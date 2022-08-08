ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Twenty-six Virginia health centers to receive $1.7 million in federal funding

The American Rescue Plan will provide $1,768,500 in federal funding for health centers across Virginia. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced Tuesday that the funding will enable health centers to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting, as well as support data modernization efforts to better identify and respond to patient and community needs through improved data quality.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention

Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the […] The post Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Gov. Youngkin, Sen. Surovell weigh in on Virginia's teacher shortage

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — As Virginia students head back to school in August, several school districts in Northern Virginia are facing staffing shortages. 7News asked Gov. Glenn Youngkin about the staffing crisis in Virginia classrooms. "We do have some real challenges in fully staffing teachers across the Commonwealth and...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Virginia State
County
Washington County, VA
Washington County, VA
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
Johnson City Press

Council, Hurley ask to join Cumberland District

Buchanan County schools Council, Grundy and Hurley have asked to join Russell County’s Honaker in leaving the Black Diamond District, according to appeals filed in the VHSL realignment plan. The three schools are among 16 statewide that have filed appeals to the proposed realignment that would begin with the...
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia weighs changes to ‘fuzzy’ recall system that lets judges remove local officials

Activists in Virginia are increasingly turning to the state’s court-driven recall process to try to take out their frustrations on local officials they feel have done something wrong.  In Prince William County, activists have launched recall efforts against two county supervisors over their alleged connections to the data-center industry as the county considers a massive […] The post Virginia weighs changes to ‘fuzzy’ recall system that lets judges remove local officials appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Wise County Schools seeing enrollment bump from Kentucky

POUND — Wise County still is seeing fallout from July’s flash flooding, as a haven for flood-impacted Kentucky students and from new water system problems in Pound. Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth said on Monday that J.W. Adams Combined School near Pound has seen 12 new students enroll from neighboring Letcher County. He said the new students are from grades K-8, since Letcher’s Central High School appears to be on track to start classes in about a week.
WISE COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Israel O'quinn
supertalk929.com

Misdemeanor Charge For Camping On City Owned Streets Or Rights Of Way In Bristol, Virginia

It’s now a misdemeanor charge for any person within the city of Bristol, Virginia to camp on any city owned street or other public rights of way. That decision comes after Tuesday night’s Bristol, Virginia City Council meeting. Council members voted in favor of the measure that prohibits any person from camping on any city owned street, sidewalk, alley or right of way. City leaders hope the measure is an interim start to addressing the city’s homeless population that has seen increases in the past several months.
BRISTOL, VA
pagevalleynews.com

New budget gives Virginia’s farmers record funding for soil and water conservation

~ Press release issued by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. Never-before-seen levels of conservation funding for Virginia’s farmers are included in the new state budget. Producers throughout the commonwealth will benefit from expanded cost-share and tax credit opportunities. Changes to the application for much of this support...
VIRGINIA STATE
woay.com

Tazewell County Public Schools announce fan safety and security measures for 2022-2023 school year

Tazewell, VA (WOAY) – Tazewell County Public Schools (TCPS) have announced the rules for attending athletic events at stadiums and gymnasiums for the 2022-2023 term. TCPS advises fans that all bags and items are subject to being searched by security when attending athletic events. Therefore, TCPS encourages fans to use clear bags to allow security staff to quickly and efficiently check bags at the gate.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delegate#Southwest Virginia#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Swva Delegate#Commonwealth
wvtf.org

As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on

Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
fox5dc.com

I-66 construction nearly complete

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - After about five years of major roadwork along I-66, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials said the project is finally in the home stretch. That doesn’t, however, mean that we’re done with the extra traffic just yet. Regan Milton said she drives on the...
GAINESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
shoredailynews.com

Meeting scheduled on DWR plans to acquire 8,500 acres of Eastern Shore land for public use

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) will be holding an informational meeting at the Eastern Shore Community College on August 24 from 6-8pm regarding the State’s acquisition of 8,500 acres of land in Accomack and Northampton counties for migratory bird habitat, fishing, hiking, hunting and other compatible activities . The property, which will be managed primarily for native wildlife and public access. represents a once in a lifetime opportunity to conserve priority coastal habitat.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Local economist weighs in on new inflation bill

ROANOKE, Va. – After hours of debate, senate Democrats narrowly passed a new bill to combat inflation, climate change and extend health care coverage. Mike Ellerbrock is an economics professor at Virginia Tech and a member of the Virginia Governor’s Advisory Council on Environmental Justice. He said the...
ROANOKE, VA
Inside Nova

Virginia ratepayers will need to pay $78.7 million for wind project

(The Center Square) – Virginia ratepayers will need to cover more than $78.7 million to help cover the cost of a $9.8 billion offshore wind project, which is the largest capital investment of its kind in the commonwealth. The State Corporation Commission approved Dominion Energy’s request to recover some...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy