Older Workers Propping Up The US Economy?

Are 55 and older workers propping up the U.S. economy? The data is rather persuasive that the answer is yes. The chart of U.S. employment ages 25 to 54 years of age and 55 and older reveals a startling change. There are now 20 million more 55+ employed than there...
Sourcing Journal

‘Now Is the Time’ to Explore Non-China Alternatives, Experts Say

Click here to read the full article. Brands reliant on China imports should considering diversifying, experts at the Sourcing at Magic trade show said on Monday. Panelists offered a look ahead at the 2023 sourcing landscape, which they expect will bring continued supply chain challenges and trade headwinds. “If it’s coming from China, you’re going to have a problem—at least for the next year,” California Fashion Association president Ilse Metchek told attendees. “Politics be damned, there’s nothing you can do about it. So as for alternatives, now is the time to explore them.” The passage of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, signed...
biztoc.com

Oil bounces as China, U.S. data ease recession concerns

Brent crude futures rise 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $95.14 a barrel by 0439 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.18 a barrel, up 17 cents. Both contracts settled higher on Friday after jobs growth in the United States unexpectedly accelerated in July. Signs of weak demand in...
