kymkemp.com
Over 12 Million in DCC Grant Funds Available to Humboldt County Cannabis Cultivators
Press release from the Humboldt County Administrative Office:. $12,182,400 of funding from the Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) will soon be available to Humboldt County cannabis cultivators. Administered by the Humboldt County Planning and Building Department, the funding will support projects to install water storage and conservation equipment as well as replacing generators with renewable energy systems.
kymkemp.com
Upcoming Virtual Workshop, Arcata Gateway Area Plan Community Engagement Update
The City of Arcata Community Development Department continues to plan additional public engagement opportunities, including ways for the public to learn more about the next steps in developing a form-based code for the Arcata Gateway Area. The second presentation in this series will be held on Tuesday, August 16, from...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Humboldt County Looking to Purchase Two Eureka Properties With a Collective Asking Price of Almost $4M
The local real estate market has been hot lately, and the County of Humboldt wants to invest in some property. At tomorrow’s Board of Supervisors meeting, staff is requesting approval to negotiate terms for the purchase two Eureka office buildings, along with the parcels they sit upon. While the purchase price remains to be finalized — and the deals could conceivably fall through for any variety of reasons — the properties are listed for a combined price of $3,895,000.
kymkemp.com
Candidate Filing and Voter Registration Access at Hoopa Sovereign Days
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Elections:. The Humboldt County Office of Elections plans to have a booth at the 34th Annual Hoopa Sovereign Days celebration on Friday, August 12. The Office of Elections booth at Sovereign Days will be located on NF Lawn near the Hoopa Neighborhood...
kymkemp.com
The Humboldt County Office of Education and the City of Chiayi, Taiwan Now Have a Cultural Exchange Agreement
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Education (HCOE):. A Taiwan-United States educational exchange has been created between the Humboldt County Office of Education (HCOE) and the Chiayi City government. The cooperative exchange was achieved during an event and meeting at the Institute of Education at Chung Cheng University in Taiwan by HCOE Assistant Superintendent, Educational Services, Dr. Colby Smart. Dr. Smart was the keynote speaker at the event.
kymkemp.com
CDFW Offering Cannabis Technical Assistance Workshop in Southern Humboldt
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), California Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) and State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB). What: A cannabis technical assistance workshop and community presentation on the Redwood Creek Watershed. When: Thursday, August 18, 2022. One-on-one appointments for the technical assistance workshop can be scheduled...
kymkemp.com
HCSO Issues Evacuation Order for Zone South of Willow Creek
HUM-E077-B NORTH OF Friday Ridge Road, Forest Route 5n01. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper. An evacuation shelter has been established at Trinity Valley Elementary School, located at 730 Highway 96, Willow Creek. Maps of evacuation zones and routes are...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Redwood Acres Fairgrounds to be repurposed as Emergency Fire Camp
Vegetation fire on the side of the highway north of Fortuna. Dispatch reports, via scanner, that the fire is currently 30x30 feet and involves a semi truck. Loleta Fire also responding. There’s a CHP dispatch record of the incident here. (UPDATE: North Coast News is on the scene. The fire appears to be vanquished.)
actionnewsnow.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex grows to 3,100 acres forcing evacuations in Trinity County
SALYER, Calif. 10:20 A.M. UPDATE - Parts of Trinity County are under evacuation orders due to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. As of Monday morning, the fires had burned 3,181 acres with no containment. There are eight lightning fires active in the Six Rivers National Forest near the Trinity Humboldt...
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘This is Going to Be a Long Battle’: At Community Meeting This Afternoon, Fire Commanders Introduce Themselves to Willow Creek, Tell Citizens to be Ready for the Long Fight
At a community meeting at the Willow Creek Bible Church this afternoon, the command team in charge of the Six Rivers Lightning Fires — currently more than 7,000 acres in size, and still uncontained — introduced itself to the Willow Creek area. About 75 locals were in attendance,...
kymkemp.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex Grows Several Thousand Acres and Is the Number 1 Priority in the State Right Now (PHOTOS)
A swarm of aircraft dropped water and retardant on the western fires of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex yesterday afternoon and hundreds of personnel had boots and shovels on the ground for the last 24 hours. However, the incident grew from 6773 acres to 8975 acres. The Complex is still 0% contained.
kymkemp.com
Coffee with a Cop at the Garberville Farmers’ Market on August 12th
This is a press release from Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Join your neighbors and local Sheriff’s Deputies for coffee and conversation while shopping for produce. This event is hosted by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and the Southern Humboldt Chamber of Commerce. Coffee and treats will be available for free to the public.
ucdavis.edu
Firefighters Battle Six Rivers Fire
Five UC Davis firefighters left campus Monday (Aug. 8) to fight a series of wildfires northeast of Eureka sparked by lightning. The UC Davis crew, part of a Yolo County strike team, is battling the Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire, which began Friday (Aug. 5) as a dozen blazes on the Six Rivers National Forest.
kymkemp.com
EPD Walks Away with the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Trophy
Although the Eureka Police Department walked away with the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive trophy this year, everybody wins. Twenty-three agencies from Humboldt and Del Norte counties competed in the annual blood drive hosted by the Northern California Community Blood Bank for a total of 157 donors from the participating agencies.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Issues New Evacuation Orders at 7:37 p.m.
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗥 𝗜𝗦𝗦𝗨𝗘𝗗 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗭𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗦 𝗛𝗨𝗠-𝗘𝟬𝟱𝟲 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗛𝗨𝗠-𝗘𝟬𝟱𝟳. Residents in zones HUM-E056 AND HUM-E057 should evacuate now. An overnight evacuation shelter has been established at Trinity Valley Elementary School, located at 730 Highway 96, Willow Creek. For an interactive map of affected zones, visit: community.zonehaven.com. For more information go to humboldtsheriff.org/emergency.
kymkemp.com
Redwood Acres Raceway Announces Inaugural Scholarship Recipients
This is a press release from Redwood Acres Raceway:. Redwood Acres Raceway is proud to announce the inaugural recipients of the raceway’s scholarship program. Each recipient officially received their $1,000 scholarships this past Saturday at Redwood Acres Raceway. Judges for the scholarships were Ronda Wittenberg from the Humboldt County Library and her committee. The three honorees were Aiden Kimberling, Tanisha Ratzlaff and Kadence Toland.
lostcoastoutpost.com
SMOKE OUTLOOK: Hazardous Conditions East of the Humboldt/Trinity Line; ‘Unhealthy’ to ‘Very Unhealthy’ Conditions in Willow Creek/Hyampom
Press release from the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District:. The McKinney Fire in Siskiyou is forecast to have Red Flag Warnings with potential for increased fire behavior. However, smoke from the Yeti Fire will continue to impact the communities down the Klamath River drainage, bringing smoke into Orleans and Weitchpec. Heavy smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex is expected to impact Willow Creek and nearby communities with Very Unhealthy to Hazardous air quality. Westerly wind is expected to limit the amount of smoke impacting Weitchpec and Hoopa.
kymkemp.com
New Evacuation Warning Issued for North of Willow Creek
UPDATE The evacuation warning listed below has been upgraded to a Evacuation Order. Click here:. Humboldt County Issues New Evacuation Orders at 7:37 p.m. Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. NEW EVACUATION WARNING is being issued for zones HUM-E056 and HUM-E057, north of Willow Creek ....
kymkemp.com
New Evacuation Warnings Issued Sunday by the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 7:52 p.m.
Press release from the Trinity County Office of Emergency Services:. Per the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office an EVACUATION WARNING is being issued for the following areas- Suzy Q Road and all roads off of Suzy Q Road, Trinity Village and Wallen Ranch Road. Area residents and visitors in the...
