China posts record $101 billion trade surplus but export boom could fade
China's export sector delivered robust growth in July, providing much-need support for the world's second largest economy that is almost certain to miss its GDP target this year.
Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
U.S. to sell additional 20 million barrels of oil from strategic reserve
WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Tuesday said it will sell an additional 20 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of a previous plan to tap the facility to calm oil prices boosted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and as demand recovers from the pandemic.
Slowing demand in the U.S., Europe and China could hurt Asian exporters, HSBC says
Asian exporters will face significant challenges as demand from major markets like the U.S., Europe and China slow down in the coming months, according to the chief Asia economist of HSBC. Manufacturers in Europe are already pulling back quite significantly, namely in Germany, Frederic Neumann told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia"...
Tensions with U.S. spur Chinese buying of chipmaking stocks
SHANGHAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chinese chipmakers' shares jumped by the most in two years this week as House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan heightened tensions with the U.S., driving patriotic bets on a sector Beijing sees as key to its rivalry with Washington.
U.S. gasoline prices are finally falling. Why?
July 14 (Reuters) - After exceeding $5 a gallon for the first time in history, U.S. gasoline prices are finally falling, giving some relief to consumers in the world's largest user of the fuel.
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Shrinking U.S. exports likely to build oil stocks at Cushing storage hub
NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The shrinking discount of U.S. crude to Brent and rising Canadian oil imports this month will send more barrels to the top U.S. oil storage hub, continuing a recent supply build, oil dealers and traders said.
China's factory inflation hits 17-month low, consumer prices speed up
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s factory-gate inflation eased in July to a 17-month low, defying global cost pressures as slower domestic construction weighed on raw material demand, although consumer price increases hit a two-year high as pork supplies tightened.
China's exports gain steam but outlook cloudy as global growth cools
BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's export growth unexpectedly picked up speed in July, offering an encouraging boost to the economy as its struggles to recover from a COVID-induced slump, but weakening global demand could start to drag on shipments in coming months.
Russia's imports of Chinese goods jump 20% to hover near pre-invasion highs, helping stem the ruble's rally
Russian demand for Chinese imports has ramped up to near pre-invasion levels, Bloomberg reported. Russia bought $6.7 billion worth of Chinese goods in July, up 20% from a year ago. As a result, local demand for China's yuan is soaring, while the ruble has pulled back from a massive rally.
Oil costs spur India to produce ethanol from farm waste
PANIPAT, India, Aug 10 (Reuters) - India opened its first factory to produce ethanol from rice straw or stubble on Wednesday as part of measures to reduce its reliance on oil imports and meet its net zero carbon goal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the project will help cut pollution...
Russia may allow rapeseed exports from its region close to Asia
MOSCOW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has proposed to the government that rapeseed exports be allowed from the country's far east, which borders several Asian countries, and from its Baltic exclave Kaliningrad. The exports could be allowed for one year starting from Sept. 1, the ministry said in...
Romanian wheat harvest may drop 18% this year -agriculture minister
BUCHAREST, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Romania has finished reaping its wheat crop for the year, and the harvest is 15% to 18% smaller than in 2021, Agriculture Minister Petre Daea said on Wednesday. The European Union state, one of the bloc's largest grain exporters, reaped a record grain crop in...
GRAINS-Corn prices ease from 1-week top, wheat up for 3rd session
SINGAPORE, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures eased on Wednesday, as the market took a breather after climbing to a one-week high in the previous session on concerns over hot and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest. Wheat rose for a third consecutive session, although hopes of...
GRAINS-Corn, soy futures extend gains on U.S. crop risks
CHICAGO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures rose on Wednesday, extending gains in early U.S. trade, while soybeans and wheat set new one-week highs, as hot, dry weather in parts of the United States and Europe kept attention on harvest risks. Traders also adjusted positions ahead...
UPDATE 1-Romania's wheat harvest down 15-18% this year, minister says
BUCHAREST, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Romania has finished reaping its wheat crop for the year, and the harvest is 15% to 18% smaller than in 2021, Agriculture Minister Petre Daea said on Wednesday. The European Union state reaped a record grain crop in 2021, including 11.3 million tonnes of wheat,...
UPDATE 1-China July pork prices surge on tight supplies, demand recovery
(Updates with background) Aug 10 (Reuters) - China's pork prices surged in July on an annual and monthly basis due to tight supplies and a recovery in demand, the statistics bureau said. Pork prices rose 20.2% year-on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Wednesday as it released inflation...
Malaysia's August 1-10 Palm Oil Exports Seen At 339,669 Tonnes - Amspec Agri
Aug 10 (Reuters) - * MALAYSIA'S AUGUST 1-10 PALM OIL EXPORTS SEEN AT 339,669 TONNES VERSUS JULY 1-10 AT 308,290 TONNES - AMSPEC AGRI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp.
Global demand for chicken will rise by 47% by 2030, BRF says
SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Global demand for chicken meat will rise 47% by 2030, Lorival Luz, chief executive at Brazilian food processor BRF SA, said at an industry event on Wednesday. Luz said companies in Brazil, the world's biggest chicken exporter, should prepare to cater to growing demands.
