Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
New Monkeypox Vaccination Site Opening In Los AngelesDayana SabatinLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Spencer Strider doesn’t hold back on what he thinks of the Mets
Just like pretty much the entire weekend, Sunday was a day the Braves would like to forget. Jacob DeGrom was perfect through 5.2 innings before he walked Ehire Adrianza, which was then followed up by a two-run homer off the bat of Dansby Swanson. But it still wasn’t enough, as the Mets won the series finale by a score of 5-2 and fell 6.5 games back in the division.
MLB・
Mets just showed defending champs who is in charge of NL East
In taking four of five from the Braves this weekend, the Mets showed the defending World Series champions that the National League East belongs to them.
Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen
The Boston Red Sox had a bit of a confusing trade deadline. Were they buyers? Were they sellers? Does front office executive Chaim Bloom even know? Those are thoughts that had to be racing through every Red Sox fan’s mind. Well, it’s not going to make any more sense after the move the club just […] The post Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Luis Guillorme grabbing seat Monday for Mets
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Guillorme started the last seven games, including one against a southpaw, but the Mets will give him Monday off. Eduardo Escobar will replace Guillorme on third base and in the eight-hole.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
New York Mets: Jacob DeGrom Electric In 2022 Citi Field Debut
It had been a long time since Mets fans got to see their ace, Jacob deGrom, pitch at Citi Field. Thirteen months to the day to be exact. That changed on Sunday, as deGrom took the hill with the Mets looking to take their fourth game out of five from the rival Atlanta Braves.
Yardbarker
Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal
In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
Boomer's power rankings: Mets second in MLB, Yankees down to fourth
Boomer gives his up-to-date MLB power rankings, and he has the Yankees sliding down the list as their season-high five-game losing streak continues.
Detroit Tigers fire general manager Al Avila after seven seasons
Before the 2022 season, Al Avila set his sights on snapping Detroit's 7-year playoff drought, but through 111 games, the Tigers own a 43-68 record.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
New York Mets take game one with Cincinnati Reds | Main Takeaways
The New York Mets took care of business Monday night in the first of three with the Cincinnati Reds. Anchored by dominance from Chris Bassitt, the Mets won 5-1 at Citi Field. This win makes it four in a row for the Mets. The team now stands with a remarkable record of 71-39 and is 13-2 over their last 15 games. In the NL East, the Mets currently have a seven-game lead on the Atlanta Braves.
FOX Sports
MLB Team of the Week: Francisco Lindor has Mets rolling
Last week was a great week in Major League Baseball, and nobody impressed more than the New York Mets, who dominated their division rivals, the Atlanta Braves, in four of their five meetings at Citi Field. Francisco Lindor has been vital to the Mets' success this year, and that didn't...
theScore
MLB Monday best bets: Mets to stay hot vs. Reds
It was a good weekend on the diamond as our best bets went 4-1 between sides and player props. We'll look to keep moving in the right direction with a combination of plays for Monday's small slate. Reds (+260) @ Mets (-320) The New York Mets are firing on all...
Mets ace Jacob deGrom dominates Braves in long-awaited return to Citi Field
In his first start in Queens in 13 months, Mets ace Jacob deGrom took a perfect game into the sixth inning and finished with 12 strikeouts.
Comments / 0