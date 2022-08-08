Read full article on original website
Related
kclu.org
Man dies as a result of Conejo Valley mobile home fire
Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire which fatally injured a Conejo Valley man. Ventura County firefighters responded to reports of a burning mobile home on the 50 block of Saint John Court in Thousand Oaks around 2 a.m. Tuesday. They found flames and smoke in...
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
worldatlas.com
7 Must-Visit Small Towns Near Yosemite National Park
One of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States is Yosemite National Park – with good reason. Situated in the picturesque Sierra Nevada Mountains, the park spans 1,200 square miles of Californian forest. Whether it is the outdoor adventure you seek – hiking, rafting, camping, even rock climbing – or an authentic California Gold Rush town experience straight out of a Wild West movie, Yosemite is worth a visit. The park's attractions change over the course of the year: during the snowy winter months, both downhill and cross-country skiing are especially popular; in the spring, as the snow melts in the mountains, waterfalls abound; and in the fall, when the park is at its quietest, the changing leaves of the maple, oak, and dogwood trees transform the view. Here is our list of the top 7 must-see small towns near Yosemite Park:
travelawaits.com
7 Fantastic Hotels For A California Summer Experience
Lodging can make or break your vacation, getaway, or retreat. I’m picky about where I lay my head while away from home. I bet you are as well. One of the delightful parts of being a travel writer is being a hotel scout. I love hotels and all the ways hoteliers find to make us comfortable. Checking out a new one is an adventure. Returning to a favorite is a reunion with an old friend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBUR
On California’s Central Coast, one town is trying to diversify beyond its main moneymaker
California's Central Coast is facing a future with much less water. Vineyards and the irrigation they need aren't sustainable. So Paso Robles is courting a spaceport as the region's new moneymaker. KCBX's Benjamin Purper reports.
Hiker cited for illegal rock climbing in Californian nature reserve
The woman was spotted climbing Morro Rock, an ecological preserve and site of cultural significance to Native Americans
San Luis Obispo Tribune
4.4-magnitude earthquake rattles parts of California, geologists say
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook near the California-Nevada border by Walker on Monday, Aug., 8 the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The 3-mile deep quake hit 5 miles northeast of Walker at 1:44 p.m. Pacific time, according to the USGS. More than 200 people from as far away as San Francisco and...
Morro Bay mayor: We must go big on offshore wind. The Central Coast can lead the way
“Our children should not have to worry about oil spills, rolling blackouts, heat waves, droughts and fires,” writes Morro Bay Mayor John Headding. | OPINION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Clarita Radio
What Is Illegal To Throw Away In Your Trash And Recycle Bins
When you’re in need of proper disposal of waste and electronics, Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. are the ones to call!. Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. and its sister company, EDCO Disposal Corporation, comprise the largest privately-held solid waste company in California. Originally started in 1955, the company is still family-owned...
ediblemontereybay.com
Carmel Burger Bar Opens With Surprising Menu
August 9, 2022 – The burger lineup at brand new Carmel Burger Bar packs some payload. With that comes intriguing options: Wagyu and bison, lamb and Impossible, poblanos and portobello, fried mushrooms and braised short rib, onion rolls and Texas toast. Which is good, because 1) People can get...
3 SLO County cities are among the best places to retire in California, site says
Here in the Golden State, WorldAtlas says, “Retirees will never feel underappreciated for their hardworking lives.”
Is it legal to break a hot car window to rescue a pet in California?
Summer can be a beautiful time of year to take your pets out. But when temperatures start to get dangerously high, doing so can pose a serious threat to animals, especially if they are left alone in a vehicle with the windows up.
KTVU FOX 2
This is the salary you need to afford a home in California
LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
Rural Counties Push Back as California Seeks to Expedite Solar and Wind Energy Projects
Kings County Supervisor Joe Neves guided his pickup to a stop next to a long line of chain-link fencing. On one side of a gravel road stood row after row of glinting solar panels. The automated mirrors pivot and turn, following the sun in its daily path across the Central Valley sky.
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in California
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
KTVU FOX 2
This is how long it takes to go broke in California
LOS ANGELES - How much money do you have saved in your bank account? Would it be enough to keep you afloat if you were out of a job?. If your answer was no, we hope you aren't living in California, where unsurprisingly your dollar won't go too far for too long.
Major supermarket chain opens another new grocery store location in Thousand Oaks
A major grocery store chain with a "high tech twist" just opened a brand new store location in California. Read on to learn more. If you're one of those people who despise waiting in the checkout line, you'll be happy to learn that there's a new grocery store in town that lets you walk out of the store after you've shopped for your items.
topshelfmusicmag.com
Kane Brown brings famous friends to California Mid-State Fair
What a night celebrating a sold-out show with country superstar Kane Brown at Paso Robles annual California Mid-State Fair! When all the lights dimmed, everyone went crazy as Brown began the intro to his set. As he walked on the stage, flames and smoke erupted, making the crowd go even crazier. Kane Brown played some new and old hits, such as “Famous Friends”, “Good As You”, “Heaven” and many more.
kclu.org
Indiana becomes first state to ban abortion after Roe v. Wade overturn
Indiana became the first state to pass a post-Roe abortion ban. We discuss the implications. Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Indiana Public Broadcasting statehouse reporter Brandon Smith. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
kclu.org
Overturning 2020 election is an issue in Wisconsin primaries
WUWM reporter Chuck Quirmbach joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss how oversight of elections and overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election have become divisive issues in Tuesday’s primaries for governor, Senate and secretary of state. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022...
Comments / 0