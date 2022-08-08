Read full article on original website
'I Had Twins as a Single Mom, 23 Days Later Tragedy Changed Our Lives Forever'
The brokenness within me was leading me back to myself.
Identical Twins Die Hours Apart, Get Matching Coffins
Identical twins who spent their lives together passed away from separate illnesses just hours apart at the age of 70. Brothers Alan and Geoff Bates died only three hours apart and had a joint funeral and matching coffins. Shelley Bates, Alan's daughter, knew her father only had "months" to live...
Woman Stunned After Spotting Herself In Random Photo Of Husband Years Before They Met
A woman was left in shock after she spotted herself in a photo of her husband, years before they had even met. Ailiz Melina Zambrano Pinargote, 26, from Ecuador, had been looking through childhood photos when she spotted the picture, taken 15 years ago. In the background of the snap,...
Pregnant mother and baby died after she was sent to ‘unsuitable ward’
A pregnant woman and her baby died two days apart after she caught Covid and was transferred to an unsuitable ward to treat her illness, an inquest heard.Sumera Haq, 37, was eight months pregnant with her third child when she contracted coronavirus and started suffering severe stomach pain and worsening shortness of breath.She was rushed to Whipps Cross Hospital in Leytonstone, east London, and initially treated on a labour ward.Two days later, on 9 August last year, the primary school teacher was transferred to a medical ward after her respiratory function worsened, but her condition deteriorated and she suffered...
My Husband Sent Me A Seemingly Innocent Text. It Led Me To Discover He'd Been Cheating For Years.
"I didn’t confront my husband. Instead, I became my own private investigator and went on a quiet rampage."
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Church lady gives friend's 13-year-old daughter a ride home from school and demands to see her mother’s jewelry box
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, I enjoyed the freedom of walking to and from school. Everyone else was walking to and from school, and we felt comfortable with our safety in numbers. However, one afternoon my friend became ill and couldn't reach her parents to come and pick her up at school.
Teenager with neck bent at 90 degrees shows incredible transformation following surgery
A teenager from Pakistan has had her life turned around after receiving surgery to reposition her neck.Afsheen Gul, 13, had lived most of her life with her neck at 90 degrees after a fall at 10 months old.The teenager, who has cerebral palsy, struggled to walk, talk, and eat.In March, Afsheen travelled to India where Dr Rajagopalan Krishnan operated on her neck.This video shows Afsheen before and after the surgery.“The doctor saved my sister’s life... he is an angel,” Afsheen’s brother Yaqoob Kumbar told the BBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tiger survives being pulled underwater by strong current while crossing Indian riverApocalyptic Chinese sandstorm blocks out sun as it fills skyBBC Rewind unearths clips of famous presenters from their youth
Unvaccinated pregnant woman rushed to hospital after realizing that she had no fetal movement for the whole day while positive on Covid-19, changes mind over Covid-19 vaccines
In the last couple of weeks, the number of new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations has been constantly on the rise, prompting new pandemic guidance, including wearing face masks in indoor places, for most of the counties across the country. The Times’ Covid-19 tracker shows a rising number of cases since late June, a trend that is expected to continue in the upcoming period. Currently, the 14-day average is 15% higher, showing 130,073 new cases on average per day.
Cops 'traumatised' after discovering copious amounts of blood inside quiet cul-de-sac home where man and woman were found dead
A quiet cul-de-sac in a wealthy Brisbane suburb has been rocked by the gruesome discovery of the bodies of a man and woman inside a home in a scene described by police as confronting and traumatic. Police rushed to a home in Coolidge Court, Stretton, in the city's south, around...
'Beautiful' mother, 25, dies after falling out of bed at night and suffering a seizure - leaving behind a two-year-old daughter
A 25-year-old mother has died after falling out of bed at night and suffering from a seizure, leaving behind her two-year-old daughter. In the early hours of Sunday 3 July, Natasha Simpson, from Rhyl, north Wales, was airlifted over 100 miles to a specialist unit in a Stoke hospital after her fall, but on the way she suffered a 'catastrophic bleed'.
I was a self-made millionaire at only six years old – now I’m 15 and the money I dish out on parties will shock you
A TEENAGE former reality TV star has revealed how she became a self-made millionaire aged only six years old. Isabella Barrett, now 15, is reportedly worth $2million and has spent up to $85,000 on parties to promote her fashion brand after first finding stardom on TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras. Despite...
Police say mother, 33, and her four young children including toddler three, have been found safe and well
Police have said a mother and her four children, including a three-year-old toddler, have now been found safe and well. Jemma, 33, and her children Christopher, 11, Julian, nine, Maddison, seven and Stephen, three, had been reported missing from the Merthyr Tydfil area on Monday, according to police. South Wales...
Shocking pic shows elderly woman abandoned in a cardboard box at the roadside by ‘granny dumping’ family
A GRANDMOTHER was heartlessly abandoned by her family on the side of the road in a sickening trend known as "granny dumping". The elderly woman was found inside a cardboard box with no food or water next to a highway in Mexico. The cruel act sparked outrage after locals were...
Ricky Bibey dead – Blood-covered woman found screaming for help after Brit ex-rugby star collapsed dead in hotel room
THE partner of former British rugby league player Ricky Bibey ran screaming into the hotel hallway covered in blood, reports in Italy have claimed. Bibey, 40, was found dead in the £350-a-night Hotel Continentale in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday. He had arrived in Tuscany with his...
Seven dogs were found 'screaming in agony' after they were ‘doused in petrol and set alight'
Seven dogs were kept in the family's kennels when a fire broke out in the middle of the night, ITV reports. A woman was woken up by her daughter-in-law who could hear the pets barking and saw the flames. As they went to investigate they faced a horrendous scene. Dogs...
Archie Battersbee’s mother releases video claiming to show her brain-damaged son is trying to breathe
Archie Battersbee’s mother has released a video claiming her son is trying to breathe after a court ruled that doctors can stop providing life-saving treatment for him.Archie, 12, was left in a comatose state after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage at home.Footage, circulated by the Christian Legal Centre on behalf of Archie’s family, shows a ventilator beeping.Ms Dance has said that the footage shows Archie is able to breathe independently.Lawyers for the family want the video to be submitted as ‘new evidence’ to appeal against the ruling.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
I’ve been happily married for 25 years – but I’ve just discovered my husband has another fiancé and kids
A WOMAN has shared her heartbreak after discovering that her husband of 25 years and the father of her children has a whole other life. The devastated lady, who shares three kids with the man she thought was the love of her life, said she’d been left “broken” by his deceit and lies.
Mother who thought itchy hands were caused by cleaning product given months to live
A mother-of-three is fighting against the clock to raise money to fund lifesaving treatment after her itchy hands turned out to be a rare and deadly form of cancer.Maria Barry, 58, who lives in Harrow, north west London, with her children, Nico, 32, Luca, 30, and Nadia, 27, began suffering from itchy and cracked hands during the first Covid lockdown in March 2020.At first, Maria thought it was a reaction to a new cleaning product she was using, but in April 2022, she was diagnosed with bile duct cancer – which is rare with around 1,000 new cases a year...
A toddler has refused to eat food since he was 14 months, baffling doctors. He is now tube-fed and finally gaining weight.
Toddler Harley Paige, who is 2 and a half, began refusing food at 14 months old. He is now being fed through a feeding tube after he lost an alarming amount of weight. Doctors have so far been unable to come up with a diagnosis.
