California State

Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Police dive teams are working on theory that California teen Kiely Rodni, 16, may have accidentally driven into a 760-acre reservoir near campsite where she was last seen

Police searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni have said they have no evidence to suggest she was abducted and are focusing on a search and rescue investigation instead. More than 100 cops were combing the area near the campground where she was last seen, with police boats and divers...
ELLE DECOR

An Essential Guide to the Ranch-Style House

The ranch-style house is something of an American harbinger. Unlike the European pastiche of Colonial or Victorian houses, the ranch, or “rancher,” style started here, specifically in postwar Los Angeles, and quickly became a fixture of suburban landscapes across the U.S. With its low-slung frame sprawled across the...
Next Avenue

The Why and How of Sharing Your Family Story

Tips on how to do the research, organize what you find and preserve family history for future generations. Those who remember older relatives are bequeathed a sacred gift: their family story. Those memories — the legacy — become incrementally more precious after loved ones are gone. And why...
dailyphew.com

Alan Is A Dog With A Crooked Face Who Has Become Very Popular On The Internet Thanks To His Funny And Curious Videos

A puppy acquired from an animal shelter has gained popularity on TiK Tok after his dad began posting amusing footage of the adorable, crooked-faced dog to silence his critics. A Saluki and a Boxer cross-breed puppy named Alan is one year old and has a unique appearance due to a severe facial deformity. His lower teeth are permanently visible due to the abnormality that causes his nose to twist and tilt to the right.
