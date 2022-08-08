The local real estate market has been hot lately, and the County of Humboldt wants to invest in some property. At tomorrow’s Board of Supervisors meeting, staff is requesting approval to negotiate terms for the purchase two Eureka office buildings, along with the parcels they sit upon. While the purchase price remains to be finalized — and the deals could conceivably fall through for any variety of reasons — the properties are listed for a combined price of $3,895,000.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO