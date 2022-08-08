Read full article on original website
Trina Talks Respect For Lil Wayne, Beyoncé, And Lack Of Camaraderie Amongst Women In Hip-Hop
Click here to read the full article. In the latest episode of Drink Champs, Trina sat with hosts N.O.R.E and DJ EFN to get candid. In the jovial sitdown, the “Queen of the South” discussed her love and respect for Beyonce, ex-boyfriend and former fiancé Lil Wayne, and shared her thoughts about camaraderie (and sometimes lack thereof) amongst fellow women rappers in the Hip-Hip community. After discussing her Verzuz with fellow rapstress Eve, her long-time music collaborator and friend Trick Daddy and his controversial comments about Queen Bey became a topic of conversation. Trina admitted that she gave him the silent...
Quavo and Takeoff Announce Show as Migos Without Offset
As rumors of the Migos breaking up continue to swirl, the group has been announced as the performers at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands, sans Offset. On Tuesday (July 26), the National Battle of the Bands, an annual event that brings HBCU bands together for competition, revealed the Migos would be performing at this year's event, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, the flier for the event only features Quavo and Takeoff.
Lil Wayne Confirms Tha Carter VI ‘Coming Soon’ at Young Money Reunion Concert
UPDATE (Aug. 7):. Hours after announcing that he's working on Tha Carter VI at the Young Money Reunion concert in Toronto, Lil Wayne hopped on his Instagram Stories and reiterated that the sixth installment of the Tha Carter series is coming soon. In a brief clip, Weezy, who appears to be sitting in a sprinter van, gives thanks to his fans who attended the show and delivers one more message.
Lil Wayne Announces ‘Tha Carter VI’ Album
Click here to read the full article. Lil Wayne has announced his plans to release the sixth installment in his Tha Carter album series. After teasing the news during a live performance this past weekend, Weezy confirmed that Tha Carter VI is indeed on the way and posted an Instagram video on Saturday (Aug 6). “Tunechi here. Thank you. I ain’t sh*t without you,” he tells his fans in the clip before breaking the big news. “I’m not sure if you heard, but Tha Carter VI is on the way.”More from VIBE.comNicki Minaj To Receive Video Vanguard Award At The...
Ozzy Osbourne reunites with Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi in surprise return to stage
Ozzy Osbourne's performance at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games marked his first live performance since having surgery in June.
Lil Wayne Mourns The Officer Who Saved His Life At 12 Years Old
Lil Wayne is grieving the passing of Robert Hoobler, the former New Orleans cop who saved his life following a suicide attempt with a gun at 12 years old. The 65-year-old’s body was found in his Old Jefferson home on Friday (July 22). After Lil Wayne got wind of the news, he took his mourning to Instagram to share his sentiments about the hero of his life.
Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"
The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
Mase Says He's Joining Death Row Records: "We 'Gon Get The 2Pac Thing Rekindled"
Ma$e has forged his way back into the mainstream mix, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. After deeming himself "Diddy 2.0" last week following reports that he swindled fellow New York rapper Fivio Foreign into signing a shady $5000 record deal, the Harlem legend took to social media to reveal more interesting news. While sitting in the backseat of his car, casually cruising through Los Angeles traffic and enjoying a donut, Ma$e shared this news with this Tik Tok followers:
50 Cent, T.I., 2 Chainz + More Send Prayers To Lil Duval Following Nasty Car Crash
Nassau, Bahamas – Lil Duval was involved in a car accident in the Bahamas on Tuesday night (July 26). The comedian shared gruesome footage of himself being loaded into an ambulance on Instagram after his quad was struck by a vehicle. Duval explained in the caption of his video...
Lil Wayne Posts Heartfelt Tribute To New Orleans Cop Who Saved His Life As A Child
Robert Hoobler, nicknamed Uncle Bob by the rap star, was found dead Friday in his home.
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Reacts To Beyonce’s Renaissance Album [WATCH]
The Rickey Smiley show discusses our review of some of the songs on the album and we ask listeners their favorite Beyonce song ever.
JAY-Z Crowned 'Greatest Of All Time' As DJ Khaled Confirms 'God Did' Collaboration
JAY-Z’s appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album will only solidify his status as the “greatest of all time” — according to his longtime engineer Young Guru. On Monday (August 1), Khaled confirmed in a typically hyped-up Instagram post that he’s secured a collaboration with Hov for his upcoming 13th studio album God Did.
Chrissy Teigen Shares The First Photo Of Her Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend!
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are introducing the world to their rainbow baby!. On Monday (Aug. 8), the busy mom took to her Instagram Story with an ultrasound of their little one. At this time, the sex of the baby has yet to be announced, but it is clear the cutie already has a personality. Take a look at how adorable the couple’s baby looks in the womb!
Will Snoop Dogg Sign Battle Rap Star Ms. Hustle To Death Row Records?
Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg continues to revamp Death Row Records’ roster of talent and appears to have targeted battle rap star Ms. Hustle as a potential signee. Ms. Hustle recently received the latest of multiple cosigns from Snoop—who reposted a snippet from Hustle’s appearance on DJ Cosmic Kev’s Come Up Show Live on his Instagram account—over the weekend. Tagging Ms. Hustle’s Instagram handle in the post’s caption, Snoop showed his approval of Hustle’s lyrical performance with a succession of fire and smoke emojis while also tagging Death Row Records’ page on the platform.More from VIBE.comIce...
Watch Cardi B's 'Hot Shit' Video Featuring Kanye West & Lil Durk
Cardi B released the official video for her latest single “Hot Shit” on Tuesday (July 12), giving the Kanye West and Lil Durk collaboration a blockbuster-level visual makeover. Directed Russian director Lado Kvataniya, the video finds the Bronx rapper towering above the competition as she perches on the...
DJ Khaled Confirms Jay-Z Will Appear on New Album ‘God Did’
DJ Khaled confirmed in his signature highly energized fashion that he’s secured yet another verse from Jay-Z for his forthcoming album God Did. Khaled shared a carousel of photos on Instagram that included a pic of Roc Nation executive Lenny “Kodak Lens” Santiago, and a series of shocked reactions from the We The Best CEO after he heard the verse in question. SZA shared in Khaled’s excitement by commenting, “oh my actual fucking God.”
Ma$e Announces He's Joining Death Row Records
Ma$e is looking to be the first artist to rep both Bad Boy and Death Row, the powerhouse Hip Hop labels who were entangled in a bitter — and ultimately fatal — feud in the ’90s. In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday (August 3), the Harlem...
Watch Diddy’s New Video for ‘Gotta Move On,’ Directed by Teyana Taylor
Diddy has paired his recent Bryson Tiller-featuring single “Gotta Move On” with a new video directed by Teyana Taylor. The visual takes the viewer into “Club Love,” where denizens include Tiffany Haddish, Serayah McNeill, producer London on da Track, Joie Chavis and three of Sean Combs’ kids.
Kendrick Lamar Performs Intimate Set In Front Of JAY-Z & Beyoncé In NYC
Brooklyn, NY – Kendrick Lamar treated JAY-Z, Beyoncé and others to an intimate performance in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night (August 6). Just hours after entertaining a sold-out crowd at the Barclays Center on his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Tour, Kendrick took his talents to Dumbo House, a swanky, members-only club overlooking the East River.
Kendrick Lamar Thanks Jay-Z For Clearing “Izzo” Sample For Free.99
Kendrick Lamar personally thanked Jay-Z for allowing him to sample one of his lyrics for his new album for free while the icon was in the audience. The rapper was performing an impromptu set at a private party held in Brooklyn on Saturday night after the latest stop on his ""Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" tour.
