Maine State

Q97.9

Take a Look at This Maine Restaurant’s Super Rare Blue Lobster

Have you seen a blue lobster before? Do you know how rare it is to catch one?. If you have feasted your eyes on one of these blue crustaceans, then you’re lucky. According to BBC, the chance of catching a blue lobster is estimated to be one in 2 MILLION. So, a restaurant in Maine getting their hands on one is pretty crazy.
BRUNSWICK, ME
102.9 WBLM

I Tried Maine’s Iconic Pat’s Pizza for the First Time and I’m Forever Changed

I decided to pull the trigger on what's sounded like the most iconic pizza place in Maine. It's been just over a month since I moved into my new house and became an official Mainer. But even though I've been in my new area for over 30 days, it wasn't until this past weekend when my college roommate, Mike, visited that I actually ventured out and tried some local eats in the area. So, after hearing about this spot for weeks and weeks (probably more like months and months, honestly), I decided to pull the trigger on what's sounded like the most iconic pizza place in Maine.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Hotels in Maine Ranked as Some of the Most Expensive in the US

Are you having family come to Maine? You might want to clean out that spare room. Maine Biz reported on a new survey of room rates in the country. Great news if you own a hotel, bad news if you don't want to spend all your money on a place to sleep. Cheaphotels ranked only hotels close to a beach or the middle of the city where they were rated with at least three stars.
MAINE STATE
Maine State
Maine Lifestyle
Q97.9

Just How Dry is Maine? Check Out the Difference of One Falmouth Lawn

It's dry. Don't believe it. Check out my lawn from last year and this year. The lawn on the left is what my lawn currently looks like. The lawn on the right is what it looked like almost exactly one year ago. I have never watered my lawn. This year is particularly obvious. Yes, most of Maine is 'abnormally dry'. I thought that was unusual, but actually, this is Maine's third year in a row being in a drought!
MAINE STATE
marketplace.org

A Maine social worker finds a new calling on a cross-country bike trip

The big quit. The great resignation. Whatever you want to call it, millions are leaving their jobs. We’re doing a series about those who chose to follow their calling. In 2019, Leah Day had been a clinical social worker for 23 years. She was seeing five clients a day at her private practice in downtown Portland, Maine.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

A List of Maine’s Longest Running Music Venues

Do you remember the best show you ever went to in Maine? Was it at Cross Insurance or the historic, Strand Theatre?. Can you smell the sweat and feel the vibrations of the place going nuts? It's always nostalgic to sit in your best concert memories and remember how fun they were.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

A Washed Out Road In Western Maine Has Caused A 140 Mile Detour!

We've all heard the phrase "you can't get there from here", right? Even if it was only said as a joke. Anyone who has drive through rural Maine really understands the phrase. There are plenty of places that, while they may only be a few miles apart, require a much longer drive because the roads do not go directly from point a to point b.
JACKMAN, ME
Q97.9

One Of The World’s Largest Whirlpools Churns Off The Maine Coast

Maine is home to many awesome natural wonders, including one of the biggest whirlpools on earth. It's certainly not the colossal watery vortex that swallows up huge ships in sea stories, but it's still a cool sight. Old Sow Whirlpool is located between Deer Island, New Brunswick, Canada, and Moose Island, Eastport, Maine. It's the largest tidal whirlpool in the Western Hemisphere, and among the biggest in the world.
EASTPORT, ME
WMTW

How hot was it? Maine sets records

PORTLAND, Maine — Temperatures soared across Maine on Sunday, setting records in Portland. The high temperature in Portland reached 96 degrees, breaking the old record for the date of 93 set back in 2001 and matched in 2018. The highest temperature ever recorded in August in Portland is 103...
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

15 Places in Southern Maine to Get Some Seriously Delicious Donuts

Once upon a time in New England, the popularity of donuts was tied directly to the season. In the fall, during apple and pumpkin harvests, donuts would be flowing at farm stands and bakeries throughout the region. But people fell in love with the tasty treat and over the last several decades, donuts have become a year-round necessity.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Can You Legally Bury a Dead Person in Your Backyard in Maine?

A weird story happened in Maine a few years ago that got us thinking about dead people, and where we put them. 72-year-old Carolyn Farnell died in her home in East Baldwin. She was, according to authorities, buried in her backyard by her 43-year-old son, Shawn Farnell. No foul play is suspected. It seemed Carolyn was in poor health and her son was simply carrying out her final wishes.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

