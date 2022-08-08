Read full article on original website
Here's why investors from Wall Street to Main Street are feeling glum.
G'morning Opening Bell team. Phil Rosen here — this California sun has me feeling chipper!. But that puts me in a rare company these days. In this economy, bears abound and optimism is as hard to spot as a week without a crypto hack. Today, I'm breaking down why...
Prudential’s profits grow but Hong Kong sales dip amid zero-Covid policies
Prudential has seen its half-year profits grow, but warned that ongoing Covid-19 restrictions have stifled sales in Hong Kong and will affect its Asian operations.The insurance giant – which has headquarters in London and Hong Kong and is focused on Asia and Africa – reported an 8% rise in its half-year adjusted operating profits to 1.7 billion dollars (£1.4 billion), compared with 1.6 billion dollars (£1.3 billion) a year earlier.The rise was driven by an increase in life insurance and asset management sales as well as a 32% reduction in costs, having saved 180 million dollars (£149 million) by demerging...
biztoc.com
Stock futures nudge higher as investors brace for July inflation report
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 68 points, or 0.21%. S&P 500 futures added 0.28% and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.4%. The moves come after the S&P 500 and NasDAQ fell for a third straight day on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite led the declines, falling 1.19%. Economists expect the report...
u.today
"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption
American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
dailyhodl.com
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
A popular crypto analyst is breaking down how the partnership between two financial giants could trigger a Bitcoin (BTC) explosion to $773,000. Last week, US-based crypto titan Coinbase announced that it teamed up with BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. In...
biztoc.com
Will Shiba Inu Reach $1? No, But New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin Tamadoge Might
Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1. The ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency &...
Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report
Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
biztoc.com
Where you keep your savings is going to be very important.’ Pros predict when interest rates on savings accounts will rise, and where to find the best rates now
The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates on savings accounts and certificates of deposit. The move is good news for savers who want to keep their money in the U.S. But it's also bad news for those who don't want to pay as much as they do. When the Fed...
biztoc.com
Bank of America: Prepare For The Worst
Summary As Bank of America struggled in the face of the Fed stress test, it's time to build capital and prepare for the worst. BAC is an industry leader in mobile banking and has a simple formula to increase EPS. We'll take a look at the composition of the bank's assets. There's no way we'd sell at 1.1x book. In the decade ahead, we project returns of 10% per annum. The Thesis.
biztoc.com
Markets will be in for a 'rude awakening' following jobs report, economist warns
Markets will be in for a 'rude awakening’ following jobs report, economist warns. Markets are expected to take a hit after the jobs report on Friday. The U.S. economy is expected to have added 100,000 jobs in the last three months of the year.
decrypt.co
Cathie Wood Cites SEC Securities Warning in Dropping Coinbase Stock
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood confirmed Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) labeling of nine tokens traded on Coinbase as unregistered securities prompted the firm to sell a portion of the shares it held in the cryptocurrency exchange. The CEO said the SEC’s claim, which came just...
2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
For both Bitcoin and Ethereum, the buy-and-hold approach can lock in long-term gains for your portfolio.
blockworks.co
Interactive Brokers Expands Crypto Trading Features
Automated global electronic broker Interactive Brokers announced the expansion of its crypto trading features today. Additional coins including LINK, MATIC, UNI and AAVE have also been added. Customers now have access to 24/7 trading through an enhanced web application available from Paxos Trust Company and can hold both USD and...
Goldman Sachs' Marcus is beset with turnover and tension. As losses mount, Goldman's venture onto Main Street is becoming a defining moment for CEO David Solomon.
Inside Goldman Sachs' costly Marcus venture, Shopify's lavish getaways that took place just before layoffs, and Europe's bond market goes more than a month without a new deal.
bloomberglaw.com
BlackRock 401(k) Investment Suits Send Message ‘Nobody’s Safe’
A flurry of new 401(k) lawsuits challenging companies that offer their workers conservative, low-cost target-date funds has enraged retirement industry insiders who say the complaints mean no retirement plan is safe from litigation. The class actions are leveled at major companies defaulting employee investments into a suite of. BlackRock Inc.
biztoc.com
Can I Invest in AAPL & MSFT individually via Vanguard?
Can I Invest in AAPL & MSFT individually via Vanguard? I am wondering whether its possible to invest into dividend stocks. Is this possible via Vanguard UK, as I cant find the option? I can find the page on the US website but not the UK version.https://personal.vanguard.com/us/funds/stocks/snapshot?Ticker=AAPL andamp;MSFT.
TechCrunch
Coinbase’s earnings fall short of expectations as crypto winter rages
Today after the bell, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase reported its second quarter performance. In the second quarter, Coinbase reported net revenues of $802.6 million and earnings per share of -$4.98 (diluted), predicated on net income of -$1.09 billion. The company’s adjusted EBITDA, a highly non-GAAP metric, was -$151 million in the period.
biztoc.com
265 Billion In Added Value To Evaporate From Germany Economy Amid Energy Crisis, Study Warns
$265 Billion In Added Value To Evaporate From Germany Economy Amid Energy Crisis, Study Warns. A new report published by the Employment Research (IAB) on Tuesday outlines how Germany's economy will lose a whopping 260 billion euros ($265 billion) in added value by the end of the decade due to high energy prices sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine which will have severe ramifications on the labor market, according to Reuters.
biztoc.com
Goldman slashes gold and silver forecasts as traders wait for CPI data
Gold prices fell on Wednesday ahead of crucial consumer price inflation data. Goldman Sachs slashed its forecasts for the precious metal, along with silver, citing increased focus on the Federal Reserve’s shifting priorities. Gold futures GCZ22,-0.07%expiring in December fell $5, or 0.2%, to $1,807.30. Gold was boosted on Tuesday...
Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
Digital personal finance company Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock has fallen (-49%) on the year but could be staging a turnaround,
