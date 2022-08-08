ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kclu.org

Man dies as a result of Conejo Valley mobile home fire

Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire which fatally injured a Conejo Valley man. Ventura County firefighters responded to reports of a burning mobile home on the 50 block of Saint John Court in Thousand Oaks around 2 a.m. Tuesday. They found flames and smoke in...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
worldatlas.com

7 Must-Visit Small Towns Near Yosemite National Park

One of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States is Yosemite National Park – with good reason. Situated in the picturesque Sierra Nevada Mountains, the park spans 1,200 square miles of Californian forest. Whether it is the outdoor adventure you seek – hiking, rafting, camping, even rock climbing – or an authentic California Gold Rush town experience straight out of a Wild West movie, Yosemite is worth a visit. The park's attractions change over the course of the year: during the snowy winter months, both downhill and cross-country skiing are especially popular; in the spring, as the snow melts in the mountains, waterfalls abound; and in the fall, when the park is at its quietest, the changing leaves of the maple, oak, and dogwood trees transform the view. Here is our list of the top 7 must-see small towns near Yosemite Park:
CALIFORNIA STATE
travelawaits.com

7 Fantastic Hotels For A California Summer Experience

Lodging can make or break your vacation, getaway, or retreat. I’m picky about where I lay my head while away from home. I bet you are as well. One of the delightful parts of being a travel writer is being a hotel scout. I love hotels and all the ways hoteliers find to make us comfortable. Checking out a new one is an adventure. Returning to a favorite is a reunion with an old friend.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

4.4-magnitude earthquake rattles parts of California, geologists say

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook near the California-Nevada border by Walker on Monday, Aug., 8 the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The 3-mile deep quake hit 5 miles northeast of Walker at 1:44 p.m. Pacific time, according to the USGS. More than 200 people from as far away as San Francisco and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Clarita Radio

What Is Illegal To Throw Away In Your Trash And Recycle Bins

When you’re in need of proper disposal of waste and electronics, Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. are the ones to call!. Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. and its sister company, EDCO Disposal Corporation, comprise the largest privately-held solid waste company in California. Originally started in 1955, the company is still family-owned...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Carmel Burger Bar Opens With Surprising Menu

August 9, 2022 – The burger lineup at brand new Carmel Burger Bar packs some payload. With that comes intriguing options: Wagyu and bison, lamb and Impossible, poblanos and portobello, fried mushrooms and braised short rib, onion rolls and Texas toast. Which is good, because 1) People can get...
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

This is the salary you need to afford a home in California

LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

This is how long it takes to go broke in California

LOS ANGELES - How much money do you have saved in your bank account? Would it be enough to keep you afloat if you were out of a job?. If your answer was no, we hope you aren't living in California, where unsurprisingly your dollar won't go too far for too long.
CALIFORNIA STATE
topshelfmusicmag.com

Kane Brown brings famous friends to California Mid-State Fair

What a night celebrating a sold-out show with country superstar Kane Brown at Paso Robles annual California Mid-State Fair! When all the lights dimmed, everyone went crazy as Brown began the intro to his set. As he walked on the stage, flames and smoke erupted, making the crowd go even crazier. Kane Brown played some new and old hits, such as “Famous Friends”, “Good As You”, “Heaven” and many more.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kclu.org

Indiana becomes first state to ban abortion after Roe v. Wade overturn

Indiana became the first state to pass a post-Roe abortion ban. We discuss the implications. Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Indiana Public Broadcasting statehouse reporter Brandon Smith. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
INDIANA STATE
kclu.org

Overturning 2020 election is an issue in Wisconsin primaries

WUWM reporter Chuck Quirmbach joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss how oversight of elections and overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election have become divisive issues in Tuesday’s primaries for governor, Senate and secretary of state. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022...
WISCONSIN STATE

