Read full article on original website
Related
Disabled woman fined for using disabled parking space in Wales
Space allocated to Cardiff woman’s flat is inaccessible, so she uses one reserved for disabled visitors
BBC
Linton-on-Ouse: Asylum centre plan for ex-RAF site scrapped
Plans to turn a former RAF base into an asylum seeker centre have been withdrawn, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said. In April, the Home Office announced plans to turn the site at Linton-on-Ouse, in North Yorkshire, into an asylum centre for up to 1,500 men. But villagers and Hambleton...
U.K.・
BBC
Harrogate: Plans for 17-room aparthotel submitted
Plans to build an aparthotel in a prominent Harrogate shopping street have been submitted to the council. The 17-room development is earmarked above the former Next and the Harrogate Discount Store on James Street. Building owners Countrylarge said its proposal would benefit the local economy by "breathing new life" into...
Victorian chimney in Leeds to be shortened over public safety fears
Campaigners ‘reluctantly accept’ need to reduce height of Stonebridge Mills chimney by six metres
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Diversions in place due to flooded Warwickshire roads
A burst water main has caused overnight flooding to roads in Warwickshire. National Highways West Midlands said the A46 was closed in both directions between the M40 J15 and A429 near Warwick. Commonwealth Games spectators travelling to see the cycling road races in Warwick and Leamington Spa have been warned...
BBC
Extra patrols after woman raped on river path in Hereford
Police are investigating after a second woman was raped on a river path in Hereford. West Mercia Police said the woman was attacked between some tennis courts and Victoria Bridge between 21:00 BST and 22:00 on Sunday. It follows another woman being raped on the river path between Old Bridge...
BBC
Swindon wheelchair user 'humiliated' by airline treatment
A woman who uses an electric wheelchair said she was left feeling "humiliated" by the way she was treated on a flight. Geraldine Freeman, from Swindon, flew from Bristol Airport to Tenerife in the Canary Islands with Jet2 in July. She said she was told by a cabin crew member...
BBC
Vital Somerset bus route saved following campaign
A vital bus route that serves rural villages has been saved following a campaign by local councillors. First West of England had said that the 173 service between Wells and Bath could be scrapped in Autumn. But they have now made a U-turn after a petition that attracted more than...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Carmarthenshire chapel spared demolition after villagers' pleas
The owner of a rural chapel which has stood for almost 150 years has been told that he cannot demolish it. Villagers in Rhydcymerau, Carmarthenshire, who objected to the plan, said they would like it to be a meeting place and community shop. "These were our people, and we should...
BBC
Jail for men involved in Stoke puppy ear cropping
Three men have been jailed after three puppies had their ears cropped illegally. Alexander David Johnson, 32, and Ryan Woodward, 24, from Stoke-on-Trent, and Michael Nolan, 31, from Carlisle, were sentenced at Cannock Magistrates' Court after admitting their involvement in the procedure. Staffordshire Police said the dogs were found bleeding...
BBC
Southsea Knight & Lee store: Revised plans approved
New plans to redevelop a former John Lewis store have been given the green light. A new restaurant and bar as well as 24 extra hotel rooms will be built at the old Knight & Lee department store in Southsea. The proposals were put forward by developer THAT Group and...
BBC
New commission to tackle Wye pollution levels in Herefordshire
Ways of improving pollution levels on two rivers is to be looked at by a newly created commission. The River Wye in Herefordshire has had excessive algae growth, often caused by high phosphate levels in the water. The new commission, set up by the county council, will identify practical ways...
BBC
Bluebells: Council probe after Llanbradach wood torn up
An investigation is under way after part of a popular bluebell wood was destroyed without planning permission. More than 100 people attended a meeting with many angry about the work at the site in Llanbradach, Caerphilly county. Caerphilly council said it was investigating but work had been stopped after discussions...
BBC
Wiltshire Council to charge Blue Badge holders for parking
People with disabilities are going to have to pay for parking in Wiltshire as the council brings in changes to costs. Wiltshire Council has confirmed Blue Badge holders - individuals who would usually qualify for free parking - will now have to pay in council car parks. For all other...
Bicycle company offers Londoners free bikes on tube strike days
A bike company is helping Londoners avoid commuter chaos by offering them a free bike on the tube strike days.During the upcoming Tube and Overground strike taking place between 18 to 20 August, Swapfiets will be giving commuters a free bike to use for seven days.Londoners can get their hands on a bike from Swapfiets Spitalfields store from 17 August.The Dutch bike subscription service offers a range of bikes starting from just £16.90 a month, and include on demand maintenance and repairs, an AXA chain lock, replacements if stoken, as well as access to top of the range bikes and...
BBC
Date for Gaol Ferry bridge closure in Bristol announced
A key foot and cycle bridge connecting south Bristol and the city centre will close for repairs later this month. The £1m restoration project will see Gaol Ferry bridge shut for between six and nine months when work starts on 22 August. Some local traders at Wapping Wharf have...
buckinghamshirelive.com
HS2 works to cause road chaos for three weeks with A413 closure near Wendover
Work on the controversial HS2 project is set to disrupt a major Buckinghamshire road for almost three weeks. Lane closures and traffic lights are being put in place to allow work to take place on the high-speed rail project, which is being built across the county. The A413 is set...
BBC
Gosport splash park is losing '2,000 litres a day'
A leak at a splash park is being investigated after claims thousands of litres of water were being wasted each day. The facility in Alverstoke, Gosport, is allegedly losing up to 2,000 litres a day. Gosport Borough Council, which owns the park, said the amount of water lost is unsubstantiated.
BBC
Army reservists granted freedom of Shrewsbury
The Army's largest light cavalry reserve has been granted the freedom of Shrewsbury. The Royal Yeomanry in Shropshire held a military parade filled with pomp and pageantry to mark the honour. The regiment has recently been deployed on a UN peacekeeping mission in Mali and also supported the Army's response...
Comments / 0