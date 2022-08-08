Read full article on original website
$5.5 million in federal money is headed to rural Virginia to help critical healthcare needs
The federal government will invest millions of dollars into the health workforce and healthcare in Virginia's rural communities.
Augusta Free Press
Twenty-six Virginia health centers to receive $1.7 million in federal funding
The American Rescue Plan will provide $1,768,500 in federal funding for health centers across Virginia. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced Tuesday that the funding will enable health centers to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting, as well as support data modernization efforts to better identify and respond to patient and community needs through improved data quality.
Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention
Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the […] The post Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin, Sen. Surovell weigh in on Virginia's teacher shortage
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — As Virginia students head back to school in August, several school districts in Northern Virginia are facing staffing shortages. 7News asked Gov. Glenn Youngkin about the staffing crisis in Virginia classrooms. "We do have some real challenges in fully staffing teachers across the Commonwealth and...
Johnson City Press
Council, Hurley ask to join Cumberland District
Buchanan County schools Council, Grundy and Hurley have asked to join Russell County’s Honaker in leaving the Black Diamond District, according to appeals filed in the VHSL realignment plan. The three schools are among 16 statewide that have filed appeals to the proposed realignment that would begin with the...
Virginia weighs changes to ‘fuzzy’ recall system that lets judges remove local officials
Activists in Virginia are increasingly turning to the state’s court-driven recall process to try to take out their frustrations on local officials they feel have done something wrong. In Prince William County, activists have launched recall efforts against two county supervisors over their alleged connections to the data-center industry as the county considers a massive […] The post Virginia weighs changes to ‘fuzzy’ recall system that lets judges remove local officials appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County Schools seeing enrollment bump from Kentucky
POUND — Wise County still is seeing fallout from July’s flash flooding, as a haven for flood-impacted Kentucky students and from new water system problems in Pound. Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth said on Monday that J.W. Adams Combined School near Pound has seen 12 new students enroll from neighboring Letcher County. He said the new students are from grades K-8, since Letcher’s Central High School appears to be on track to start classes in about a week.
nbc16.com
Should teachers tell parents if their kids are LGBTQ? Virginia governor weighs in
ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) — In several school districts in Virginia, teachers are strictly prohibited from informing parents of their kids’ sexual orientation and gender identity without the student’s permission. For instance, if a Fairfax County or Loudoun County student identifies as transgender at school, teachers aren’t allowed...
supertalk929.com
Misdemeanor Charge For Camping On City Owned Streets Or Rights Of Way In Bristol, Virginia
It’s now a misdemeanor charge for any person within the city of Bristol, Virginia to camp on any city owned street or other public rights of way. That decision comes after Tuesday night’s Bristol, Virginia City Council meeting. Council members voted in favor of the measure that prohibits any person from camping on any city owned street, sidewalk, alley or right of way. City leaders hope the measure is an interim start to addressing the city’s homeless population that has seen increases in the past several months.
pagevalleynews.com
New budget gives Virginia’s farmers record funding for soil and water conservation
~ Press release issued by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. Never-before-seen levels of conservation funding for Virginia’s farmers are included in the new state budget. Producers throughout the commonwealth will benefit from expanded cost-share and tax credit opportunities. Changes to the application for much of this support...
Virginia Residents to Receive State Stimulus Checks
The cost of living is increasing in America. Many citizens are hoping to get help from their state representatives. And Virginia is one of the states where the budget includes a one-time payment.
woay.com
Tazewell County Public Schools announce fan safety and security measures for 2022-2023 school year
Tazewell, VA (WOAY) – Tazewell County Public Schools (TCPS) have announced the rules for attending athletic events at stadiums and gymnasiums for the 2022-2023 term. TCPS advises fans that all bags and items are subject to being searched by security when attending athletic events. Therefore, TCPS encourages fans to use clear bags to allow security staff to quickly and efficiently check bags at the gate.
wvtf.org
As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on
Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
Center line rumble strips to be installed in several Virginia counties
The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced rumble strips will be installed on four routes throughout several counties in the state in an effort to prevent people from driving off of the road and crashing.
fox5dc.com
I-66 construction nearly complete
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - After about five years of major roadwork along I-66, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials said the project is finally in the home stretch. That doesn’t, however, mean that we’re done with the extra traffic just yet. Regan Milton said she drives on the...
Virginia Department of Forestry announces $900,000 in grant funding for tree-planting projects
The Virginia Department of Forestry is offering $900,000 in grant funding for tree-planting efforts this fall and in the spring of 2023.
shoredailynews.com
Meeting scheduled on DWR plans to acquire 8,500 acres of Eastern Shore land for public use
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) will be holding an informational meeting at the Eastern Shore Community College on August 24 from 6-8pm regarding the State’s acquisition of 8,500 acres of land in Accomack and Northampton counties for migratory bird habitat, fishing, hiking, hunting and other compatible activities . The property, which will be managed primarily for native wildlife and public access. represents a once in a lifetime opportunity to conserve priority coastal habitat.
WSLS
Local economist weighs in on new inflation bill
ROANOKE, Va. – After hours of debate, senate Democrats narrowly passed a new bill to combat inflation, climate change and extend health care coverage. Mike Ellerbrock is an economics professor at Virginia Tech and a member of the Virginia Governor’s Advisory Council on Environmental Justice. He said the...
Inside Nova
Virginia ratepayers will need to pay $78.7 million for wind project
(The Center Square) – Virginia ratepayers will need to cover more than $78.7 million to help cover the cost of a $9.8 billion offshore wind project, which is the largest capital investment of its kind in the commonwealth. The State Corporation Commission approved Dominion Energy’s request to recover some...
Best Places To Retire in Virginia with Only Social Security
( freebird7977/Adobe Stock Images) The state of Virginia is considered very tax-friendly for retirees. In fact, Social Security retirement benefits are not taxed in Virginia. Other types of retirement income, such as pension income and retirement account withdrawals, are deductible for up to $12,000 for seniors.
