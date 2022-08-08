ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, VA

Augusta Free Press

Twenty-six Virginia health centers to receive $1.7 million in federal funding

The American Rescue Plan will provide $1,768,500 in federal funding for health centers across Virginia. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced Tuesday that the funding will enable health centers to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting, as well as support data modernization efforts to better identify and respond to patient and community needs through improved data quality.
VIRGINIA STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Wise County emergency agencies to Board of Supervisors: We are not a burden

WISE — Fire and emergency services are not a burden but a necessity for Wise County, several department leaders came to tell the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. Leaders from the Coeburn, Wise, Big Stone Gap, St. Paul, Appalachia, Sandy Ridge and Norton fire departments and rescue squads from Norton and Big Stone Gap showed up to express concerns about a July 13 letter from County Administrator Mike Hatfield.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Wise County Schools seeing enrollment bump from Kentucky

POUND — Wise County still is seeing fallout from July’s flash flooding, as a haven for flood-impacted Kentucky students and from new water system problems in Pound. Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth said on Monday that J.W. Adams Combined School near Pound has seen 12 new students enroll from neighboring Letcher County. He said the new students are from grades K-8, since Letcher’s Central High School appears to be on track to start classes in about a week.
WISE COUNTY, VA
woay.com

Tazewell County Public Schools announce fan safety and security measures for 2022-2023 school year

Tazewell, VA (WOAY) – Tazewell County Public Schools (TCPS) have announced the rules for attending athletic events at stadiums and gymnasiums for the 2022-2023 term. TCPS advises fans that all bags and items are subject to being searched by security when attending athletic events. Therefore, TCPS encourages fans to use clear bags to allow security staff to quickly and efficiently check bags at the gate.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
Channelocity

Virginia Rent Relief Program Gave $745 Million Away to Virginians

(Anthony Crider/WikiCommons Images) The rising costs of renting in the state of Virginia are impacting residents all across the state. An Agency of the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Virginia Rent Relief Program (RRP) identifies itself as a resource that can provide rental assistance for households who have experienced a negative financial impact during the Coronavirus pandemic.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Over 2,000 without power in Southwest Virginia after evening storms

ROANOKE, Va. – Pop-up evening storms hit some areas hard early Tuesday evening, and there could potentially be more isolated storms that come through our region soon. Thousands were left without power in Roanoke, and hundreds were without power in the Danville area, authorities reported. Appalachian Power reported nearly...
ROANOKE, VA
Channelocity

The Cost of Living in Virginia

(Daryl/Adobe Stock Images) For many Virginians, rising rent, home, and food prices are of serious concern. The unemployment rate is right around 2.8%, yet residents of the state complain that they can't pay their bills.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia’s Lake Anna ranked no. 1 for vacation homes

Vacasa’s Top 25 Places to Buy a Vacation Home 2022 report reveals that Lake Anna in Virginia is no. 1. Lake Anna is a freshwater inland reservoir on 13,000 acres in Louisa and Spotsylvania counties. Formed by the North Anna Dam, Virginia Electric and Power Co., now Dominion Energy Virginia, purchased 18,000 acres of farmland in 1968 on the North Anna and Pamunkey rivers to provide clean, fresh water to cool the nuclear power generating plants at the North Anna Nuclear Generating Station next to the lake.
VIRGINIA STATE
Boomer Magazine

2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup Winners

The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild (VCBG) held its award ceremony for the 2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup winners on Aug. 8, 2022, at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery West Creek. Several Richmond-area breweries entered and walked away with awards. “It’s fitting that on the 10th anniversary of SB604, the Virginia Craft...
WUSA9

Check it out: Rare 'rainbow cloud' spotted over Virginia

HAMILTON, Va. — It's safe to say we have all seen a rainbow before. The bright and colorful band that shows up following rain storms can be stunning. Sky watchers in Hamilton, Virginia, were treated to a more unique rainbow phenomenon on Wednesday evening. Several viewers sent photos and...
wfxrtv.com

VSP: ATMs destroyed, cash stolen in southwest Virginia

(WFXR) — Virginia State Police are turning to the southwest Virginia community for help as they investigate the destruction of ATMs at banks in Dickenson and Buchanan counties. According to authorities, the first incident took place around 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 30 in the Town of Haysi. Even...
HAYSI, VA

