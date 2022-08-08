Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Israel Defense Forces kill 'entire top brass' of Palestinian Islamic Jihad
The Israel Defense Forces Operations Directorate announced Saturday that all the Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders had been killed following the death of Khaled Mansour. "This organization tried to carry out a deadly attack against Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers by launching an anti-tank guided missile, to kill civilians and soldiers," Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk said in a press conference Saturday. "We hit and foiled the chain [who sought to] execute this attack."
Analysis: Israeli PM’s Gaza gamble seems to have paid off
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s caretaker prime minister took a gamble with his preemptive strike against Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza, less than three months before he is to compete in general elections to retain his job. Yair Lapid had counted on Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers to...
Palestinian militants fire rockets at Israel after Gaza air strikes
GAZA, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Palestinian militants in Gaza fired dozens of rockets into Israel on Friday in response to Israeli airstrikes which killed at least 10 people, including a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.
US News and World Report
Away From Gaza, Islamic Jihad Digs in Against Israel on West Bank
JENIN, West Bank (Reuters) -For the masked gunmen in Jenin refugee camp, Israel's unannounced strike against Islamic Jihad in Gaza on Friday can have come as little surprise after months of clashes that have steadily lifted the profile of the Iran-backed militant group. Firing into the air during a rally...
Israel and Gaza militants exchange fire after deadly strikes; at least 24 killed
Israeli airstrikes flattened homes in Gaza on Saturday and rocket barrages into southern Israel persisted, raising fears of an escalation in a conflict that has killed at least 24 people in the coastal strip. The fighting began with Israel's killing of a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant...
Three Palestinians killed as Israel launches new raid against suspected militants in the West Bank
Three Palestinian men were killed during an Israeli military operation against suspected militants in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday morning, according to information from the Palestinian health ministry.
US News and World Report
Israel, Palestinians Set for Truce From Sunday Night
GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel and Palestinian militants agreed to a Cairo-mediated truce to take effect late on Sunday, sources said, raising hopes of an end to the most serious flare-up on the Gaza frontier in more than a year. Israeli forces pounded Palestinian targets through the weekend, triggering longer-range rocket...
US News and World Report
Gazans Said They Got 15 Minute Warning Before Israeli Strikes Destroyed Homes
GAZA (Reuters) - As Israel's campaign against the militant Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza moved into its second day on Saturday, residents of houses targeted for destruction said they were given 15 minutes warning to evacuate. "What can we do with 15 minutes?" said 68-year-old Nadia Shamalakh, who cares for...
Israeli airstrike kills senior Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza refugee camp
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel said Sunday it killed a senior Islamic Jihad commander in a crowded Gaza refugee camp, the second such targeted attack since launching its high-stakes military offensive against the militant group just before the weekend. The Iran-backed militant group has fired hundreds of...
US News and World Report
Hezbollah Warns Israel Against Targeting Palestinian Militants in Lebanon
(Reuters) - The head of Lebanon's powerful armed movement Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, warned on Tuesday against any Israeli attempts to expand their targeting of Palestinian militants to Lebanon. "Any attack on any human being will not go unpunished or unanswered," Nasrallah said in a televised address marking Ashura, a...
Voice of America
Young Gaza artist was among those killed in Israeli strikes
When Israeli bombs began falling last week, 22-year-old Duniana al-Amour ran into her room and tried to escape into her art and drawing, just as she had during Gaza's past wars.But this time around, her pencil never met the paper.An Israeli shell struck outside her home on Friday, making her one of the first of at least 47 Palestinians — including 16 children — who were killed during three days of heavy fighting between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group. She was killed during Israel's surprise opening salvo, hours before militants had fired any rockets.Her drawings, mostly black...
Israelis protest near Gaza to demand return of captives
A couple of hundred Israelis protested near the Gaza Strip on Friday to demand the return of a captive and the remains of two Israeli soldiers held by the territory's militant Hamas rulers.The protest came amid heightened tensions following the arrest of a senior Palestinian militant in the occupied West Bank earlier this week. Israel has closed roads near Gaza and sent in troop reinforcements as it braces for a possible revenge attack.Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited communities near Gaza on Friday, saying authorities were preparing “actions that will remove the threat from this region,” without elaborating.The protesters...
Voice of America
Palestinians sift through rubble at Gaza camp hit in Israeli strike
GAZA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - When Israeli rockets slammed into her neighbourhood in a crowded refugee camp in the Gaza strip on Saturday night, 9-year-old Leen Matar said she was so scared that she began to recite Islam's final prayers.
Voice of America
Funerals and Islamic Jihad battle songs: Gaza after the ceasefire
Many areas are still without water and electricity following three days of Israeli airstrikes
Palestinian Islamic jihad group confirms killing of a senior commander in Gaza
GAZA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement (PIJ) on Sunday confirmed the killing of one of its senior armed commanders in an Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip.
Voice of America
Israel strikes 'wide range' of targets in Gaza 'in response to rocket fire' AFTER a truce came into effect following three-day bombardment which killed at least 31 Palestinians and 'took out' Islamic Jihadist commander
Israel has struck 'a wide range' of targets in Gaza after a truce came into effect 'in response to rocket fire' it received moments before a ceasefire introduced after a three-day bombardment which killed at least 31 Palestinians and 'took out' Islamic Jihadist commander. Israel agreed to an Egyptian-proposed truce...
