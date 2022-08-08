Read full article on original website
Related
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
EXCLUSIVE: Police dive teams are working on theory that California teen Kiely Rodni, 16, may have accidentally driven into a 760-acre reservoir near campsite where she was last seen
Police searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni have said they have no evidence to suggest she was abducted and are focusing on a search and rescue investigation instead. More than 100 cops were combing the area near the campground where she was last seen, with police boats and divers...
Dana & Parks: Charging your adult kids rent – a good life lesson or just cruel?
This story is either a teaching moment for kids or just plain cruel. A mom filmed her daughter signing a lease to rent a room and remain in the family's home after she turned 18. The video went viral on TikTok, with almost 2 million views. The mom says she's...
Wildlife Advocates Suing Federal Officials Over Controversial Gray Wolf Hunting Law
The latest in the gray wolf saga sees the Center for Biological Diversity and Humane… The post Wildlife Advocates Suing Federal Officials Over Controversial Gray Wolf Hunting Law appeared first on Outsider.
RELATED PEOPLE
LOOK: Wild Horses ‘Walk on Water’ in Mind-Bending Viral Video
You’ve heard of Jesus walking on water, but what about horses? A mind-boggling video that… The post LOOK: Wild Horses ‘Walk on Water’ in Mind-Bending Viral Video appeared first on Outsider.
ELLE DECOR
An Essential Guide to the Ranch-Style House
The ranch-style house is something of an American harbinger. Unlike the European pastiche of Colonial or Victorian houses, the ranch, or “rancher,” style started here, specifically in postwar Los Angeles, and quickly became a fixture of suburban landscapes across the U.S. With its low-slung frame sprawled across the...
Next Avenue
The Why and How of Sharing Your Family Story
Tips on how to do the research, organize what you find and preserve family history for future generations. Those who remember older relatives are bequeathed a sacred gift: their family story. Those memories — the legacy — become incrementally more precious after loved ones are gone. And why...
dailyphew.com
Alan Is A Dog With A Crooked Face Who Has Become Very Popular On The Internet Thanks To His Funny And Curious Videos
A puppy acquired from an animal shelter has gained popularity on TiK Tok after his dad began posting amusing footage of the adorable, crooked-faced dog to silence his critics. A Saluki and a Boxer cross-breed puppy named Alan is one year old and has a unique appearance due to a severe facial deformity. His lower teeth are permanently visible due to the abnormality that causes his nose to twist and tilt to the right.
PETS・
Comments / 0