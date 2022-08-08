ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Associated Press

Abrams seeks to invest to build inclusive economy in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams argued in a speech Tuesday that it’s time for Georgia to use its budget surplus to invest in its residents, accusing Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans of hurting the state by prioritizing low taxes and low spending. She also announced that she backs a state constitutional amendment to legalize casino and sports gambling, saying she wants to use it to fund need-based financial aid, guarantee free technical college and restore Georgia’s HOPE merit scholarships to students who earn a C average or better in high school. Abrams also weaved in attacks on restrictive abortion laws and loose gun laws, arguing that they too are threats to making Georgia thrive. “We can do what’s right for Georgia by investing in our economy, saving healthcare, building infrastructure and taking care of our small businesses, our workers and our bottom line,” Abrams said during the Atlanta speech. “We can turn our state around and give back what has been taken from too many Georgians.”
Georgia teachers face staff shortages, banned concepts in new school year

On the Tuesday edition of “Closer Look,” WABE education reporter Martha Dalton discusses school district challenges, teacher shortages and Georgia legislation restricting the discussion of several racial and historical concepts in classrooms. The pandemic’s effects on in-person learning have contributed to a widespread learning gap in the state....
Clayton News Daily

Ten Georgia rural hospitals to receive $9M in stabilization grants from state agency

(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Community Health has awarded $9 million in Rural Hospital Stabilization Grants to 10 rural Georgia hospitals. The hospitals will each receive $900,000 to support initiatives strengthening underserved communities' access to care. The Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant, established in 2014, ostensibly helps...
Billboard

This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too

Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
fox5atlanta.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Atlanta

ATLANTA - It's no surprise that it can pricey to live in parts of the Peach State. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to the data, the median...
douglasnow.com

Coffee has second highest number of children in foster care in Georgia

According to a recent statewide report, Coffee County ranked second in the most children in foster care based on population. Without population being considered, Coffee County remained in the top 12 counties with the most children currently in the system. The report, compiled with data from the Adoption and Foster...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 15 Best Fall Fairs in Georgia to Visit (2022)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Fall in the state of Georgia is one of our favorite times of year, and thankfully it’s just around the corner. We love it when the air turns crisp and cool (heat...
atlantafi.com

Georgia National Fair 2022: Dates, Times, Info

One of the best times you can have outdoors in the Peach state is to attend the Georgia National Fair. And guess what: It’s happening soon. The Georgia National Fair is back and so are armband days. Purchase an armband and enjoy unlimited rides for one flat price. Georgia...
Stereogum

Pro-Gun Activist Who Got Music Midtown Canceled Says He’ll Challenge Georgia Amphitheaters Next

Earlier in August, the Atlanta music festival Music Midtown was canceled due to Georgia gun laws, aka the Safe Carry Protection Act, a law rebranded by critics as the “Guns Everywhere” law, which allows people to carry guns in bars, churches, schools, private businesses (when permitted by owners), and on publicly owned land like Piedmont Park, where Music Midtown takes place. A Georgia-based gun-rights activist named Phillip Evans originally challenged the festival’s weapons ban, writing on his blog that he contacted Live Nation president Peter Conlon saying that the ban is impossible to enforce. Evans also posted on Music Midtown’s Facebook page, encouraging ticketholders to file a lawsuit against Live Nation “for their stated intent to infringe upon your rights.” Now, in a new interview with Billboard, Evans says he would challenge Live Nation’s overall weapons policy in its Georgia amphitheaters.
CBS 46

GSP vying for 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Highway patrol agencies from different states are competing to see which department has the best-looking cruiser, with the public serving as the judge. Georgia State Patrol’s cruiser won the contest in 2020 with 51,844 votes. The cruiser was parked near the big fountain at Forsyth Park in Savannah.
wuga.org

New Program Provides Financial Aid to some Georgians Pursuing Careers in Health Care

Some Georgians pursuing careers in health care will be getting additional financial help through a program announced Monday by Governor Brian Kemp. The Certified Nursing Assistant Pilot Program will spend $843,000 to help 500 current Dual-Enrollment high school students across Georgia achieve a Nurse Aid Technical College Certificate. Half of those students will also have the chance to earn an additional Geriatric Care Technical College Certificate.
GEORGIA STATE

