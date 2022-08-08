Nate Diaz is not a fan of how Hulu has handled business with the new Mike Tyson biopic. Tyson has made it clear that he does not support Hulu’s Mike, which is the streaming service’s take on the legendary boxer’s life story. Tyson has likened it to having his life rights stolen as he was never contacted by Hulu about the project.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO