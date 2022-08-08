ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

'Highly likely' that Russia has lost or fired 16 of its top generals since the start of the war in Ukraine: UK intelligence

By Matthew Loh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyWLr_0h8kSODt00
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu were present at Navy Day on July 31, but one of the military's top-ranking generals was notably absent. Contributor/Getty Images
  • Russia has likely fired six top generals since the start of the Ukraine war, UK intelligence says.
  • Another 10 Russian generals have been killed in the war, the Ministry of Defence said.
  • The combined losses have likely led to an inconsistency in Russia's military command, it added.

Six of Russia's top generals have likely been fired since the start of the war in Ukraine, due to the Russian army's poor showing during the invasion, according to the UK's Ministry of Defence.

"The poor performance of Russia's armed forces during its invasion of Ukraine has been costly for Russia's military leadership, highly likely resulting in the dismissal of at least six Russian commanders since the start of hostilities in February 2022," the Defence Ministry said in a Sunday tweet.

At least 10 other Russian generals have been killed in Ukraine, it added.

"The cumulative effect on consistency of command is likely contributing to Russian tactical and operational difficulties," the tweet read.

The Ministry of Defence didn't reveal how it obtained this information, but pointed out the absence of one top commander from a national military parade attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his highest-ranked generals.

The Ministry noted that General-Colonel Aleksandr Zhuravlev, who headed Russia's Western Military District since 2018, was missing from Russia's Navy Day on July 31.

In the Russian military, the rank of general-colonel is the equivalent of a US three-star lieutenant general, and a general-lieutenant is the equivalent of a US two-star major general, according to the Institute of War.

The UK Defence Ministry also said Russian leaders had fired General Aleksandr Vladimirovich Dvornikiv — who was in command of all of Russia's operations in Ukraine — and General Gennady Valeryevich Zhidko — who once oversaw Russia's Southern Grouping of Forces.

The rank of general is the equivalent of a US four-star general. It's the highest rank currently held by any member of the Russian military, per the Institute of War.

Russian losses from the war in Ukraine are estimated to be in the tens of thousands. US officials estimated on July 28 that more than 75,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or injured — about half of the number of troops Russia initially deployed in its invasion.

In June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy estimated that his country was losing around 100 soldiers a day. Axios later reported on July 15 that up to 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers are being killed or injured each day.

While there have been few definitive assessments of the total casualties on either side, Insider previously cited a defense expert saying in late June that Ukraine has lost more than 18,000 troops.

The Russian offensive in Ukraine has made incremental progress since it declared a new push on March 25 into the Donbas area, according to the Institute of War. The Kremlin's forces have failed to advance into the cities of Odesa, Zaporizhia, Dnipro, and Kharkiv — major population centers on Ukraine's eastern front.

The Ministry of Defence did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Comments / 23

Masked Bringer
2d ago

So without their Nukes in a conventional war with only U.S. vs. Russia, Russia has been telling anyone who would listen, that they were stronger than the U.S. a d could beat the U.S. in a conventional war. Little Ukraine who was given a few of our lethal weapons are giving Russia major problems. 😂🤣🤣😂 Truth matters. Also remember that Russia doesn't play by the rules and massacres anyone and anything just because.

Reply(2)
9
Arthur Erdman
2d ago

This should be an incentive to the other generals to terminate Putin with extreme prejudice.

Reply
7
Related
Business Insider

Lindsey Graham gives 'shout-out' to Putin as Senate votes on adding Finland and Sweden to NATO: 'Without you, we wouldn't be here'

Lindsey Graham mocked Putin as the Senate was set to vote on Finland's and Sweden's NATO accession. "Without you, we wouldn't be here," Graham said in comments directed at Putin. Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed the historically neutral Nordic nations to seek NATO membership. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin admits Western sanctions are causing Russia 'colossal' problems and says country 'cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted his nation is facing 'colossal' high-tech problems due to the onset of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine. The Kremlin chief said the West's sanctions had cut Russia off from major technology products and conceded the nation could not develop in complete isolation, but added it would be impossible to fully sever Moscow's connection to the rest of the world.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Female crane operator who became a TikTok star after posting videos of herself working is killed when high winds topple her 40ft crane to the ground in Russia

A female crane operator who became a TikTok star with videos of herself working has died after high winds toppled her 40-foot crane to the ground. Single mother-of-two Elvira Demidova, 31, was killed instantly in the accident when her cabin smashed to the ground in Tyumen, a major oil hub in Russia.
ACCIDENTS
Newsweek

Russian Official Accidentally Reveals Missiles Being Used in Ukraine

Igor Girkin, a former Russian military leader, appeared to accidentally reveal that Russia is using Tochka-U missiles in Vladimir Putin's war—weeks after the Kremlin denied that the weapons are being deployed by Russian forces. "The Ukrainians destroyed an air defense base near Luhansk," Girkin, who uses the last name...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Putin's Top Ally Doesn't Want to Enter Ukraine War: Report

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is "likely" trying to show support for his top ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin, without directly entering the war in Ukraine, according to a U.S. think tank. The Institute for the Study of War said in its July 11 war assessment that Lukashenko is likely backing...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Military Parade#Russian#The Ministry Of Defence#The Defence Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Russia Will Go All Way to Warsaw if U.S. Arms Ukraine More, State TV Says

Russian state TV host Olga Skabeyeva has suggested that U.S. military support for Ukraine could see the war spill over into a conflict between Russia and NATO. During a broadcast of 60 Minutes on Tuesday, Skabeyeva gave her take on the shifting aims of Vladimir Putin since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Putin’s Managed to Enrage His Last Supporters in Ukraine

ODESA, Ukraine—Russia has been bombarding the seaside city of Odesa since the earliest days of its war in Ukraine—but the critical grain port has become a symbol of ongoing local resistance, where even former pro-Russian stalwarts are now embracing Ukrainian patriotism. “The longer the war goes on, fewer...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

571K+
Followers
37K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy