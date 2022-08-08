Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Darryl Hunt Cause of Death Mysterious: The Pogues Bassist Dead at 72
Sad news for The Pogues fans. Darryl Hunt, popularly known for being the band's bassist, has passed away at the age of 72. The shocking news was confirmed through the punk group's official Twitter account, saying they are "saddened beyond words" after the musician died Monday afternoon in London, United Kingdom.
Tom Waits Releases 20th Anniversary Reissues of ‘Alice’ and ‘Blood Money’
To commemorate the 20th anniversary of his 14th and 15th albums, respectively, Alice and Blood Money, Tom Waits is releasing a limited edition vinyl version of both albums on Oct. 7. A translucent blue vinyl for Alice and a translucent red version for Blood Money will be available on the...
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
David Ellefson has made a Megadeth supergroup with two other ex-members
The band will be playing two classic Megadeth albums in full!
Listen to Jordan Rudess covering Giorgio Moroder's Chase from Midnight Express
Dream Theater keyboard wizard joins Rick Wakeman and Geoff Downes in prog-friendly album of Synthesizer Classics
Kinks Announce ‘Muswell Hillbillies/Everybody’s in Show-Biz’ Box
The Kinks have announced a sprawling box set celebrating the 50th anniversaries of 1971’s Muswell Hillbillies and 1972’s Everybody's in Show-Biz - Everybody's a Star. The deluxe box set - which will arrive on Sept. 9 - features newly remastered versions of both albums on both vinyl and CD, as well as 11 new remixes courtesy of co-founder Ray Davies. An accompanying Blu-ray features a previously unseen, digitally restored 1971 home movie. Further bonus material includes a 52-page deluxe hardcover book, a Kinks metal badge, glossy photo prints of the band and a “London Roots” map highlighting historical Kinks-related locations.
musictimes.com
How Did David Muse Die? Firefall Multi-Instrumentalist's Last Days Explored
David Muse, a long-time multi-instrumentalist of the band Firefall, died. He was 73. Firefall and its fans were left shocked after Muse passed away. The official statement on Facebook disclosed that the musician died at his home on Saturday morning with his wife, Patty, by his side. "While we are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Kat & Alex, Sharell Bryant + More
Every week, The Boot highlights recent favorites from country, Americana and everything in between. In each list, music fans will find picks from our contributing team that we think you'll love. Keep reading to check out the latest installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks. Kat & Alex. "We Bought a...
The 10 Weirdest Guns N’ Roses Songs
Guns N' Roses brought hard rock back to the Stone Age with their earth-shattering 1987 debut album Appetite for Destruction, channeling the likes of the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith and the Sex Pistols across 12 streetwise tales of hard living that rebuffed the cartoonish decadence of the Sunset Strip glam-metal scene. But no-frills hard rock was never going to be enough for the mercurial, wildly ambitious Axl Rose, as this list of the 10 Weirdest Guns N' Roses Songs proves.
Instagram Dials Back On App Changes After Complaints From Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian
We all know that Instagram is desperately trying to become the new TikTok. Scroll through your newsfeed for 30 seconds, and you’ll be hit with Reel after Reel from random people you don’t even follow. Instagram serves you with content they think you want to see, and then occasionally, you’re treated to a picture of […] The post Instagram Dials Back On App Changes After Complaints From Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian appeared first on Reality Tea.
Lala Kent Visits 50 Cent On Set Years After The Money By Monday Feud
You can find him in the club, bottle full of bub, and he’s got what you need if you would like your “mans” publicly drug. 50 Cent’s 2019 Instagram smear campain againt Randall Emmett is the stuff of legends. At the time 50 didn’t hesitate to bring Randall’s fiance, Lala Kent, into the mess either. After claiming he […] The post Lala Kent Visits 50 Cent On Set Years After The Money By Monday Feud appeared first on Reality Tea.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
musictimes.com
Foreigner New Music 2022: Jeff Pilson Teases Fans About Upcoming Project
Good news for Foreigner fans! Bassist Jeff Pilson confirmed that the band has recorded something and they will be releasing new music soon. Speaking to 101.5 WPDH, the 63-year-old musician revealed that they worked with their vocalist Kelly Hansen while they were on a break last time. He teased fans...
Beach Boys Co-Founder Brian Wilson Once Revealed His Songwriting Process
Brian Wilson wrote several songs for The Beach Boys, later offering a glimpse into his songwriting process. Here's what we know about this musician.
Pattie Boyd Said Beatles Manager Brian Epstein Made the Band More Sophisticated
Brian Epstein managed The Beatles for most of their time as a band. He also taught them to be more sophisticated outside of their music career.
Never-Before-Released Creedence Clearwater Revival Live Album Set for Release, Jeff Bridges Narrates Doc
There’s a new Creedence Clearwater Revival album set for release. Fans, start your squealing. The new live performance album, Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall, which is from 1970, is available today (August 2) for pre-order, along with a new documentary concert film directed by two-time Grammy Award-winner Bob Smeaton, narrated by “The Dude,” himself, Jeff Bridges. The film is called Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall.
Jeff Pilson Confirms Foreigner Is Readying New Music
Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson reported that the band had recently recorded new music with Kelly Hansen, the group's vocalist since 2005. In a new interview, Dokken and Dio alumnus Pilson – who joined Foreigner the same year as Hansen – told WPDH’s Tigman that, while Mick Jones’ group has an impressive legacy, they didn’t want to live off that alone.
Machine Gun Kelly Slams Mystery Graffiti Artist Who Tagged Tour Bus – ‘You’re So Dumb’
Machine Gun Kelly responded in an Instagram Story on Thursday (Aug. 3) after someone tagged one of the busses in the rapper-turned-rock star's "Mainstream Sellout Tour" entourage with graffiti that included a crude phallic rendering and a homophobic slur. It happened in Omaha, Nebraska, where Machine Gun Kelly performed at...
10 Great Film Soundtracks of the Last 50 Years
The best movie soundtracks do far more than just compliment the images you see on screen. In the hands of a gifted music supervisor, a soundtrack can take on a unique life of its own—popularizing micro-genres, shining a light on previously obscure artists and making new hits out of perfectly timed needle drops.
Why Roger McGuinn Loves Rickenbacker Guitars: Exclusive Interview
As the Byrds declared in 1967, if you want to be a rock 'n' roll star, "Just get an electric guitar, then take some time and learn how to play." For many aspiring artists in the '60s, the electric guitar of choice was a Rickenbacker, which the Beatles popularized with their appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show. John Lennon had a Rickenbacker slung across his body in 1964; George Harrison frequently used one on tour, too, effectively cementing the Rickenbacker as the guitar for aspiring rockers. Since then, few instruments have held such an iconic foothold in the history of rock music as the Rickenbacker guitar. It's instantly recognizable to seasoned musicians and casual fans, thanks to its distinct shape and burning Fireglo finish.
Comments / 0