US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Where you keep your savings is going to be very important.’ Pros predict when interest rates on savings accounts will rise, and where to find the best rates now
The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates on savings accounts and certificates of deposit. The move is good news for savers who want to keep their money in the U.S. But it's also bad news for those who don't want to pay as much as they do. When the Fed...
China’s Gen Z isn’t like the others. Meet the nationalistic generation that’s way richer than its parents
China’s Gen Z is far different from its Western counterparts.
Fed considers full-percentage point rate hike and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
CRUSHING INFLATION SOLUTION?: The scorching-hot July jobs report raises the risk of a full-percentage point interest rate increase when the Federal Reserve meets in September as policymakers try to crush inflation and cool the labor market, according to Citigroup economists. Citigroup strategists, led by Andrew Hollenhorst, wrote in a Monday...
Are Older Workers Propping Up The US Economy?
Are 55 and older workers propping up the U.S. economy? The data is rather persuasive that the answer is yes. The chart of U.S. employment ages 25 to 54 years of age and 55 and older reveals a startling change. There are now 20 million more 55+ employed than there...
Oil bounces as China, U.S. data ease recession concerns
Brent crude futures rise 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $95.14 a barrel by 0439 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.18 a barrel, up 17 cents. Both contracts settled higher on Friday after jobs growth in the United States unexpectedly accelerated in July. Signs of weak demand in...
In China, Higher Consumer Inflation Masks Weak Demand
China's headline consumer inflation rate surged to its fastest pace in two years in July. But a drop in core inflation points to a different problem: weak domestic demand. Headline consumer prices rose by 2.7% in July from a year earlier, accelerating from June’s 2.5% gain.
Elon Musk Just Shared the Guiding Force Behind His Pursuits. It's 1 Word Many Have Never Heard Of
Last week, Elon Musk shared a post on Twitter from author William MacAskill, who announced the release of his new book, What We Owe the Future. Along with the retweet was Musk's comment, "Worth reading. This is a close match for my philosophy." The philosophy he's referring to is what drives him, motivates his pursuits, and is at the core of his decisions.
The Trade Desk, Inc. 2023 Q2 - Results
Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team.
Elon Musk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla Stock, Leaving Investors to Wonder What’s Next
Elon Musk, the enigmatic, impenetrable CEO of Tesla is at it again. He sold billions worth of shares in his electric-vehicle company over the past three trading days. That will leave investors wondering why and, more importantly, what comes next. The sales were conducted over three days in more than 120 separate transactions.
CEO sparks debate after sharing crying selfie on LinkedIn to announce company layoffs: ‘Grow up’
A business owner and CEO has sparked a debate after sharing a tearful selfie on LinkedIn while announcing layoffs at his company.Braden Wallake, the CEO of business-to-business marketing agency HyperSocial, shared the emotional post on LinkedIn on Tuesday, where he described it as the “most vulnerable thing” he will “ever share”.“This will be the most vulnerable thing I’ll ever share. I’ve gone back and forth whether to post this or not. We just had to layoff a few of our employees. I’ve seen a lot of layoffs over the last few weeks on LinkedIn. Most of those are due...
Bank of Thailand Hikes Rates for First Time in Four Years
The central bank raised its benchmark rate 25 basis points to 0.75% to fight surging inflation as increased tourism boosts growth. The post Bank of Thailand Hikes Rates for First Time in Four Years appeared first on Asia Financial.
Try to find out Most Active Small-Cap Stocks, what’s your stock list
This screen presents the most active small cap stocks with a price higher than $5 and a turnover rate higher than 20% more that reflect intraday trading volume. The list is updated in real time and the results are sorted by market capitalization. The results are limited to the top 30 stocks that meet the criteria.
Charles Schwab: Stellar Future With Higher Interest Rates
Summary The average yield on Schwab's interest-earning assets went up 26 basis points from 1.47% in 1Q22 to 1.73% in 2Q22. Net interest went up $361 million from $2,183 million in 1Q22 to $2,544 million in 2Q22. The 2Q22 period was in an environment where interest rates were lower than they are today and lower than they are expected to be in the future. Introduction.
Wall Street rallies as cooling inflation eases rate hike fears
NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq and S&P 500 surged more than 2% on Wednesday after data showed U.S. inflation slowed more than expected in July and raised hopes the Federal Reserve will become less aggressive on interest rates hikes.
Opinion: Brands Made a Lot of Promises to the LGBTQ+ Community, but Did They Actually Follow Through?!
"The fact is, there’s plenty of money to be made by marketing to LGBTQ+ Americans — according to the nonprofit Pride Co-op, the buying power of this community hit $1.4 trillion in 2021." —Jhoni Jackson.
Something Just Doesn’t Add Up In Chinese Trade Data
Something Just Doesn’t Add Up In Chinese Trade Data. An unusual discrepancy has showed up in two sets of trade data in China. Depending on which official sources you use, China’s trade surplus, could either be overstated or under-reported by a staggering $166 billion over the past year.
This local woman’s app is delivering Puerto Ricans fresh produce
Crystal Díaz’s app PRoduce connects local growers with consumers—but it’s also helping with the logistics of food distribution in Puerto Rico, which imports 85% of its food. This story is part of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business 2022. Explore the full list of innovators...
7 Books That Will Help You Build a Better Business
Learn from leaders who brought about revolutionary change.
American attitudes about whether it’s a good time to buy a home just hit the lowest level in a decade, another sign of a slowdown in the housing market
The percentage of respondents who said it’s a bad time to buy a home increased from 75% to 76%. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.99% as of Aug. 4. 67% of respondents expected mortgage rates to go up. The purchase sentiment index “has declined steadily for much of the...
