San Jose, CA

18-Year-Old Died 1 Injured After A Multi-Vehicle In San Jose (San Jose, CA)

 2 days ago

The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle accident on the northbound highway south of Curtner Avenue on Friday. 

According to the officials, the incident occurred on Highway 87 after [..]

