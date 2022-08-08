ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

thesource.com

GloRilla, Kalan.FrFr, KUR, Dixson, Becca Hannah & More Announced for ‘Made in America’ Freedom Stage

GloRilla, Zah Sosaa, Ambré, Kalan.FrFr, Kur, Dixson, and Becca Hanna will perform on the Freedom Stage at Made in America in Philadelphia on September 3 and September 4. GloRilla just signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG record label and released the smash Billboard Hot 100 anthem “FNF (Let’s Go).” The up-and-coming Memphis musician has received a lot of backing from the hip-hop scene, with co-signs from stars like Cardi B, Saweetie, Latto, and many others.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

