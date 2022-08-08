ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beltsville, MD

Bridge SC
2d ago

I don't understand this. Does this retired officer have Dementia or some mental illness? Why was he pointing a gun at anyone? Was he trying to horseplay? It's leaving me speechless because I've been to many weapons training classes and the instructors are so strict that this would never be allowed, much less come from them.

Beltsville, MD
Beltsville, MD
Maryland Crime & Safety
WUSA9

Remains found in Maryland identified as man missing for 2 years, family wants answers

CLINTON, Md. — A two-year missing person mystery has been solved after human remains found in a Prince George's County forest months ago have been identified. The family of Casino Gaskins, who was 23 when he went missing, said police notified them Monday that remains found in Clinton, Maryland in December of 2021 are his. But the Gaskins family is raising questions about the way authorities in Prince George’s County handled the case. They say investigators believed the case to be a death by suicide.
CLINTON, MD
WUSA9

Man shot, killed in Bowie; homicide investigation underway

BOWIE, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crime being down in Prince George's County. A man was shot and killed in Bowie Monday night, sparking a homicide investigation, according to police. The Bowie Police Department responded to Gabriel Street, off of Highbridge Road,...
BOWIE, MD
TheDailyBeast

Family of Black Teen Who Died in Police Restraint Awarded $5M Settlement

Three Maryland towns will pay $5 million to the family of Anton Black, a 19-year-old Black youth who died as police restrained him in 2018, the family’s lawyers said Monday. The partial settlement comes nearly two years after the family filed a federal lawsuit, claiming three white officers—two of whom were off-duty—chased the teenager, stunned him with a Taser, and pinned him face-down for roughly six minutes on his mother’s doorstep. The 19-year-old’s mother, Jennell Black, said in a statement, “I had to watch those police officers kill my son, while he pleaded for his life and called out to me. There are no words to describe the immense hurt that I will always feel when I think back on that tragic day, when I think of my son.” As part of the agreement, the towns of Greensboro, Ridgely, and Centreville have agreed to train their officers on mental health response, implicit bias, and de-escalation techniques. “I hope the reforms within the police departments will save lives,” Jennell Black said, “and prevent any family from feeling the pain we feel every day.”
GREENSBORO, NC
mocoshow.com

Residents Asked to Shelter in Place on Olney Mill Road Due to Police Activity

Update 10:22pm: The situation on Olney Mill Rd. has been resolved. The shelter in place has been lifted. More information will be released as it becomes available. Montgomery County Police are asking residents in the area of 18600 Olney Mill Rd. in Olney to shelter in place as they attempt to take an adult male into custody. MCPD released the following information on Tuesday evening at 9:30pm:
OLNEY, MD
WUSA9

19-year-old found guilty of second-degree murder in 2020 Virginia shooting

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old man has been found guilty of second-degree murder after a 22-year-old man was shot dead during a weed deal in Woodbridge, Virginia. The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney announced the prosecution of Taron Thomas for the murder, as well as aggravated malicious...
thedcpost.com

Bodycam Footage Shows Deadly Police Shooting in Northwest DC

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released last Friday body camera footage showing the fatal shooting of an individual in Northwest Washington on July 30. Kevin Hargraves-Shird, a 31-year-old man, was shot in Fort Slocum Park by an MPD officer, who has been identified as Sgt. Reinaldo Otero-Camacho, a 17-year veteran of DC police.
WUSA9

'They can kill you for anything' | Lyft driver fights off attempted armed carjackers

WASHINGTON — A man who drives for Lyft as a second job to help support his family in Pakistan became one of nearly 300 victims of carjackings in the District this year, but it wasn't the first time he had experienced the violence. Muhammad Ibrahim said he was scared at first when two people began pushing their way into his car, but quickly found the courage to fight back.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Man Stabbed By Pair Of Strangers Outside Severn Elementary School: Police

An unidentified suspect is on the run after allegedly stabbing a stranger near a Severn elementary school, authorities say. The 30-year-old victim told officers he was stabbed in the 1100 block of Reece Road while walking in between Van Bokkelen Elementary School and the Meade Village Community when he was approached by an unknown man and woman around 11 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
