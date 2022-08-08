Read full article on original website
Manchester United set to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate
Manchester United got off to the worst possible start on Sunday, losing their Premier League opener to Brighton. But, the club is still looking to bring in reinforcements before the transfer window closes. The latest appears to be one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Juventus teammates, Frenchman Adrien Rabiot. Per...
Report: Manchester United Agree Fee For Juventus Midfielder
Manchester United have reportedly a fee in principle with Juventus for the transfer of midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to a report
EXCLUSIVE: Everton switch focus to Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Mohamed Camara after struggling to secure a Goodison Park return for PSG veteran Idrissa Gana Gueye
Everton have switched sights to Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Mohamed Camara after hitting an impasse in talks for Idrissa Gana Gueye. The Goodison club have been pushing hard to re-sign their former midfielder and had hoped to finalise a deal this week. However, Sportsmail understands Everton have been unable to...
Brentford vs Manchester United: form guide
Manchester United’s first away game of the season sees the Red Devils travel down to London to take on Brentford. United’s trip to Brentford will mean that new signing Christian Eriksen returns to his former club, whom he played for last season. Here is a look at both...
Manchester United given positive update on double Serie A transfer raid
Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal for the transfer of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, though the player himself still needs to strike personal terms over a move to Old Trafford. On top of that, Man Utd are said to be confident of signing Marko Arnautovic from Bologna, in what...
Report: Newcastle Interested In Manchester City Target Lucas Paqueta
Manchester City are monitoring Lucas Paqueta as a possible Bernardo replacement should he leave the club, but they may face competition from Newcastle this summer. The Magpies signed Bruno Guimaraes off Lyon last season, and may be about to try and sign his old midfielder partner to bolster their midfield.
BBC
Varane scores in Halifax friendly
Raphael Varane was among the goalscorers as Manchester United beat National League Halifax 5-1 in a friendly on Monday behind closed doors. Despite indications before the match that Cristiano Ronaldo would play some part in the game, set up by manager Erik ten Hag for the players who did not start Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Brighton, the 37-year-old played no part.
Former Liverpool Defender Conor Coady Signs on Loan for Everton
Former Liverpool defender Conor Coady has a loan move to Merseyside rivals Everton from Wolverhampton Wanderers for the 2022-23 season.
ESPN
Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara out for up to six weeks - sources
Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara will be out of action for up to six weeks because of injury, sources have told ESPN. The Spain international limped off the pitch early in the second half with a suspected hamstring strain during Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw at Fulham. - Premier League team-by-team...
ESPN
Man United register interest in PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo - sources
Manchester United have registered their interest in PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo, sources have told ESPN. Gakpo's representatives have been alerted to United's interest by recruitment staff at Old Trafford but the club have yet to submit a bid. - Gakpo, Saliba, Elliott: Who could be Europe's next breakout star?
Middlesbrough are aiming to sign West Brom midfielder Alex Mowatt on loan - with boss Chris Wilder eyeing up the former Leeds star as a replacement for Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier
Middlesbrough are targeting a move for West Bromwich Albion midfielder Alex Mowatt. Manager Chris Wilder has been pressing for new signings and sees the 27-year old former Leeds star as an ideal replacement for Marcus Tavernier, who left for Bournemouth last week. Mowatt joined Albion on a free transfer last...
Man Utd set for more transfer woe as Leeds ‘close to agreeing transfer fee’ with Watford for Ismaila Sarr
MANCHESTER UNITED are set to suffer a further transfer blow as target Ismaila Sarr reportedly closes in on a switch to Leeds United. Sarr, 24, has previously been linked with an Old Trafford switch and his wonder goal this week led to fresh speculation they were chasing him again. We...
BBC
Jack Simpson: Cardiff City sign Rangers defender
Cardiff City have signed defender Jack Simpson from Rangers on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee. Simpson joined the Scottish Premier League giants in February 2021 from Bournemouth, for whom he made 11 Premier League appearances. The 25-year-old scored one goal in 49 appearances in all competitions during his...
Timo Werner thanks ‘special’ Chelsea fans as return to RB Leipzig confirmed
Timo Werner has thanked Chelsea fans as his move back to RB Leipzig was confirmed.The Germany forward returns to the Bundesliga club - the club he left for Chelsea back in 2020 - in a deal understood be worth £25million.Chelsea paid £54million for Werner, with the 26-year-old playing a pivotal role in the Blues’ Champions League triumph in Lisbon in 2021.“Today marks the end of my journey with Chelsea FC,” Werner posted on social media. “I am incredibly grateful for the time I spent at this special club.“At this point I would like to express my appreciation for my...
Rio Ferdinand picks his Man Utd XI for huge clash at Brentford… and tears up midfield with Fred and McTominay axed
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Rio Ferdinand has picked his team to play Brentford - and axed midfield partnership McFred. The Red Devils lost their first Premier League game of the season 2-1 to Brighton at Old Trafford. A number of players have come under fire for their performance. Midfielders Fred and...
Rio Ferdinand names what Manchester United XI should face Brentford, including a surprise midfield addition
Rio Ferdinand has named which Manchester United XI should start against Brentford on Saturday evening. Manchester United started their Premier League campaign for the 2022/23 season against Brighton & Hove Albion last Sunday, and it was a disaster. From conceding two goals in the first half to the Red Devils...
Chelsea identify Celtic's Josip Juranovic as defensive transfer target
Chelsea have identified Celtic full-back Josip Juranovic as a transfer target this summer, according to reports. The Blues are in the market for a defender to compete with Reece James for the right wing-back role this summer. The likes of Denzel Dumfries and Kyle Walker-Peters were previously linked with moves...
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Sanchez, Dier, De Bruyne, Haaland
At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
ESPN
Erik Ten Hag's Man United rebuild is off to a rough start, but club has to help by filling holes in the squad
MANCHESTER, England -- "Today we begin a new season and a new story," Erik ten Hag wrote in his programme notes ahead of his first official game as Manchester United manager. Except it wasn't a new story at all. In fact, it was more of the same. After ending last season with seven defeats from their last 12 games to sink to sixth in the Premier League table, Man United began the new campaign with another; this time 2-1 at home to Brighton.
Report: Liverpool Admirer Adrien Rabiot to Sign for Manchester United
Manchester United’s summer pursuit of Barcelona’s midfielder Frenkie de Jong looks set to fail as they turn to Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who may have hoped to be flying to Liverpool John Lennon Airport instead of Manchester.
