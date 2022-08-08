ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dejounte Murray to Paolo Banchero: 'You tried to flex that #1 pick shit on me'

By HoopsHype
 2 days ago
“You Tried To Flex That #1 Pick Shit On Me When I Been Rooting For You When You Was A Kid Asking To Rebound For Me @paolo5 Don’t Get On This Internet Saying Nothing… You Changed From The Humble Kid You Always Was And I Stand On Real Shit Boy And YOU KNOW!!!!!!!! You Made It And Changed And I Lost All Respect!!” “ Stay Humble. This Life You In Now Is REAL And Ain’t No Joke!!! I STILL WANNA SEE YOU WIN Cause That’s WHO I AM!!!”

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tom Ziller @teamziller

Big summer for Dejounte Murray’s NBA lore-building. Bopping randos on the head in pro-am, beefing with the newest young Seattle pro, trashing the Spurs deep in IG comments. ziller.substack.com/p/is-dejounte-…9:07 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero may have beef after pro-am showdown moves to Instagram nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/08/dej…7:59 AM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Paolo Banchero posted this on his IG story in response to Dejounte Murray’s play

(via @Paolo Banchero) pic.twitter.com/ZdxZg7pIZy9:34 PM

Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky

I spoke to NBA legend Jamal Crawford about his Pro-Am league in Seattle, what Paolo Banchero means to Seattle, comparisons to Bones Hyland, and his best advice for playing a long professional career.

Read the full interview: bit.ly/3Q4ugHY | @Jamal Crawford @thecrawsover8:55 AM

Hoop Central: Paolo’s IG story. ‘Lol unfollowed me on the gram n everything it must be personal huh? That’s fine jus make sure y guard up next time n stop sending doubles family. -via Twitter / August 8, 2022

Paolo’s IG story: “Same humble kid always vouched for you bro don’t switch tha narrative for the internet” “Shout-out IT tho for the great event” -via reddit / August 8, 2022

ClutchPoints: “It’s a man’s league. He a little boy, he’s too soft.” Dejounte Murray calls Paolo a “little boy” and “soft” ￼ (via @HomeTeamHoops ) -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / August 8, 2022

Seahawks fans react to Russell Wilson getting booed at Storm game

WNBA legend Sue Bird is calling it a career, having played nearly 20 years, making 13 All-Star teams and winning four championships with the Seattle Storm. Bird played her last game yesterday at Climate Pledge Arena. She goes out as the greatest athlete in Seattle history and a lot of people gave her shoutouts on social media as well as a video tribute during the game, including some Seahawks.
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Brooklyn Nets must trade Kevin Durant instead of giving in to Steve Nash-Sean Marks ultimatum

The Brooklyn Nets saga continues to get messier and messier. The franchise seemingly put all their eggs in the superstar basket when they built around Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. The trio never was able to stay on the court together and the conflicting personalities exploded. While James Harden found his way to Philadelphia in exchange for Ben Simmons it is clear that feelings have not fully settled.
‘I lost all respect’: Dejounte Murray fires back at Paolo Banchero’s call-out

Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray finally revealed what’s behind his savage gesture on Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero during their recent meeting at the Zeke-End basketball tournament. For those who missed it, Murray delivered the ultimate disrespect on Banchero after making him spin and dunking on him when they faced each other over the weekend. […] The post ‘I lost all respect’: Dejounte Murray fires back at Paolo Banchero’s call-out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Paolo Banchero gets embarrassed by NBA star at pro-am game

Paolo Banchero is getting his “welcome to the NBA” moment before even playing in an actual NBA game. The Orlando Magic rookie participated in Isaiah Thomas’ annual Zeke-End pro-am tournament this weekend. On Sunday, Banchero competed against current NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray. During one particular sequence, Murray got Banchero to bite on a shot fake. He then faked a pass around Banchero and threw it off the backboard to himself for an emphatic dunk. Murray then brought the disrespect up to 11 by yelling at Banchero, doing the “too small” hand gesture, and whipping the basketball right back at the former Duke star.
Yardbarker

Vernon Maxwell Tried to Stab Rockets Legend Hakeem Olajuwon

There’s not many bad things you can say about those great Houston Rockets teams from the 90s. Led by NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon, the Rockets won back-to-back championships against the New York Knicks (1994) and Orlando Magic (1995). However, behind the scenes, there was turmoil we didn’t know about until now.
ClutchPoints

‘Yeahhhhh I KNOW!: Dejounte Murray goes full savage mode on Paolo Banchero disrespect

After embarrassing Paolo Banchero in their recent game at Zeke-End, Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray didn’t stop the disrespect on the Orlando Magic rookie there. On Instagram, the new Hawks guard shared the video of how he played Banchero for a fool, making him spin around before throwing an off-the-backboard alley-oop to himself for a massive dunk. He also talked trash to the no. 1 overall pick of the 2022 NBA draft and threw the ball at him in what was easily the most savage gesture in the whole competition.
The Pac-12 will survive

We have all wondered over the past six weeks if the Pac-12 Conference was going to survive the departures of USC and UCLA. On Tuesday morning, it became clear the league will indeed live. There will not be a death. There will not be splintering into extinction. There will not be a raid by the Big 12. The Pac will be back in some form or fashion.
Yardbarker

LeBron James vs. Tim Duncan Career Comparison: 5 Championships Beats 4, But King James Has The Better Career And More Individual Accolades

LeBron James is widely regarded as the best small forward of all time and possibly a top-two talent that ever played the game. The King is a polarizing figure for the way he plays the game and also for the way he is outspoken, but there is no doubt he is a tremendous talent with incredible basketball skills. A 4-time champion with 4 Finals MVPs and 4 MVP awards, LeBron changed the NBA by encouraging players to take matters into their own hands and control their own destinies. Not to mention, James is on pace to become the greatest scorer of all time in terms of total points scored and is still competing at a superstar level as he approaches his 20th season.
