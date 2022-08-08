Timo Werner has thanked Chelsea fans as his move back to RB Leipzig was confirmed.The Germany forward returns to the Bundesliga club - the club he left for Chelsea back in 2020 - in a deal understood be worth £25million.Chelsea paid £54million for Werner, with the 26-year-old playing a pivotal role in the Blues’ Champions League triumph in Lisbon in 2021.“Today marks the end of my journey with Chelsea FC,” Werner posted on social media. “I am incredibly grateful for the time I spent at this special club.“At this point I would like to express my appreciation for my...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO