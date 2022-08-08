Click here to read the full article. Brands reliant on China imports should considering diversifying, experts at the Sourcing at Magic trade show said on Monday. Panelists offered a look ahead at the 2023 sourcing landscape, which they expect will bring continued supply chain challenges and trade headwinds. “If it’s coming from China, you’re going to have a problem—at least for the next year,” California Fashion Association president Ilse Metchek told attendees. “Politics be damned, there’s nothing you can do about it. So as for alternatives, now is the time to explore them.” The passage of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, signed...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO