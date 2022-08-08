A bike company is helping Londoners avoid commuter chaos by offering them a free bike on the tube strike days.During the upcoming Tube and Overground strike taking place between 18 to 20 August, Swapfiets will be giving commuters a free bike to use for seven days.Londoners can get their hands on a bike from Swapfiets Spitalfields store from 17 August.The Dutch bike subscription service offers a range of bikes starting from just £16.90 a month, and include on demand maintenance and repairs, an AXA chain lock, replacements if stoken, as well as access to top of the range bikes and...

BICYCLES ・ 4 HOURS AGO