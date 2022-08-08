Read full article on original website
Related
Take a Look at This Maine Restaurant’s Super Rare Blue Lobster
Have you seen a blue lobster before? Do you know how rare it is to catch one?. If you have feasted your eyes on one of these blue crustaceans, then you’re lucky. According to BBC, the chance of catching a blue lobster is estimated to be one in 2 MILLION. So, a restaurant in Maine getting their hands on one is pretty crazy.
I Tried Maine’s Iconic Pat’s Pizza for the First Time and I’m Forever Changed
I decided to pull the trigger on what's sounded like the most iconic pizza place in Maine. It's been just over a month since I moved into my new house and became an official Mainer. But even though I've been in my new area for over 30 days, it wasn't until this past weekend when my college roommate, Mike, visited that I actually ventured out and tried some local eats in the area. So, after hearing about this spot for weeks and weeks (probably more like months and months, honestly), I decided to pull the trigger on what's sounded like the most iconic pizza place in Maine.
Hotels in Maine Ranked as Some of the Most Expensive in the US
Are you having family come to Maine? You might want to clean out that spare room. Maine Biz reported on a new survey of room rates in the country. Great news if you own a hotel, bad news if you don't want to spend all your money on a place to sleep. Cheaphotels ranked only hotels close to a beach or the middle of the city where they were rated with at least three stars.
I Just Found My New Favorite Campground in Maine
Having grown up in Maine, I am a sucker for camping. My standards are low and I’m content with a fire, tent, and sleeping bag to meet my needs. I’ve never been picky about the site and am happy just to be outdoors and smell the fire. For...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maine TV Reporter Jennifer Long Announces She’s Leaving WGME and ‘Incredibly Sad’
Working in Maine media is interesting, especially since it's such a huge contrast to working in New Hampshire. In New Hampshire, there's really only one option for local news on TV throughout the entirety of the Granite State, with WMUR being the sole option. But it's different in Maine -- there are so many different options between WGME, NEWS CENTER Maine, and WMTW.
Just How Dry is Maine? Check Out the Difference of One Falmouth Lawn
It's dry. Don't believe it. Check out my lawn from last year and this year. The lawn on the left is what my lawn currently looks like. The lawn on the right is what it looked like almost exactly one year ago. I have never watered my lawn. This year is particularly obvious. Yes, most of Maine is 'abnormally dry'. I thought that was unusual, but actually, this is Maine's third year in a row being in a drought!
Maine's drought is forcing some farmers to make tough decisions
SACO, Maine — With much of Maine in moderate to severe drought, farmers in Cumberland and York counties are reporting reduced water levels, with some forecasting tough harvesting decisions on the horizon. Tim Leary with Leary Farm in Saco hasn’t checked on his water level in some time. He...
The Most Underrated Restaurant In Maine Is Hidden In Plain Sight
For such a rural state, Maine is loaded with some amazing restaurants. There's a wide variety, too. Maine has everything from old school diners, to high end restaurants, to Japanese steakhouses, to seafood places. Given the number of seafood places that dot our coastline, it really should not be a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
marketplace.org
A Maine social worker finds a new calling on a cross-country bike trip
The big quit. The great resignation. Whatever you want to call it, millions are leaving their jobs. We’re doing a series about those who chose to follow their calling. In 2019, Leah Day had been a clinical social worker for 23 years. She was seeing five clients a day at her private practice in downtown Portland, Maine.
A List of Maine’s Longest Running Music Venues
Do you remember the best show you ever went to in Maine? Was it at Cross Insurance or the historic, Strand Theatre?. Can you smell the sweat and feel the vibrations of the place going nuts? It's always nostalgic to sit in your best concert memories and remember how fun they were.
The Summer of 2022 Six Best Glamping Spots in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts
Like some, camping is one of my favorite summertime and fall hobbies. With the White Mountains being so close, and other beautiful areas within a two-hour drive, camping in New England is easily accessible and beautiful. Like many, sometimes I do not want to sleep on roots, rocks, and damp...
A Washed Out Road In Western Maine Has Caused A 140 Mile Detour!
We've all heard the phrase "you can't get there from here", right? Even if it was only said as a joke. Anyone who has drive through rural Maine really understands the phrase. There are plenty of places that, while they may only be a few miles apart, require a much longer drive because the roads do not go directly from point a to point b.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One Of The World’s Largest Whirlpools Churns Off The Maine Coast
Maine is home to many awesome natural wonders, including one of the biggest whirlpools on earth. It's certainly not the colossal watery vortex that swallows up huge ships in sea stories, but it's still a cool sight. Old Sow Whirlpool is located between Deer Island, New Brunswick, Canada, and Moose Island, Eastport, Maine. It's the largest tidal whirlpool in the Western Hemisphere, and among the biggest in the world.
WMTW
How hot was it? Maine sets records
PORTLAND, Maine — Temperatures soared across Maine on Sunday, setting records in Portland. The high temperature in Portland reached 96 degrees, breaking the old record for the date of 93 set back in 2001 and matched in 2018. The highest temperature ever recorded in August in Portland is 103...
wabi.tv
Family of wild blueberry farmers work to carry on Maine tradition
APPLETON, Maine (WABI) - The 6th & 7th of August is Wild Blueberry Weekend in the state of Maine. For the families that harvest these berries it’s more than a job but rather a way of life. If you get the chance to take a hayride tour of Ridgeberry...
15 Places in Southern Maine to Get Some Seriously Delicious Donuts
Once upon a time in New England, the popularity of donuts was tied directly to the season. In the fall, during apple and pumpkin harvests, donuts would be flowing at farm stands and bakeries throughout the region. But people fell in love with the tasty treat and over the last several decades, donuts have become a year-round necessity.
Massachusetts beach closes a second time due to Portuguese man o’ war sightings
WESTPORT, Mass. — Portuguese man o’ war sightings have once again forced the closure of a southern Massachusetts beach. The DCR closed Horseneck Beach Station Reservation in Westport at 6 p.m. Sunday due to the presence of man o’ wars and an “intense” rip tide.
This Eccentric Yurt Sits in a Maine Town You’ve Probably Never Been To
I stumbled across this incredible yurt on Air BnB and I had to show you all. If you are looking for a romantic getaway or a family fun weekend in the forest, this is your spot to go!. It is called, "Birdsong Yurt" and I understand why. When you're staying...
4 Perfectly Secluded Beaches in Maine for When You Want to Be Left Alone
Crowds of locals and tourists fill Maine's most popular beach destinations throughout the summer. But for some, the hustle and bustle of those beaches is just a little too much to handle. So if you're up for the extra drive, and perhaps a little hike as well, you can enjoy some of Maine's more exclusive (and secluded) beaches.
Can You Legally Bury a Dead Person in Your Backyard in Maine?
A weird story happened in Maine a few years ago that got us thinking about dead people, and where we put them. 72-year-old Carolyn Farnell died in her home in East Baldwin. She was, according to authorities, buried in her backyard by her 43-year-old son, Shawn Farnell. No foul play is suspected. It seemed Carolyn was in poor health and her son was simply carrying out her final wishes.
Q97.9
Portland, ME
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0