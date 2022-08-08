ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Deliveroo reveals widened losses as Next boss Lord Wolfson quits board

Deliveroo has posted widened pre-tax losses after seeing cash-strapped consumers cut back on takeaways as it revealed Next boss Lord Simon Wolfson had quit its board.The food delivery giant posted a pre-tax loss of £147.3 million for the first half of 2022, against losses of £95.4 million a year earlier, just weeks after slashing its annual outlook on the back of slumping sales growth.In another blow for the group, Deliveroo said non-executive director Lord Wolfson, who is chief executive of high street chain Next, had stepped down from its board on Tuesday just 18 months after taking on the role.Lord...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
biztoc.com

Will Shiba Inu Reach $1? No, But New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin Tamadoge Might

Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1. The ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency &...
MARKETS
biztoc.com

How the Inflation Reduction Act will supercharge climate tech startups

‘The bill is just a monumental accelerator for a whole host of technologies that serve to decarbonize one sector or another.’. Out of the more than 80 million single-family homes in the U.S., roughly 1,000 have geothermal heat pumps from Dandelion Energy, a startup that spun out of Google. (Another 1,200 have the heat pumps on order.) But it’s likely that number will grow quickly—and that the company will expand out of the Northeast, the only region where it operates so far—thanks to the support for climate tech in the Inflation Reduction Act.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

This ingenious kit brings solar power to individual apartments

We Do Solar has created a kit of eight photovoltaic panels that attach to a balcony and can reduce electric bills by up to 25% a year. If you live in an apartment, you probably don’t have solar power. You obviously don’t own your building’s roof, and since tenants typically pay their own electric bills, property owners wouldn’t get the cost-saving incentive that comes with installing solar panels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
biztoc.com

Oil bounces as China, U.S. data ease recession concerns

Brent crude futures rise 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $95.14 a barrel by 0439 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.18 a barrel, up 17 cents. Both contracts settled higher on Friday after jobs growth in the United States unexpectedly accelerated in July. Signs of weak demand in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
biztoc.com

Elon Musk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla Stock, Leaving Investors to Wonder What’s Next

Elon Musk, the enigmatic, impenetrable CEO of Tesla is at it again. He sold billions worth of shares in his electric-vehicle company over the past three trading days. That will leave investors wondering why and, more importantly, what comes next. The sales were conducted over three days in more than 120 separate transactions.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
biztoc.com

When do we get to the marketing part?”

It was early in the development of a new product, and someone asked this question. I’m not sure the word “marketing” means what you think it means. Later, we will get to the promotion and advertising part. But right now, this is marketing. All of it. The product. The warranty. The team. The color choices. […]
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

The Trade Desk, Inc. 2023 Q2 - Results

Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
biztoc.com

Bank of Thailand Hikes Rates for First Time in Four Years

The central bank raised its benchmark rate 25 basis points to 0.75% to fight surging inflation as increased tourism boosts growth. The post Bank of Thailand Hikes Rates for First Time in Four Years appeared first on Asia Financial.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Charles Schwab: Stellar Future With Higher Interest Rates

Summary The average yield on Schwab's interest-earning assets went up 26 basis points from 1.47% in 1Q22 to 1.73% in 2Q22. Net interest went up $361 million from $2,183 million in 1Q22 to $2,544 million in 2Q22. The 2Q22 period was in an environment where interest rates were lower than they are today and lower than they are expected to be in the future. Introduction.
STOCKS
biztoc.com

business ideas for a 3rd WORLD COUNTRY

19-year-old has been into stocks, economics and financial jargon since a kid. Finally started investing in stocks and want to start looking into business. I'm pretty young from what I've seen about other people in businesses (I'm 19) and I realize that I have literally nothing to lose and am ready to consider failure as learning steps.
MARKETS
biztoc.com

Try to find out Most Active Small-Cap Stocks, what’s your stock list

This screen presents the most active small cap stocks with a price higher than $5 and a turnover rate higher than 20% more that reflect intraday trading volume. The list is updated in real time and the results are sorted by market capitalization. The results are limited to the top 30 stocks that meet the criteria.
STOCKS
The Guardian

Tell us: are you taking part in the Don’t Pay UK campaign?

More than 9o,000 people in the UK have pledged to not pay their energy bills when the regulator raises the energy price cap on 1 October. The Don’t Pay UK campaign, which says it will only act if one million people join, is gathering steam as analysts forecast that the average household bill will climb beyond £3,300 a year. It is then expected to soar over £4,200 from January.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
biztoc.com

In China, Higher Consumer Inflation Masks Weak Demand

China's headline consumer inflation rate surged to its fastest pace in two years in July. But a drop in core inflation points to a different problem: weak domestic demand. Headline consumer prices rose by 2.7% in July from a year earlier, accelerating from June’s 2.5% gain.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF: The Best Offense Is Defense

Summary With a 30-day SEC yield of only 2.89%, Vanguard's High Dividend Yield ETF doesn't offer what many investors would consider to be a "high dividend yield". However, the fund's "value" oriented portfolio is well positioned for today's volatile and uncertain market and has outperformed the S&P 500 by 8% over the past year. That proves the old football saying that sometimes "the best offense is a great defense". Today, I'll take a closer look at the VYM ETF and see if it makes sense for an allocation within your portfolio.
STOCKS

