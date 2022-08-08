Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Jeff Rocker Day Announced by City of North Miami BeachShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
Urbanspace’s New York City holiday market is coming to Lincoln Road this winterBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
Related
POLITICO
Another blue-state governor looks to hit DeSantis
Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Flying south— Well, look who’s headed to Florida — a blue-state governor who’s emerging as a potential presidential contender. Prime position — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who is running for reelection this year, will be the keynote speaker at the annual Leadership Blue Gala that Florida Democrats will hold this Saturday in Tampa.
Three candidates seek to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson in District 24
Three candidates, one Democrat and two Republicans, are running to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson in the 24th Congressional District. The 79-year-old Democrat has been well-entrenched in the district since she was elected in 2010. District 24 encompasses much of northeast and north-central Miami-Dade County, including North Miami, Miami...
Marco Rubio Chances of Losing to Val Demings With 3 Months to Midterm: Poll
A new poll from progressive groups Florida Watch and Progress Florida showed that Rubio and Demings were tied at 45 percent in their key U.S. Senate race.
Val Demings announces she has COVID after speaking at Florida Democrats’ summer gala
U.S. Rep. Val Demings, Florida Democrats’ all-but-certain Senate nominee this year, said Monday that she had tested positive for COVID-19. Demings, who represents Orlando in Congress, said she was experiencing “mild symptoms” and is currently isolating from other people. “Thank you for the many well-wishes, and stay...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Democratic Tampa Bay House hopeful Wengay Newton receives Republican backing
In the bay-crossing state House District 62, Wengay Newton is getting some substantial Republican help in the Democratic primary. The heavily Black district in covering parts of southern St. Petersburg and eastern Tampa would be certain to elect a Democrat even if the only Republican running, Jeremy Brown, weren’t in jail on charges from the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report
A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report. Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the...
One-time $450 stimulus checks are going out right now in this state
As much as the Biden administration would like to start them back up again, federal stimulus checks dried up months ago on account of a lack of congressional support. Floridians, meanwhile, are in the process of getting surprise $450 checks in the mail, thanks to a budget signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that included steering $35.5 million in state funding to some 59,000 families across the state.
Ron DeSantis Refused To Appear On ‘The View’ After Show’s Hosts Called Him “Fascist,” “Bigot,” and “Homicidal”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is waging war against The View. The Republican politician’s deputy press secretary, Bryan Griffin, said that the show invited DeSantis to join them as a guest on an upcoming episode, but the governor turned down the offer after being publicly blasted by The View co-hosts on multiple occasions, The New York Post reports.
RELATED PEOPLE
She helped Trump win Florida twice. Now she could lead his expected 2024 campaign
Susie Wiles was searching for her next act when Donald Trump came knocking last spring.
Elizabeth Warren blasts GOP's 'political gamesmanship' after Dems reportedly ditch COVID tests for key vote
Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren dismissed reports that Democrats are foregoing coronavirus testing in order to allow the maximum number of senators to vote for the party's social spending and taxation bill on Saturday night. "No. And oh, please," Warren said when asked if she was told not to test...
Why Florida's DeSantis could be the cure for an ailing America
Vengeful Democrats investigating the January 6 riots may help elect Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis president in 2024. Good for them; the nation is grateful. In spending weeks and months conducting their one-sided hearings into the riots at the Capitol, Democrats have undermined the standing of former President Donald J. Trump. There is no question that the made-for-TV show trial has taken a toll; polling confirms that Americans, including many Republicans, are disgusted by Trump’s behavior during those consequential hours.
Democrats' surprise inflation deal still leaves 800,000 Floridians uninsured as recession fears loom
Democrats in Congress are poised to start voting this weekend on an inflation deal. But the deal doesn't expand healthcare coverage for people with incomes close to the poverty level. About 800,000 Floridians will remain uninsured and the next shot at coverage might not be til 2024. When Democrats in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Celebrity candidates threaten GOP's hopes of a Senate majority
Inexperienced Republican candidates are threatening to cost Mitch McConnell a long-anticipated Senate majority in this year's midterms. The big picture: The GOP roster is filled with Trump-endorsed celebrities who've never run political campaigns — former NFL star Herschel Walker in Georgia, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and best-selling author J.D. Vance in Ohio.
NFL・
Republicans turn on each other amid post-Roe chaos
Red state lawmakers are mired in partisan infighting and struggling to agree on how far to go.
POLITICO
Dems hope to punish Rubio over Senate vote
Big vote cometh— The Senate approved its massive reconciliation bill that deals with climate change, health care and taxes on Sunday, and — as expected — Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott voted no. On the home front— There’s the broader political question of whether the bill...
Twitter reacts to DeSantis ousting state attorney who refused to enforce law
The news that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was suspending a state attorney accused of choosing ideology instead of enforcing the law Thursday reverberated across Twitter. DeSantis suspended 13th circuit state attorney Andrew Warren after he had pledged not to enforce laws restricting child sex change surgeries and abortions. DeSantis told...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS News
Doug Mastriano's attorney sends letter to January 6 Committee, considers backing out of testifying
WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Republican nominee for Pennsylvania Governor, Doug Mastriano is considering backing out of testifying in front of the January 6 Select Committee. That comes from a letter from his attorney sent to the committee on Friday. The letter stated that Mastriano will not testify unless his attorney can...
Spared last year, Surfside condo owners hit with property tax bills totaling about $800,000
When a Surfside condominium tower collapsed last year killing 98 people, a wave of sympathy reached all the way to Tallahassee: Gov. Ron DeSantis and state legislators forgave the unit owners’ tax bills, totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars.
MSNBC
Judge rejects Trump’s ‘absolute immunity’ claim in Jan. 6 cases
Donald Trump’s list of legal troubles isn’t short. As regular readers know, the former president’s business is facing multiple fraud investigations. He’s also under investigation for having allegedly mishandled classified materials. There’s also an ongoing criminal investigation in Georgia related to his efforts to interfere with election results. There’s also a criminal investigation surrounding his special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).
DeSantis to hit campaign trail to rally support for Trump-endorsed candidates: 'Unite and win'
EXCLUSIVE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is hitting the campaign trail this month to headline Turning Point Action’s "Unite and Win" rallies in support of Trump-endorsed candidates. DeSantis will travel to New Mexico, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Ohio this month in support of GOP candidates, including Ohio Republican candidate for Senate...
Comments / 0