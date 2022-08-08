ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Everton switch focus to Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Mohamed Camara after struggling to secure a Goodison Park return for PSG veteran Idrissa Gana Gueye

Everton have switched sights to Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Mohamed Camara after hitting an impasse in talks for Idrissa Gana Gueye. The Goodison club have been pushing hard to re-sign their former midfielder and had hoped to finalise a deal this week. However, Sportsmail understands Everton have been unable to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Brentford vs Manchester United: form guide

Manchester United’s first away game of the season sees the Red Devils travel down to London to take on Brentford. United’s trip to Brentford will mean that new signing Christian Eriksen returns to his former club, whom he played for last season. Here is a look at both...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Varane scores in Halifax friendly

Raphael Varane was among the goalscorers as Manchester United beat National League Halifax 5-1 in a friendly on Monday behind closed doors. Despite indications before the match that Cristiano Ronaldo would play some part in the game, set up by manager Erik ten Hag for the players who did not start Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Brighton, the 37-year-old played no part.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara out for up to six weeks - sources

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara will be out of action for up to six weeks because of injury, sources have told ESPN. The Spain international limped off the pitch early in the second half with a suspected hamstring strain during Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw at Fulham. - Premier League team-by-team...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Middlesbrough are aiming to sign West Brom midfielder Alex Mowatt on loan - with boss Chris Wilder eyeing up the former Leeds star as a replacement for Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier

Middlesbrough are targeting a move for West Bromwich Albion midfielder Alex Mowatt. Manager Chris Wilder has been pressing for new signings and sees the 27-year old former Leeds star as an ideal replacement for Marcus Tavernier, who left for Bournemouth last week. Mowatt joined Albion on a free transfer last...
SOCCER
BBC

Jack Simpson: Cardiff City sign Rangers defender

Cardiff City have signed defender Jack Simpson from Rangers on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee. Simpson joined the Scottish Premier League giants in February 2021 from Bournemouth, for whom he made 11 Premier League appearances. The 25-year-old scored one goal in 49 appearances in all competitions during his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Timo Werner thanks ‘special’ Chelsea fans as return to RB Leipzig confirmed

Timo Werner has thanked Chelsea fans as his move back to RB Leipzig was confirmed.The Germany forward returns to the Bundesliga club - the club he left for Chelsea back in 2020 - in a deal understood be worth £25million.Chelsea paid £54million for Werner, with the 26-year-old playing a pivotal role in the Blues’ Champions League triumph in Lisbon in 2021.“Today marks the end of my journey with Chelsea FC,” Werner posted on social media. “I am incredibly grateful for the time I spent at this special club.“At this point I would like to express my appreciation for my...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Sanchez, Dier, De Bruyne, Haaland

At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Erik Ten Hag's Man United rebuild is off to a rough start, but club has to help by filling holes in the squad

MANCHESTER, England -- "Today we begin a new season and a new story," Erik ten Hag wrote in his programme notes ahead of his first official game as Manchester United manager. Except it wasn't a new story at all. In fact, it was more of the same. After ending last season with seven defeats from their last 12 games to sink to sixth in the Premier League table, Man United began the new campaign with another; this time 2-1 at home to Brighton.
MLS

