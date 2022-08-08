It’s now a misdemeanor charge for any person within the city of Bristol, Virginia to camp on any city owned street or other public rights of way. That decision comes after Tuesday night’s Bristol, Virginia City Council meeting. Council members voted in favor of the measure that prohibits any person from camping on any city owned street, sidewalk, alley or right of way. City leaders hope the measure is an interim start to addressing the city’s homeless population that has seen increases in the past several months.

BRISTOL, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO