McDowell County woman arrested for second degree murder
PANTHER, WV (WVNS) – A woman from McDowell County was arrested for second degree murder after another woman was shot at a home in the Panther area of McDowell County. According to the criminal complaint, on Monday, August 8, 2022, Angelia Dotson, of Panther, was sitting in a car in the driveway of the home. […]
Florida woman killed in Raleigh County crash
FAIRDALE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On 8/09/2022, Susan Flint of N. Miami Beach, Florida was driving a 2006 Honda Accord traveling west in the 1200 block of WV Route 99 – Bolt Road, Fairdale, WV. A loaded coal transport truck was traveling east on the same roadway. Preliminary findings...
Shady Spring man facing prison sentence for burglary
LOCHGELLY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Shady Spring man was sentenced on Monday for felony burglary in Fayette County. Reports from Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr. indicate that Anthony Baisden of Shady Spring was sentenced to 1 to 15 years in prison for felony burglary charges by Circuit Judge Paul M. Blake Jr.
Police: Bristol boy at center of search found safe
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) on Wednesday confirmed that a 15-year-old boy who had been reported missing was found and is safe. The agency on Monday asked for the public’s help in finding a juvenile, identified as Skyler Anthony Cook, who may have had a handgun, according to police. He […]
Police searching for suspects after ATMs destroyed, cash stolen in Southwest Virginia
Authorities are asking for your help after two ATMs were destroyed and cash was stolen in Southwest Virginia recently. According to Virginia State Police, the first incident occurred at 1 a.m. on July 30. The ATM in the drive-through lane of the New Peoples Bank in the 100 block of Main Street in Haysi was destroyed, but no cash was taken, police said.
Richlands man arrested on several charges including DUI
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVNS) — Officers with the Richlands Police Department responded to a call at Richlands High School on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 7:22 p.m. One man was asked to leave Ernie Hicks stadium, as staff reportedly said the man was intoxicated. They also noticed he had a gun with him while inside […]
VSP looking for those responsible for ATM thefts in Dickenson, Buchanan counties
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. – Police are looking for community help in identifying those responsible for two Southwest Virginia ATM incidents. On Tuesday, the Virginia State Police said that their Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is searching for the people that destroyed bank ATMs in Dickenson and Buchanan counties.
Richlands police charge male with possession of a firearm on school property
RICHLANDS, Va. (WJHL) – The Richlands Police Department (RPD) was notified of an allegedly intoxicated male in possession of a firearm on school property on Saturday. According to a post from the RPD, Zachary Cochran, 30, was asked to leave a football game at the Ernie Hicks Stadium. Staff at the stadium reporterly noticed Cochran […]
VSP: ATMs destroyed, cash stolen in southwest Virginia
(WFXR) — Virginia State Police are turning to the southwest Virginia community for help as they investigate the destruction of ATMs at banks in Dickenson and Buchanan counties. According to authorities, the first incident took place around 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 30 in the Town of Haysi. Even...
Washington County, VA police seeking to ID masked home invasion suspect
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a suspect accused of breaking into two homes. A post from the sheriff’s office states the suspect is responsible for two home invasions in the Wolf Run and Gum Hill communities of Bristol. A video and photo […]
Man gets 20 years in federal prison for trafficking meth into Southwest Virginia
Virginia State Police announced on Monday that a man from Georgia has been given 20 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine into Smyth County.
Fries man dies in police stop
IVANHOE — A Fries man apparently died as a result of ingesting a baggie of methamphetamine to hide it from police during a traffic stop, according to a report from the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office. On June 24 at 9:32 p.m., Wythe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to...
Two people die in separate crashes in Raleigh County
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Raleigh County deputies said a woman was killed when her vehicle collided with a coal truck, and a man died in a separate crash after he was ejected from a utility terrain vehicle. Susan Flint of Miami Beach, Fla., died in a wreck involving...
West Virginia deputies accused of harassment and racial profiling
WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS)–A civil lawsuit is filed in federal court against the McDowell County sheriff’s deputies. In the suit, two deputies are accused of multiple civil rights violations, racial profiling, and harassment among other claims. The claims stem from an incident that reportedly happened on Friday, August 7th, 2020 in the Berwind area of McDowell […]
Mountain City Man Assaults Police Officer After Being Arrested
A Mountain City man is jailed on 153 thousand dollars bond after he assaulted a police office who just arrested him. Matthew Osborne ran across the road in front of responding officers after a suspicious person report on Highway 421. Officers asked Osborne what he was doing running from officers and replied, just playing around and told them he was on his way to work. Officers then found Osborne in possession of drugs and transported him to Johnson County Jail where he assaulted an officer when one of his handcuffs were removed. Osborne was subdued with a hard, empty hand control and a taser deployment.
Elizabethton man sentenced to 10 years for unlawfully having handgun
(WJHL) — An Elizabethton man on Monday pleaded guilty to possessing a handgun illegally. A release from District Attorney General Kenneth Baldwin revealed Keion Thomas Perkins, 26, received a 10-year sentence — 30% of which he must serve before parole eligibility. The charge and guilty plea stemmed from a Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) arrest. […]
MCPD: Mountain City man arrested charged with assault on an officer, multiple other offenses
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man from Mountain City has been arrested and charged with assaulting an officer among other charges, according to police. According to a release from the Mountain City Police Department, Matthew Osborne was placed under arrest after officers responded to a call from EMS of a suspicious person in the […]
‘We are a resilient family’: Three injured in Pike County home explosion
DORTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three people were injured Monday morning after an explosion leveled a home in the Dorton community of Pike County. US 23 was temporarily shut down, used as a landing zone to lift people out of the area, as two people were flown from the scene and one person was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
Virginia married couple sentenced in real estate scheme
A husband and wife realty team from Wise County are headed to federal prison after they plead guilty to wire fraud in a scheme that netted them over $300,000 in commissions for sales that never existed.
West Virginia Department of Highways awards contracts for 7 paving projects
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) awarded seven paving projects as part of an aggressive summer paving campaign. The projects were awarded from a bid letting held on July 12. The award of the contract is based on the WVDOH Awards Committee recommendations. Contracts...
