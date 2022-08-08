ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, KY

clayconews.com

MAJOR HIGHWAY OPEN IN CLAY COUNTY KENTUCKY AFTER COMPLETION OF BRIDGE PROJECT

CLAY COUNTY, KY (August 12, 2022) - We here at ClayCoNews are happy to inform our local viewers that a major highway in Clay County is once again open to traffic. With the construction taking place on the Hal Rogers Parkway between Manchester and London travelers will surely appreciate the reopening of this alternate route.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

NIBROC Festival underway in Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin is filled with people as the 70th Annual NIBROC Festival is underway. For those that don’t know, NIBROC is “Corbin” spelled backwards. The festival brings in people from all over the state and beyond to see all the region has to offer.
CORBIN, KY
foxlexington.com

Homes damaged, 1 injured in overnight Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One person was injured in the reported shooting on Nickwood Trail. The Lexington Police Department was dispatched to the area around 9 p.m. There, they said they found multiple homes and vehicles shot, and one person shot. Police said the victim was taken to...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Tips to Crime Stoppers leads to 4 major arrests in 72 hours

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It has been a busy week for Bluegrass Crime Stoppers. Since Sunday, the organization has had a hand in the arrests of four dangerous criminals, all thanks to anonymous calls to the tip line. Trust in the tip line has never been higher. All...
LEXINGTON, KY
clayconews.com

JUSTICE: Observations of the District Court in Clay County, Kentucky

On Monday August 8th, 2022 I had the opportunity to sit in and observe some of the proceedings in the District Court of Clay County, Kentucky. The docket began at 0930 and the familiar "All rise" was announced, just before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis entered into the courtroom on the second floor of the Clay County Courthouse.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

Suspect In Laurel County Triple Fatality Appears In Court

More information is being released about a crash that killed three people on I-75 in Laurel County. The California man accused of causing the crash, 21-year-old Joshua Poore, was in court Tuesday morning. Poore is accused of driving the wrong way on the interstate and crashing into a car carrying three people from Illinois, killing all of them. Lt. Detective Chris Edwards with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said they had received multiple reports of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on the interstate. Before officers could get it stopped, the collision occurred. Despite Poore being in and out of consciousness, Detective Edwards testified they were able to give him a breathalyzer test and he blew a .22. Officials said Poore is a college student who was on break, and was traveling through Kentucky visiting friends and family in some of the states surrounding Kentucky. The judge refused to lower Poore’s $1 million bond. The Laurel County Grand Jury will consider returning a murder indictment against Poore, possibly as early as next week if more evidence is returned from the lab.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Georgetown police warn of fake social media post circulating

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police are warning that a social media post circulating in the area claiming a man is “hunting” people is false. On Facebook, police say this post has been circulated in neighboring areas with the person’s photo changed each time. The post...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WTVQ

Man fleeing police crashed into car with mother, daughter: report

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two people were reportedly sent to the hospital after a suspect trying to flee police crashed into their car. Around 10 p.m., officers attempted to arrest a man for an outstanding warrant, according to the Richmond Register. Witnesses say the suspect jumped into a...
RICHMOND, KY
wymt.com

One dead in Pulaski County crash, sheriff says

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, when units got to the scene of the crash, they determined Crystal Crank, 48, was driving north on Highway 27 when she crossed over into the oncoming lane.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Georgetown police warn of Medicare scam circulating

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police are warning of a Medicare scam making rounds in the community. The scammer made themself appear credible and trustworthy, according to a Facebook post from the police department. When the would-be victim of one of these calls said they felt more comfortable calling Medicare directly, the scammer hung up on them.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Man accused of threatening shooting at Ky. university

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of making a threat against the University of the Cumberlands. According to the Williamsburg Police Department, they received a call Tuesday evening from the university about a threat made toward the school. Police say 35-year-old Dustin Burchett, of Somerset, indicated he was...
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Witch & Wizard Full Moon Glow Float Event Happening at One Kentucky Lake in October

Grab a clear kayak with glow lights on it and hit the water in this special Halloween event!. Grayson Lake in Kentucky is hosting a float event that will definitely be a big hit, especially for those of us who are fans of the strange and unusual. This October they'll be renting out clear kayaks and clear paddle boards with LED glow lights attached to them. Can you imagine what a cool sight this will be?! How cool would it be to look out over a dark lake and just see a bunch of kayaks glowing, it would definitely make for a cool experience, and even cooler photos!
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Man wanted for wanton endangerment of a police officer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man wanted for wanton endangerment on a police officer, among a long list of other charges, is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington Police and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Guy House. The 47-year-old has a long list of charges that include wanton endangerment, automobile theft, fleeing and evading, felon in possession of a handgun, and receiving stolen property over $10,000.
LEXINGTON, KY
