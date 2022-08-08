ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

LiveScience

19 python babies and their massive mom nabbed in Florida nursery raid

Under the cover of darkness, two wildlife officials raided an invasive python's nest in a South Florida swamp and successfully wrestled 19 wriggling hatchlings and their mother into a bag and out of the protected habitat. The next day, one of the officials captured a second breeding female — measuring an astounding 17.5 feet (5.3 meters) long — from the exact same spot.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Startled Horse Goes Buck Wild and Stomps Out Giant Gator

When an alligator wandered too close to a wild horse, it found out just how powerful the 1,200-pound creature’s hooves are. By nature, wild horses can be pretty territorial and skeptical of any other species that venture near the herd. So, it’s not all that surprising that a stallion used all of its might to let the gator know it wasn’t welcome. In the video, the black horse looked up from its grazing spot to see the giant reptile making its way through the grass. Not taking any chances, the stallion reared up and immediately began attacking the alligator, stomping it with all four hooves over and over.
natureworldnews.com

Alligator in Florida Euthanized After Being Found With Knife Sticking on its Head

Wildlife officials euthanized an alligator swimming in a pond in Florida after they found that the reptile has been stabbed with a knife, which is still on its head. According to Orlando news station WESH, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) stated that it opened an investigation into the incident after images of the animal were shared on social media.
The Independent

Girl, 12, walks over a mile to get help for four-year-old sister after they were both stabbed

An injured 12-year-old girl walked almost a mile to seek help for her four-year-old sister after both were stabbed, it was reported.The four-year-old was found dead in her Longwood home despite her 12-year-old sibling’s efforts to walk a mile away to a McDonald’s restaurant to find help, said Florida police on Thursday.Officers were first called to the Longwood home on Highland Street near Seminole Avenue just after 5.30am.Police said the girls’ 39-year-old father Juan Braco Torres was also injured with self-inflicted stab wounds.He has since been named a “person of interest” in connection to the stabbings.The elder sister and...
Fox News

Florida couple arrested after child found unconscious with head in a toilet

A Florida couple was arrested on July 5 after a child was found unconscious with its head on a toilet, according to police. The couple, Larry Rhodes, 22 and Bianca Blaise, 25 were arrested on July 5 after deputies responded to calls reporting a drowning and an individual's head in a toilet, according to Click Orlando. Sheriff's deputies responded to a Knights Inn in Kissimmee.
ohmymag.co.uk

Shark bites the face of 13-year-old boy who barely managed to survive

In order to maintain the family tradition, 13-year-old Fischer Hricko, an American teenager, recently went on holiday to Florida with his mother and father for the lobster season. But on Wednesday 29 July, while the family was out on the water in the heart of the Florida Keys to catch...
The Independent

Man killed in sand dune collapse while he filmed sunrise

A Florida man was killed when a sand dune apparently collapsed on him as he filmed the sunrise at a beach, according to authorities.Officials say that the body of Sean Nagel, 35, was discovered buried in the sand on Hutchinson Island, a barrier island near Port St Lucie, by a passerby.The Martin County Sheriff’s Office told WPTV that the person was walking along the beach on Sunday morning when they saw the victim’s feet sticking out of the sand.Fire rescue was called to the scene and removed Nagel’s body from the collapsed dune and the sheriff’s office says that...
Miami Herald

Boyfriend charged with murder after missing woman’s body found in Florida woods, cops say

A man was charged with murder after the body of his girlfriend, who had been missing for nearly two months, was found in the woods, Florida cops said. The man led investigators to remains believed to be those of Tara Deaton, 37, inside Point Washington State Forest on July 14, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Point Washington State Forest is a 15,400-acre protected area, about 120 miles west of Tallahassee.
