Read full article on original website
Related
$5.5 million in federal money is headed to rural Virginia to help critical healthcare needs
The federal government will invest millions of dollars into the health workforce and healthcare in Virginia's rural communities.
Augusta Free Press
Twenty-six Virginia health centers to receive $1.7 million in federal funding
The American Rescue Plan will provide $1,768,500 in federal funding for health centers across Virginia. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced Tuesday that the funding will enable health centers to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting, as well as support data modernization efforts to better identify and respond to patient and community needs through improved data quality.
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County emergency agencies to Board of Supervisors: We are not a burden
WISE — Fire and emergency services are not a burden but a necessity for Wise County, several department leaders came to tell the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. Leaders from the Coeburn, Wise, Big Stone Gap, St. Paul, Appalachia, Sandy Ridge and Norton fire departments and rescue squads from Norton and Big Stone Gap showed up to express concerns about a July 13 letter from County Administrator Mike Hatfield.
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County Schools seeing enrollment bump from Kentucky
POUND — Wise County still is seeing fallout from July’s flash flooding, as a haven for flood-impacted Kentucky students and from new water system problems in Pound. Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth said on Monday that J.W. Adams Combined School near Pound has seen 12 new students enroll from neighboring Letcher County. He said the new students are from grades K-8, since Letcher’s Central High School appears to be on track to start classes in about a week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport Times-News
Two Southwest Virginia clinics get share of $90 million national health data grant
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Health clinics in Lee and Scott counties will see grants under a $90 million federal health data program. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the grants Monday under American Rescue Plan funding for 27 Virginia community health centers and almost 1,400 health centers nationwide.
Virginia Residents to Receive State Stimulus Checks
The cost of living is increasing in America. Many citizens are hoping to get help from their state representatives. And Virginia is one of the states where the budget includes a one-time payment.
woay.com
Tazewell County Public Schools announce fan safety and security measures for 2022-2023 school year
Tazewell, VA (WOAY) – Tazewell County Public Schools (TCPS) have announced the rules for attending athletic events at stadiums and gymnasiums for the 2022-2023 term. TCPS advises fans that all bags and items are subject to being searched by security when attending athletic events. Therefore, TCPS encourages fans to use clear bags to allow security staff to quickly and efficiently check bags at the gate.
Virginia Rent Relief Program Gave $745 Million Away to Virginians
(Anthony Crider/WikiCommons Images) The rising costs of renting in the state of Virginia are impacting residents all across the state. An Agency of the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Virginia Rent Relief Program (RRP) identifies itself as a resource that can provide rental assistance for households who have experienced a negative financial impact during the Coronavirus pandemic.
RELATED PEOPLE
Best Places To Retire in Virginia with Only Social Security
( freebird7977/Adobe Stock Images) The state of Virginia is considered very tax-friendly for retirees. In fact, Social Security retirement benefits are not taxed in Virginia. Other types of retirement income, such as pension income and retirement account withdrawals, are deductible for up to $12,000 for seniors.
WSLS
Over 2,000 without power in Southwest Virginia after evening storms
ROANOKE, Va. – Pop-up evening storms hit some areas hard early Tuesday evening, and there could potentially be more isolated storms that come through our region soon. Thousands were left without power in Roanoke, and hundreds were without power in the Danville area, authorities reported. Appalachian Power reported nearly...
The Cost of Living in Virginia
(Daryl/Adobe Stock Images) For many Virginians, rising rent, home, and food prices are of serious concern. The unemployment rate is right around 2.8%, yet residents of the state complain that they can't pay their bills.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Virginia married couple sentenced in real estate scheme
A husband and wife realty team from Wise County are headed to federal prison after they plead guilty to wire fraud in a scheme that netted them over $300,000 in commissions for sales that never existed.
WSET
Wythe Co. deputies gather supplies to help kids at 17 private, public schools
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Wythe County Sheriff's Office is applauding the community for their efforts with Back to School donations. The sheriff's office said deputies and volunteers were hard at work on Monday separating supplies into 17 stacks that will go to the 17 public and private schools in the county.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia’s Lake Anna ranked no. 1 for vacation homes
Vacasa’s Top 25 Places to Buy a Vacation Home 2022 report reveals that Lake Anna in Virginia is no. 1. Lake Anna is a freshwater inland reservoir on 13,000 acres in Louisa and Spotsylvania counties. Formed by the North Anna Dam, Virginia Electric and Power Co., now Dominion Energy Virginia, purchased 18,000 acres of farmland in 1968 on the North Anna and Pamunkey rivers to provide clean, fresh water to cool the nuclear power generating plants at the North Anna Nuclear Generating Station next to the lake.
2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup Winners
The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild (VCBG) held its award ceremony for the 2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup winners on Aug. 8, 2022, at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery West Creek. Several Richmond-area breweries entered and walked away with awards. “It’s fitting that on the 10th anniversary of SB604, the Virginia Craft...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 20,291 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 68,694 PCR tests processed over the past week.
Virginia emergency SNAP benefits to be loaded on cards Aug. 16
The Department of Social Services (DSS) announced it received federal approval to extend the emergency benefits another month.
Check it out: Rare 'rainbow cloud' spotted over Virginia
HAMILTON, Va. — It's safe to say we have all seen a rainbow before. The bright and colorful band that shows up following rain storms can be stunning. Sky watchers in Hamilton, Virginia, were treated to a more unique rainbow phenomenon on Wednesday evening. Several viewers sent photos and...
wfxrtv.com
VSP: ATMs destroyed, cash stolen in southwest Virginia
(WFXR) — Virginia State Police are turning to the southwest Virginia community for help as they investigate the destruction of ATMs at banks in Dickenson and Buchanan counties. According to authorities, the first incident took place around 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 30 in the Town of Haysi. Even...
Comments / 0