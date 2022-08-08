More information is being released about a crash that killed three people on I-75 in Laurel County. The California man accused of causing the crash, 21-year-old Joshua Poore, was in court Tuesday morning. Poore is accused of driving the wrong way on the interstate and crashing into a car carrying three people from Illinois, killing all of them. Lt. Detective Chris Edwards with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said they had received multiple reports of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on the interstate. Before officers could get it stopped, the collision occurred. Despite Poore being in and out of consciousness, Detective Edwards testified they were able to give him a breathalyzer test and he blew a .22. Officials said Poore is a college student who was on break, and was traveling through Kentucky visiting friends and family in some of the states surrounding Kentucky. The judge refused to lower Poore’s $1 million bond. The Laurel County Grand Jury will consider returning a murder indictment against Poore, possibly as early as next week if more evidence is returned from the lab.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO