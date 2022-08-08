ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Washington Examiner

Israel Defense Forces kill 'entire top brass' of Palestinian Islamic Jihad

The Israel Defense Forces Operations Directorate announced Saturday that all the Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders had been killed following the death of Khaled Mansour. "This organization tried to carry out a deadly attack against Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers by launching an anti-tank guided missile, to kill civilians and soldiers," Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk said in a press conference Saturday. "We hit and foiled the chain [who sought to] execute this attack."
US News and World Report

Away From Gaza, Islamic Jihad Digs in Against Israel on West Bank

JENIN, West Bank (Reuters) -For the masked gunmen in Jenin refugee camp, Israel's unannounced strike against Islamic Jihad in Gaza on Friday can have come as little surprise after months of clashes that have steadily lifted the profile of the Iran-backed militant group. Firing into the air during a rally...
US News and World Report

Israel, Palestinians Set for Truce From Sunday Night

GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel and Palestinian militants agreed to a Cairo-mediated truce to take effect late on Sunday, sources said, raising hopes of an end to the most serious flare-up on the Gaza frontier in more than a year. Israeli forces pounded Palestinian targets through the weekend, triggering longer-range rocket...
US News and World Report

Gazans Said They Got 15 Minute Warning Before Israeli Strikes Destroyed Homes

GAZA (Reuters) - As Israel's campaign against the militant Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza moved into its second day on Saturday, residents of houses targeted for destruction said they were given 15 minutes warning to evacuate. "What can we do with 15 minutes?" said 68-year-old Nadia Shamalakh, who cares for...
US News and World Report

Hezbollah Warns Israel Against Targeting Palestinian Militants in Lebanon

(Reuters) - The head of Lebanon's powerful armed movement Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, warned on Tuesday against any Israeli attempts to expand their targeting of Palestinian militants to Lebanon. "Any attack on any human being will not go unpunished or unanswered," Nasrallah said in a televised address marking Ashura, a...
Voice of America

EU Lays Down 'Final' Text To Resurrect Iran Nuclear Deal

The European Union on Monday said it put forward a "final" text to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal as four days of indirect talks between U.S. and Iranian officials wrapped up in Vienna. "What can be negotiated has been negotiated, and it’s now in a final text. However, behind...
The Independent

Young Gaza artist was among those killed in Israeli strikes

When Israeli bombs began falling last week, 22-year-old Duniana al-Amour ran into her room and tried to escape into her art and drawing, just as she had during Gaza's past wars.But this time around, her pencil never met the paper.An Israeli shell struck outside her home on Friday, making her one of the first of at least 47 Palestinians — including 16 children — who were killed during three days of heavy fighting between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group. She was killed during Israel's surprise opening salvo, hours before militants had fired any rockets.Her drawings, mostly black...
The Independent

Israelis protest near Gaza to demand return of captives

A couple of hundred Israelis protested near the Gaza Strip on Friday to demand the return of a captive and the remains of two Israeli soldiers held by the territory's militant Hamas rulers.The protest came amid heightened tensions following the arrest of a senior Palestinian militant in the occupied West Bank earlier this week. Israel has closed roads near Gaza and sent in troop reinforcements as it braces for a possible revenge attack.Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited communities near Gaza on Friday, saying authorities were preparing “actions that will remove the threat from this region,” without elaborating.The protesters...
Voice of America

Iraq Sentences 4 to Life Over January Attack on Baghdad Airport

Baghdad — An Iraqi court Sunday sentenced four people to life in prison over an attack on Baghdad airport early this year that damaged two empty civilian planes on the tarmac. It is the first verdict in such a case, despite dozens of rocket and drone attacks that have...
Voice of America

South African Minister Accuses West of ‘Bullying’ On Ukraine

Pretoria, South Africa — South African Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor accused the West of sometimes taking a patronizing and bullying attitude toward Africa, as she hosted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the first leg of his Africa visit. Pandor made it clear that South Africa has different views from the U.S. on Ukraine, China, and Israel and the Palestinians.
Voice of America

Australia Seeks a More 'Potent' Defense Force as Taiwan Tensions Escalate

Australia says its defense force must be "as potent as possible" as China intensifies its military drills near Taiwan. Speaking on Tuesday, Australian Defense Minister and acting Prime Minister, Richard Marles, said Beijing’s military buildup was of "enormous" concern and has shaped the strategic circumstances of the region. Tensions...
Daily Mail

Israel strikes 'wide range' of targets in Gaza 'in response to rocket fire' AFTER a truce came into effect following three-day bombardment which killed at least 31 Palestinians and 'took out' Islamic Jihadist commander

Israel has struck 'a wide range' of targets in Gaza after a truce came into effect 'in response to rocket fire' it received moments before a ceasefire introduced after a three-day bombardment which killed at least 31 Palestinians and 'took out' Islamic Jihadist commander. Israel agreed to an Egyptian-proposed truce...
MIDDLE EAST

