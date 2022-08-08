A puppy acquired from an animal shelter has gained popularity on TiK Tok after his dad began posting amusing footage of the adorable, crooked-faced dog to silence his critics. A Saluki and a Boxer cross-breed puppy named Alan is one year old and has a unique appearance due to a severe facial deformity. His lower teeth are permanently visible due to the abnormality that causes his nose to twist and tilt to the right.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO