Abrams seeks to invest to build inclusive economy in Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams argued in a speech Tuesday that it’s time for Georgia to use its budget surplus to invest in its residents, accusing Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans of hurting the state by prioritizing low taxes and low spending. She also announced that she backs a state constitutional amendment to legalize casino and sports gambling, saying she wants to use it to fund need-based financial aid, guarantee free technical college and restore Georgia’s HOPE merit scholarships to students who earn a C average or better in high school. Abrams also weaved in attacks on restrictive abortion laws and loose gun laws, arguing that they too are threats to making Georgia thrive. “We can do what’s right for Georgia by investing in our economy, saving healthcare, building infrastructure and taking care of our small businesses, our workers and our bottom line,” Abrams said during the Atlanta speech. “We can turn our state around and give back what has been taken from too many Georgians.”
wabe.org
Georgia teachers face staff shortages, banned concepts in new school year
On the Tuesday edition of “Closer Look,” WABE education reporter Martha Dalton discusses school district challenges, teacher shortages and Georgia legislation restricting the discussion of several racial and historical concepts in classrooms. The pandemic’s effects on in-person learning have contributed to a widespread learning gap in the state....
Georgia education chief wants 10th through 12th graders to serve on statewide student advisory council
State School Superintendent Richard Woods is asking students in grades 10 through 12 to serve on his 2022-2023 Student Advisory Council. The students will meet with Woods to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom and other education-related issues. They will serve as the Superintendent’s ambassadors to their respective schools.
Sources: Governor proposing another round of rebates for Georgia taxpayers
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is considering proposals for another round of rebates for Georgia state taxpayers, sources told Channel 2 Action News. The same sources told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that the governor is also looking to include a homeowner property tax rebate. Both rebates would be...
Clayton News Daily
Ten Georgia rural hospitals to receive $9M in stabilization grants from state agency
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Community Health has awarded $9 million in Rural Hospital Stabilization Grants to 10 rural Georgia hospitals. The hospitals will each receive $900,000 to support initiatives strengthening underserved communities' access to care. The Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant, established in 2014, ostensibly helps...
Fulton County judge deciding if he has authority to issue injunction over Georgia’s heartbeat law
ATLANTA — A Fulton County judge is deciding if he has the authority to issue a temporary injunction preventing enforcement of Georgia’s heartbeat abortion law while that case is being heard in court. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot watched the hearing that kept getting delayed and delayed by Zoom-bombers....
Clayton News Daily
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in Georgia using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Billboard
This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too
Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
fox5atlanta.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Atlanta
ATLANTA - It's no surprise that it can pricey to live in parts of the Peach State. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to the data, the median...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/10/22
On Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. a car crashed into a tree at the Walmart on Harrison Road. Government officials and neighbors are worried about safety in the area.
douglasnow.com
Coffee has second highest number of children in foster care in Georgia
According to a recent statewide report, Coffee County ranked second in the most children in foster care based on population. Without population being considered, Coffee County remained in the top 12 counties with the most children currently in the system. The report, compiled with data from the Adoption and Foster...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 15 Best Fall Fairs in Georgia to Visit (2022)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Fall in the state of Georgia is one of our favorite times of year, and thankfully it’s just around the corner. We love it when the air turns crisp and cool (heat...
atlantafi.com
Georgia National Fair 2022: Dates, Times, Info
One of the best times you can have outdoors in the Peach state is to attend the Georgia National Fair. And guess what: It’s happening soon. The Georgia National Fair is back and so are armband days. Purchase an armband and enjoy unlimited rides for one flat price. Georgia...
Stereogum
Pro-Gun Activist Who Got Music Midtown Canceled Says He’ll Challenge Georgia Amphitheaters Next
Earlier in August, the Atlanta music festival Music Midtown was canceled due to Georgia gun laws, aka the Safe Carry Protection Act, a law rebranded by critics as the “Guns Everywhere” law, which allows people to carry guns in bars, churches, schools, private businesses (when permitted by owners), and on publicly owned land like Piedmont Park, where Music Midtown takes place. A Georgia-based gun-rights activist named Phillip Evans originally challenged the festival’s weapons ban, writing on his blog that he contacted Live Nation president Peter Conlon saying that the ban is impossible to enforce. Evans also posted on Music Midtown’s Facebook page, encouraging ticketholders to file a lawsuit against Live Nation “for their stated intent to infringe upon your rights.” Now, in a new interview with Billboard, Evans says he would challenge Live Nation’s overall weapons policy in its Georgia amphitheaters.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
fox5atlanta.com
Local officials cannot regulate dumping stinky animal processing waste at farms in Georgia
State law provides specific protection for where soil amendments are used — forbidding counties from any regulation. The result? Soil amendments are being spread on farms near neighborhoods or along waterways throughout rural Georgia.
CBS 46
GSP vying for 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Highway patrol agencies from different states are competing to see which department has the best-looking cruiser, with the public serving as the judge. Georgia State Patrol’s cruiser won the contest in 2020 with 51,844 votes. The cruiser was parked near the big fountain at Forsyth Park in Savannah.
Middle Georgia neighbors say Air Force flyover damaged their homes
BONAIRE, Ga. (AP) — Some Georgia homeowners say that an Air Force flyover of a youth baseball tournament physically damaged their homes. WMAZ-TV reports that an F-15 Eagle from Robins Air Force Base flew over a Little League baseball tournament in Warner Robins on Wednesday. Alisha Brown, who lives...
wuga.org
New Program Provides Financial Aid to some Georgians Pursuing Careers in Health Care
Some Georgians pursuing careers in health care will be getting additional financial help through a program announced Monday by Governor Brian Kemp. The Certified Nursing Assistant Pilot Program will spend $843,000 to help 500 current Dual-Enrollment high school students across Georgia achieve a Nurse Aid Technical College Certificate. Half of those students will also have the chance to earn an additional Geriatric Care Technical College Certificate.
