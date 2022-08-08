Prudential has seen its half-year profits grow, but warned that ongoing Covid-19 restrictions have stifled sales in Hong Kong and will affect its Asian operations.The insurance giant – which has headquarters in London and Hong Kong and is focused on Asia and Africa – reported an 8% rise in its half-year adjusted operating profits to 1.7 billion dollars (£1.4 billion), compared with 1.6 billion dollars (£1.3 billion) a year earlier.The rise was driven by an increase in life insurance and asset management sales as well as a 32% reduction in costs, having saved 180 million dollars (£149 million) by demerging...

MARKETS ・ 2 HOURS AGO