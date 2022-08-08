Read full article on original website
Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem
If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial told they ‘could not handle the pressure’ at Manchester United
Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba have been blasted and told they could not handle the pressure of playing for Manchester United. Whilst Pogba is no longer a player for United, Martial is not someone Erik ten Hag can rely on if they are to challenge for the top honours, according to former Liverpool player and manager Graeme Souness.
Manchester United given positive update on double Serie A transfer raid
Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal for the transfer of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, though the player himself still needs to strike personal terms over a move to Old Trafford. On top of that, Man Utd are said to be confident of signing Marko Arnautovic from Bologna, in what...
Manchester United's Erik ten Hag rejected signing of former Liverpool star due to Frenkie de Jong interest
It has been made increasingly obvious over the last few weeks that Erik ten Hag is in need of multiple midfielders during this transfer window. As has been widely covered throughout this window, Manchester United very much want Frenkie de Jong to sign for the club this summer. Erik ten...
Inside Todd Boehly's Stamford Bridge renovation plans as Chelsea spell out club identity
Chelsea’s new owners are set to invest in a major upgrade to Stamford Bridge, with a series of renovations planned, it has been revealed. As part of the takeover bid for Chelsea, Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital had to promise funds would be made available to renovate or rebuild Chelsea’s iconic stadium.
Barcelona and Lionel Messi ‘open negotiations’ for stunning return in 2023
Barcelona have started contract negotiations with club legend Lionel Messi in the hope that he would make a sensational return to the club in 2023. This news was first reported by Catalunya Radio on Sunday evening after Barcelona thrashed Mexican side Pumas UNAM 6-0 in the Joan Gamper Trophy. According...
What happened when a group of 'street fighters' challenged a former kickboxing champion
A group of 'street fighters' interrupted a training session and challenged former kickboxing champion Rukiya Anpo. Things didn't end well. Check it out below:. The 'street fighters' stormed the gym and interrupted the sparring session between Anpo and Kosei Yamada. They then challenged former K-1 Super Lightweight champion Anpo to...
Former Germany captain Philipp Lahm plans to boycott the World Cup in Qatar
Former Germany and Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm will boycott the World Cup this winter over host nation Qatar's poor human rights record. FIFA has faced widespread criticism for awarding the tournament to the tiny Gulf nation, which has a population over just over two million people. Qatar had never...
Hasbulla trolls Conor McGregor by naming his chicken after UFC star
Hasbulla Magomedov has aimed a brutal dig at Conor McGregor by deciding to name his pet chicken after the UFC megastar. Internet sensation Hasbulla has made no secret of his desire to be involved in a big-money fight, calling out some huge names in the combat sports world. Conor McGregor...
Jake Paul accepts KSI’s offer for a big-money fight at Wembley Stadium
It’s finally going ahead. Jake Paul has accepted KSI’s challenge to a winner-takes-all mega-fight at Wembley. YouTube scrollers and boxing fans alike will be excited to hear that the big-money grudge match, which has been in the works for what seems like years, is actually happening. The fight...
Malang Sarr joins AS Monaco on loan with obligation to buy for £13 million
Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has joined AS Monaco on a season-long loan, it has been confirmed. The defender made 19 appearances for the Blues in all competitions last season after a loan move to the Bundesliga collapsed on deadline day. Sarr impressed Thomas Tuchel, who blocked a departure in the...
Confirmed Match Officials: Brentford vs Manchester United (Premier League)
Following their opening weekend defeat to Brighton, Manchester United will look to get their first win of the Premier League season against Brentford on Saturday. Erik ten Hag's men faced a 2-1 defeat last time out against the south coast opposition. The Dutch manager will be looking to improve the result and performance in London this time around.
Thomas Tuchel reveals future Chelsea plans to replace Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta amid Wesley Fofana interest
Thomas Tuchel has revealed his plans for Chelsea’s defence as they look to a future without Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta. The Chelsea skipper penned a contract extension, seeing him renew his deal for an extra season, while Silva has one year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge.
Borussia Dortmund 'replace' Erling Haaland with forgotten Premier League striker who didn't score a goal
Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Anthony Modeste - who you may have forgotten about after a loan spell in the Premier League ten years ago. The Bundesliga giants sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City earlier in the transfer window and have gone about bolstering their frontline. Dortmund signed...
Report: PSV Making Manchester United Wait For Cody Gakpo Negotiation
According to The Telegraph , Manchester United are ready to negotiate with PSV for winger Cody Gakpo. The Dutch side's strategy, however, depends on Champions League qualification. Erik ten Hag has made it known that he is seeking attacking reinforcements. The Dutchman said to the press during pre-season that United...
Manchester United turn to PSV's Cody Gakpo after ending interest in Marko Arnautovic
Manchester United’s last-minute hunt for attacking reinforcements have thrown up a number of unsuspecting names as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his attack. After a 2-1 loss in the Premier League to Brighton & Hove Albion proved a lack of depth in attack, the Dutchman is looking to the transfer market to boost his options.
Manchester City's preference on winger's loan move revealed
If there is a club in English football that are clearly admirers of the talent pool in South America, it is none other than Manchester City. After all, the Sky Blues entrusted a young Gabriel Jesus from Palmeiras as the ideal successor to the club’s all-time top scorer in Sergio Agüero.
Erling Haaland sends warning to the Premier League after goalscoring debut
Erling Haaland has sent out a chilling warning to the rest of the Premier League after his goalscoring debut on Sunday afternoon. The Norway international completed a £51 million move to Manchester City this summer and ended a two-year long search for Sergio Agüero's successor. After worries about...
Nottingham Forest make offer for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, it could be bargain of the summer
Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest have made an opening bid for highly-rated Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar after they opened talks with his agent about a move. Steve Cooper's side are making a real splash in this summer's transfer window. In total, they have added 12 players to their ranks, including...
Adrien Rabiot played for Manchester City as a teenager but deal was terminated after six months
As a teenager, Adrien Rabiot spent six months playing for Manchester City's academy after he was scouted by the club, aged 13. Rabiot, who is reportedly deemed surplus to requirements at current side Juventus, is close to joining Manchester United this summer for a fee of around £15 million.
