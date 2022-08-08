Read full article on original website
Two Alligators Kill a Florida Woman After Falling Into Pond at a Golf Course
An alligator attack led to the death of a Florida woman at a golf course pond last week. Local authorities confirm two alligators were involved in the assault. The duo gators snatched the woman who was struggling to stay above the surface after falling into the waters in the evening hours of Friday, July 15.
19 python babies and their massive mom nabbed in Florida nursery raid
Under the cover of darkness, two wildlife officials raided an invasive python's nest in a South Florida swamp and successfully wrestled 19 wriggling hatchlings and their mother into a bag and out of the protected habitat. The next day, one of the officials captured a second breeding female — measuring an astounding 17.5 feet (5.3 meters) long — from the exact same spot.
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
WATCH: Startled Horse Goes Buck Wild and Stomps Out Giant Gator
When an alligator wandered too close to a wild horse, it found out just how powerful the 1,200-pound creature’s hooves are. By nature, wild horses can be pretty territorial and skeptical of any other species that venture near the herd. So, it’s not all that surprising that a stallion used all of its might to let the gator know it wasn’t welcome. In the video, the black horse looked up from its grazing spot to see the giant reptile making its way through the grass. Not taking any chances, the stallion reared up and immediately began attacking the alligator, stomping it with all four hooves over and over.
Alligator in Florida Euthanized After Being Found With Knife Sticking on its Head
Wildlife officials euthanized an alligator swimming in a pond in Florida after they found that the reptile has been stabbed with a knife, which is still on its head. According to Orlando news station WESH, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) stated that it opened an investigation into the incident after images of the animal were shared on social media.
Girl, 12, walks over a mile to get help for four-year-old sister after they were both stabbed
An injured 12-year-old girl walked almost a mile to seek help for her four-year-old sister after both were stabbed, it was reported.The four-year-old was found dead in her Longwood home despite her 12-year-old sibling’s efforts to walk a mile away to a McDonald’s restaurant to find help, said Florida police on Thursday.Officers were first called to the Longwood home on Highland Street near Seminole Avenue just after 5.30am.Police said the girls’ 39-year-old father Juan Braco Torres was also injured with self-inflicted stab wounds.He has since been named a “person of interest” in connection to the stabbings.The elder sister and...
Woman, 22, seriously hurt after falling off boat & being sucked into its propellers with warning issued to other boaters
A WARNING has been issued after a 22-year-old woman was seriously injured when she fell off of a boat and was sucked into its propellers. The Florida accident is the latest in a string of boating-related incidents that have claimed lives in multiple states. The woman, a tourist, suffered "multiple...
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
Florida couple arrested after child found unconscious with head in a toilet
A Florida couple was arrested on July 5 after a child was found unconscious with its head on a toilet, according to police. The couple, Larry Rhodes, 22 and Bianca Blaise, 25 were arrested on July 5 after deputies responded to calls reporting a drowning and an individual's head in a toilet, according to Click Orlando. Sheriff's deputies responded to a Knights Inn in Kissimmee.
Family of Five Found Dead at Florida Home
Police discovered the bodies of an adult couple, their adult son and two children after a wellness check at the family's Orlando home.
Shark bites the face of 13-year-old boy who barely managed to survive
In order to maintain the family tradition, 13-year-old Fischer Hricko, an American teenager, recently went on holiday to Florida with his mother and father for the lobster season. But on Wednesday 29 July, while the family was out on the water in the heart of the Florida Keys to catch...
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
Man killed in sand dune collapse while he filmed sunrise
A Florida man was killed when a sand dune apparently collapsed on him as he filmed the sunrise at a beach, according to authorities.Officials say that the body of Sean Nagel, 35, was discovered buried in the sand on Hutchinson Island, a barrier island near Port St Lucie, by a passerby.The Martin County Sheriff’s Office told WPTV that the person was walking along the beach on Sunday morning when they saw the victim’s feet sticking out of the sand.Fire rescue was called to the scene and removed Nagel’s body from the collapsed dune and the sheriff’s office says that...
A man was hospitalized after an alligator bit him in the face at Florida's Lake Thonotosassa
An alligator bit a man's face while he was swimming in Lake Thonotosassa in Florida, according to officials.
Boyfriend charged with murder after missing woman’s body found in Florida woods, cops say
A man was charged with murder after the body of his girlfriend, who had been missing for nearly two months, was found in the woods, Florida cops said. The man led investigators to remains believed to be those of Tara Deaton, 37, inside Point Washington State Forest on July 14, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Point Washington State Forest is a 15,400-acre protected area, about 120 miles west of Tallahassee.
Florida Woman Charged With Stabbing Roommate Allegedly Told Authorities She'd Been 'Thinking About Killing Him For A While'
A Florida woman accused of stabbing her roommate with two knives allegedly told police that she was “thinking of killing him for a while,” and does not know why she “snapped.”. Erica Raven Black, 32, was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon....
Heartbreaking 911 call reveals elderly man’s desperate rescue attempt after woman, 80, killed by two alligators
A HEARTBREAKING 911 call has revealed an elderly man's desperate rescue attempt after a woman was killed by two alligators. The 70-year-old pensioner risked his own life to save the woman who fell into a canal near a golf course in Florida. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission identified...
‘Worst Nightmare’: 5 People Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide at Home Where Neighbors Say Family Moved in Just Months Ago
Five people were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide, say police in reports out of Orlando, Florida. Cops did not initially name the deceased, pending notification of kin, but neighbors reportedly say a family lived in the home. Officers later named everyone. The father Donovan Michael Ramirez, 45, is the...
