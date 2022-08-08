ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rigzone.com

Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning

Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
CNBC

Slowing demand in the U.S., Europe and China could hurt Asian exporters, HSBC says

Asian exporters will face significant challenges as demand from major markets like the U.S., Europe and China slow down in the coming months, according to the chief Asia economist of HSBC. Manufacturers in Europe are already pulling back quite significantly, namely in Germany, Frederic Neumann told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia"...
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Agriculture Online

Oil costs spur India to produce ethanol from farm waste

PANIPAT, India, Aug 10 (Reuters) - India opened its first factory to produce ethanol from rice straw or stubble on Wednesday as part of measures to reduce its reliance on oil imports and meet its net zero carbon goal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the project will help cut pollution...
Agriculture Online

Russia may allow rapeseed exports from its region close to Asia

MOSCOW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has proposed to the government that rapeseed exports be allowed from the country's far east, which borders several Asian countries, and from its Baltic exclave Kaliningrad. The exports could be allowed for one year starting from Sept. 1, the ministry said in...
Agriculture Online

Romanian wheat harvest may drop 18% this year -agriculture minister

BUCHAREST, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Romania has finished reaping its wheat crop for the year, and the harvest is 15% to 18% smaller than in 2021, Agriculture Minister Petre Daea said on Wednesday. The European Union state, one of the bloc's largest grain exporters, reaped a record grain crop in...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn prices ease from 1-week top, wheat up for 3rd session

SINGAPORE, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures eased on Wednesday, as the market took a breather after climbing to a one-week high in the previous session on concerns over hot and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest. Wheat rose for a third consecutive session, although hopes of...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy futures extend gains on U.S. crop risks

CHICAGO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures rose on Wednesday, extending gains in early U.S. trade, while soybeans and wheat set new one-week highs, as hot, dry weather in parts of the United States and Europe kept attention on harvest risks. Traders also adjusted positions ahead...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Romania's wheat harvest down 15-18% this year, minister says

BUCHAREST, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Romania has finished reaping its wheat crop for the year, and the harvest is 15% to 18% smaller than in 2021, Agriculture Minister Petre Daea said on Wednesday. The European Union state reaped a record grain crop in 2021, including 11.3 million tonnes of wheat,...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China July pork prices surge on tight supplies, demand recovery

(Updates with background) Aug 10 (Reuters) - China's pork prices surged in July on an annual and monthly basis due to tight supplies and a recovery in demand, the statistics bureau said. Pork prices rose 20.2% year-on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Wednesday as it released inflation...
Agriculture Online

Malaysia's August 1-10 Palm Oil Exports Seen At 339,669 Tonnes - Amspec Agri

Aug 10 (Reuters) - * MALAYSIA'S AUGUST 1-10 PALM OIL EXPORTS SEEN AT 339,669 TONNES VERSUS JULY 1-10 AT 308,290 TONNES - AMSPEC AGRI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp.
Agriculture Online

Global demand for chicken will rise by 47% by 2030, BRF says

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Global demand for chicken meat will rise 47% by 2030, Lorival Luz, chief executive at Brazilian food processor BRF SA, said at an industry event on Wednesday. Luz said companies in Brazil, the world's biggest chicken exporter, should prepare to cater to growing demands.
