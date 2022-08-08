ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Ed Slater trying to stay positive by living in the present after MND diagnosis

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fJ4YV_0h8kMmQb00

Ed Slater said living in the present is helping him face the challenge of his motor neurone disease diagnosis.

The 34-year-old revealed last month that he had been diagnosed with the devastating degenerative condition that fellow former sports stars Doddie Weir, Rob Burrow and Len Johnrose are also battling.

Gloucester rugby player Slater announced his retirement from the sport last month after receiving the news following months of tests.

“It was month after month, my arm got weaker and weaker, my grip became weaker, and I went to Oxford and was diagnosed with MND,” Slater told the BBC.

“Part of me had prepared for that, partly because of the weakness and partly because of the symptoms. I know very close friends of mine who have lost a family member to it, was able to speak to them about his experiences and so I prepared myself.”

Slater, who has three young children, has already begun recording his voice in anticipation of the condition affecting his speech.

He is determined to stay positive, saying: “I’m not saying that makes it easier when you’re diagnosed – it absolutely doesn’t – but in some ways it had been 11 months of torment, different symptoms, not knowing, looking for different reasons, and to have definitive diagnosis – it sounds strange to say this – but at least it gave me an answer.

“Not an answer I wanted but I can’t change it. My attitude is to get on with things. There are difficult things in life, not many things harder than that, but you have to face challenges head on.

“I don’t think too far into the future and I take each day as it comes. I find that’s a peaceful place for me and keeps me in best spirits as I can.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ed Slater overwhelmed by support following motor neurone disease diagnosis

Ed Slater says he has been overwhelmed by support from the rugby community after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease. Former Gloucester and Leicester lock Slater announced his retirement from rugby with immediate effect three weeks ago. The 34-year-old revealed that he had been diagnosed with the devastating degenerative condition...
RUGBY
newschain

‘Primary suspect’ held over killings of Muslim men in New Mexico

Police say they have detained the “primary suspect” in the killings of four Muslim men in the US state of New Mexico’s largest city. Albuquerque’s police chief on Tuesday announced the update on Twitter. Chief Harold Medina says officers found the vehicle that investigators believe was...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newschain

Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her widower has confirmed. The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends. Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in...
CANCER
BBC

Ed Slater: Kevin Sinfield hails MND fund-raising lock as "another champion"

Kevin Sinfield hailed Ed Slater as "another champion from the sport of rugby" following day one of his Motor Neurone Disease fund-raiser. Lock forward Slater, 33, retired from playing last month after being diagnosed with MND. He cycled from Gloucester to Leicester on Monday at the start of a three-day...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mnd#Gloucester Rugby#Oxford
Jax Hudur

The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby

Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
The Independent

Deborah James’ cancer diagnosis ‘stopped 20 years of panic attacks’

Dame Deborah James’ regular panic attacks “stopped” after she was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016, her posthumous book has revealed.James died on 28 June after a six-year battle with cancer. She had revealed in May that she had been moved to at-home hospice treatment.In an extract from her forthcoming book, How To Live When You Could Be Dead, James revealed that she lived with anxiety for most of her life.She recalled a panic attack that she one had while in the changing room of a Karen Millen store in London’s Covent Garden, which caused her to run into...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
BBC
Publisher
newschain
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Ali Brownlee 5K run returns to Middlesbrough

A run in memory of a BBC presenter and football commentator is set to return after three years. The last Ali Brownlee 5K was held in Middlesbrough in 2019 but subsequent events were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is named in honour of BBC Radio Tees presenter and...
WORLD
newschain

Ryan Giggs had ‘uglier and more sinister side’, court told

Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs was “idolised” for his skills on the pitch but behind closed doors had “a much uglier and more sinister side to his character”, a court has heard. Jurors at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court were told the 48-year-old’s private life...
SPORTS
newschain

IRFU bans transgender women and girls aged over 12 from female contact rugby

The Irish Rugby Football Union has announced it is to ban transgender women and girls over the age of 12 from playing female contact rugby ahead of the forthcoming season. The decision to limit women’s contact rugby to players whose sex was recorded female at birth was based on “medical and scientific evidence” and is in line with World Rugby guidance, the governing body said.
RUGBY
newschain

Ben Stiller reflects on meeting President Zelensky and Ukrainian refugees

Ben Stiller has said he was “really taken by the resilience of the people of Ukraine, and of the president”, while reflecting on the time he spent in war-torn Ukraine. The 56-year-old American actor and producer, who gained recognition for his roles in films such as Zoolander and the Meet The Parents trilogy, visited the country in June as part of his long-term role as a goodwill ambassador for UNHCR, the UN refugee agency.
POLITICS
newschain

7 ways to save water at home as drought fears continue

As scorching summer temperatures continue, water companies have issued warnings to consumers amid fears the UK is heading for a drought. Two water companies have taken the step of introducing hosepipe bans, while others are encouraging consumers to be more mindful of their water usage. With the cost of living...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Ukraine says nine Russian warplanes were destroyed in Crimea blasts

Nine Russian jets were destroyed in explosions at an air base in Crimea, Ukraine’s air force said. It comes amid speculation the blasts were the result of a Ukrainian attack that would represent a significant escalation in the war. Russia denied any aircraft were damaged in Tuesday’s explosions —...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy