Fiverr Launches New B2B Hero Ad Campaign “Team Up”, Highlighting the Platform as a Talent Access Solution for Larger Businesses
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, announced the release of a new hero campaign, “Team Up.” The new set of ads are a first for the company, as it targets much of its marketing and advertising to focus on mid to large sized businesses. The new business-to-business (B2B) approach comes as a result of an increasing number of companies flexing their in-house talent with freelance talent to increase adaptability, productivity and manage scalability. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005197/en/ Fiverr’s “Team Up” campaign is a new set of ads that highlight how businesses can benefit from incorporating freelance talent into their workforce. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Meta is testing a new livestreaming platform for influencers called ‘Super’
“Super is a small, standalone experiment being built by New Product Experimentation (NPE) and currently testing with a small group of creators,” a Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch in an email. Business Insider reports that Meta has recently reached out to multiple creators asking them to try out the new...
Triller’s Assembly for Black Creators Program Creates Success For Rising Creatives
Click here to read the full article. In October 2021, Triller (owners of Verzuz and new boxing events) announced a program aimed to level the playing field among rising creatives caused by racial disparities with the Assembly For Black Creators program. The result: brand deals and financial gain for influencers who may have gone overlooked. The initiative focused on teaching Black creators how to hone their craft and expand their opportunities for monetization across social media platforms. Through the program, a select group of up-and-coming content creators was awarded contracts that include cash and equity in Triller.More from VIBE.comSwizz...
Digital Marketer And Entrepreneur Mike Calandra Shares How He Scaled Today’s Top Brands
We are in the middle of a technological revolution, and we can either get left behind or be at the forefront. As we transition into an increasingly mobile world, brands that don't embrace digital solutions to their challenges will quickly lose relevance. As Mike Calandra attests, success in this age requires creativity, innovation, and agility at every turn. Mike, the founder and CEO of SnapBack Digital, has spent the last 15 years building and scaling successful businesses by implementing innovative solutions to many of today's top brands. His impressive list of clients includes A-list celebrities, pro athletes, public figures, and...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
AdWeek
Meta Introduces B-to-B Targeting Segments
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Meta introduced new targeting segments for business-to-business advertisers on its platform,
10 Unexpected Jobs You Can Do From Home
The pandemic has revealed one necessary truth about work: It doesn't need to be done in an office. In fact, not having to commute and being able to work in your pajamas probably makes you even more...
JOBS・
An engineer who was fired by Google says its AI chatbot is 'pretty racist' and that AI ethics at Google are a 'fig leaf'
Blake Lemoine said the bot's apparent biases — from racial to religious — should be the headlining concern.
Importance of Sentiment Analysis as a Key Marketing Tool
The ability to understand human behavior is a fundamental requirement for any technology that interacts with humans. To be able to completely capture the essence of human behaviour through technology is a remarkable feat. To do so, there is a need to navigate through a jamboree of contextual clues, nuances in expression, sarcasm, emotion and other various linguistic devices to be left with raw meaning and interpretation of content, allowing technology to achieve mastery in the discernment of language and human sentiment.
Fast Company
How to build a culture of speaking up in the workplace
Workplaces have been undergoing a transformation in recent years as employee benefits become ever more robust and broad, with a particular focus on employee wellness and mental health. Unfortunately, these extensive benefits are only truly valuable if employees actually use them. Even at companies that offer an enviable perk like...
How to Build a Personal Brand in 5 Steps
Most entrepreneurs build their personal brand in the wrong order. Let's talk about the correct order for you to build your own strong personal brand!
The Ultimate Guide to Hiring a Social Media Manager
Social media managers offer many benefits, but hiring the right one is essential.
A Twilio exec explains what metric should always accompany customer lifetime value
Over the past few weeks, I’ve been speaking with academic experts and CFOs about emerging KPIs (key performance indicators). As I previously wrote, customer lifetime value (CLV) is in; and 30-year-old KPIs are out. I thought it would be particularly interesting to talk to a company expert who is in the business of customer engagement to dig deeper into what measures matter and why.
Business Accelerator?
Learn more about business accelerators and how they can help your business. Starting a business is challenging, and growing it can be even harder — but entrepreneurs don’t have to navigate the early stages of their startup alone. If your business has moved past its infancy and you’re seeking further guidance, a business accelerator could be just what you need.
I Tried Birddogs and Chubbies Shorts: Here Are My Honest Thoughts
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.In what is starting to feel like an eternal summer of sweltering heat, owning breathable and cool shorts is absolutely mandatory. With that in mind, having a pair of athletic-style shorts that are still stylish enough to be worn casually is like finding the holy grail. There are two prominent companies that both offer exactly this: Birddogs and Chubbies. The question then becomes, which pair of shorts is actually better? Luckily for you, I tried them both, and here is what you need to...
13 Ways to Grow Omnichannel Customer Engagement
Here are 13 ways to create an omnichannel customer engagement strategy that will keep your customers coming back for more.
‘Magic bookmark’ revealed as key to augmented reality books
We’ve had ebooks, audiobooks, and of course good old-fashioned printed books – but could there soon be another way to read? So-called “augmented reality books” – dubbed “a-books” by their creators – are a step closer to mass-market production after a six-year project by researchers at the University of Surrey.
Accenture to Acquire Romp to Boost Brand Transformation Capabilities and Advance Customer Experience Across Southeast Asia
JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 7, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire Romp, a brand and experience agency in Indonesia renowned for its creative talent and innovative services across branding, creative and performance marketing. The move will strengthen Accenture Song’s (formerly Accenture Interactive ) ability to deliver creative and tech-driven brand experiences for clients across Southeast Asia.
geekwire.com
Melinda French Gates shares new data to stoke innovation and awareness in $648B ‘care economy’
Caregivers who provide for children, elderly people, and those who are sick or disabled are operating in an antiquated system that’s ripe for innovation, experts say, and worth an estimated $648 billion. New research released by Pivotal Ventures tries to better understand that marketplace. A national survey found that...
JOBS・
B2B Commerce Platform Intershop Partners With Luminos Labs
B2B commerce platform Intershop, which serves manufacturing and distributing companies, will partner with Luminos Labs, digital commerce systems integrator, to help companies offer more digital commerce options, a press release said Tuesday (Aug. 9). Business-to-business companies are looking into ways to enhance their commerce experiences in the modern digital landscape....
MedicalXpress
Research shows parents are 'winging it' on their kids' mobile use
As many parents will attest, children and teens' mobile use is a significant source of family arguments. But new Edith Cowan University (ECU) research is shedding light on the issue to help millennial parents who are literally making it up as they go when it comes to digital media use in the home.
