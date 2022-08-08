Read full article on original website
It’s simple to slice through hordes of adversaries like a brave explorer, leaving a trail of nameless dead in your path. They had a name. Who were they called? There isn’t much of a motive to be aware or concerned. The ultimate cheat code is that even if one of them is strong enough to beat you, you can simply reload your most recent save and keep trying until you kill them.
These Minecraft ancient city redesigns are gloriously green
Minecraft builders are renovating the 1.19 update's ancient cities as if they never got ruined. As if the deep dark weren't daunting enough, intrepid builders are out here pulling off entire redesigns of Minecraft 1.19's huge new ancient cities. You know, just a bit of light building between other projects.
The best Minecraft Seeds for new adventures
Try these Minecraft seeds to give yourself a great start
James Bond style wireless hidden camera disguised as a power pack
If you are in the market for a compact James Bond inspired wireless security camera hidden in a handy fully functional battery pack, it might be worth your while checking out the SuperCam. A discreet security camera integrated into a pocket sized power bank complete with 22,000 mAh capacity and 197W output.
Cult of the Lamb guide: All weapons and curses
CULT of the Lamb has a huge range of weapons and curses - its version of magic - which appear randomly as you play. You don’t get to choose what comes up, but you can increase the chances of powerful items by sacrificing followers, or completing the weapons and curses upgrade tree.
The Canceled Warcraft Adventures: Lord Of The Clans Was Remastered By An Enthusiast Over A Six-Year Period
Blizzard canceled the adventure game Warcraft Adventures: Lord of the Clans in 1998. Warcraft, a point-and-click adventure game that has not yet been released, was leaked online a few years ago. While the game was at the time entirely playable, its cutscenes were of terrible quality, heavily compressed, weren’t exactly...
Samsung Gaming Hub, more details revealed
Samsung recently updated its Samsung Gaming Hub with some new features, it now supports a wide range of gaming options including Xbox, GeForce Now, Stadia, Amazon Luna, and many more. The latest Samsung Gaming Hub is now available on a range of Samsung Smart TVs and it allows you to...
From the arcades to the Battlefield: David Goldfarb talks about his life in games
“I have no heroes in games,” David Goldfarb announces toward the end of our chat about his career. It seems like an odd comment from someone who has spent almost thirty years working on them, from testing games at Acclaim Entertainment – the publisher of titles like the dinosaur-shooter series Turok and Shadow Man, a voodoo-themed action-adventure based on the Valiant Comics series – to leading huge, multimillion dollar projects like Battlefield: Bad Company 2 at DICE, one of the biggest developers of multiplayer FPS games. “I don’t feel like a game developer most of the time, more like a stranger someone let into the building who knows a few things about games,” he elaborates. “And games are made by teams in most cases, so lionizing one person feels kinda weird.”
‘Prey’ Star Dakota Beavers Talks Upending Traditional Native Representation in His First Acting Role
Click here to read the full article. “Prey” may be an entry in the “Predator” saga, but it stands on its own by taking on-screen representation to the next level. In his first-ever acting role, actor Dakota Beavers looks at the film as a step in the right direction for an industry that has been historically fraught with problems regarding the representation of Native American identities. “Being Native is a part of who I am,” Beavers said. “Being able to represent Native people as accurately as you can with [producer] Jhane Myers — who is a Comanche woman herself — as...
Rumbleverse launches tomorrow Playground and Duos mode unveiled
Keenan Morales from Iron Galaxy has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal new modes that will be available at the Rumbleverse launch tomorrow August 11, 2022. The free-to-play, 40-person brawler will be available to play on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One and the new modes take the form of Playground and Duos.
LucidSound LS100X wireless gaming headset for PC and Xbox Series X|S
LucidSound has this month announced the launch of its new Xbox wireless gaming headset in the form of the LucidSound LS100X now available to purchase priced at $100 from online retailers such as Amazon. Providing up to 130 hours of wireless play the lightweight wireless headphones can be used with Xbox and Windows PC systems as well as mobile devices using the integrated Bluetooth connectivity.
Beats x Kim Fit Pro headphones unveiled
Beats have teamed up with Kim Kardashian and are launching a new range of skin-colored Beats Fit Pro headphones, the Beats x Kim Fit Pro. The Beats x Kim Fit Pro headphones come in a choice of three skin colors, Moon, Dune and Earth and the headphone will be launching soon.
‘Circus Electrique’ preview: a delightfully ‘Darkest Dungeon’ spectacle
Who would win in a fight – an angry clown, or a robot mime? In developer Zen Studios’ upcoming dungeon crawler Circus Electrique, which pits a carnival of performers against a Victorian London turned feral, the answer is whichever one’s devotion to battering the other is highest.
Blizzard to stop selling Overwatch loot boxes on August 30th
Here is some bad news if you enjoy Overwatch loot boxes. And who doesn’t? Blizzard will stop selling Overwatch loot boxes on August 30th, the studio announced in a blog post. That date coincides with the end of the game’s recently launched Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event. Blizzard notes that players will still have the chance to earn free loot boxes after the 30th.
Bright Memory Infinite PS5 vs Xbox performance analysis
Bright Memory Infinite recently launched on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles after previously launching on PC via Steam last year. The team at Digital Foundry have wasted no time creating a PS5 vs Xbox performance analysis providing a glimpse at what you can expect when compared to the PC version.
Daily Discovery: Leeni on Battling Our Internal “Enemies”
Sometimes, we’re our own worst enemies. The prolific, talented songwriter and performer Leeni understands this and, in her own generous way, wants to warn others of it, while also offering commiseration and a sense of understanding around the plight to herself, too. That’s what her latest single, “Enemies,” is...
Skyrim modders have brought Shadow of Mordor's Nemesis system to Tamriel
Skyrim now has Shadow of Mordor's Nemesis system, thanks to modders. In May, Syclonix (opens in new tab) revealed that they were working on a mod to bring the Nemesis system from Shadow of Mordor to Bethesda's expansive RPG. In a post on the Skyrim Mods subreddit (opens in new tab), the Skyrim modder has revealed that the ambitious mod is now available, allowing you to build your own unique narrative involving "emergent stories of revenge".
See the myths, monsters and mistakes on maps throughout history
These maps show off a unique history of how we chart the world © The Phantom Atlas by Edward Brooke-Hitching, Published by Simon & Schuster / Lawrence Ruderman Antique Maps. A new book has revealed numerous versions of the world not as it ever existed, but as it was thought to be. The Phantom Atlas, by Edward Brooke-Hitching explores map-making and mythology throughout history, showcasing a collection of antique maps and atlases that display erroneous cartography, with each illustration accompanied by the story behind it.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Wiki Guide
The Paldea region is a brand new land debuting in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. The official artwork of the Paldea map and a few key details of the ninth generation's region has been revealed. Of course, there are New Pokemon in Paldea, as well. Though all clues point to...
