ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Japan tech giant SoftBank posts $23 billion quarterly loss

By YURI KAGEYAMA
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hr92o_0h8kKdPe00
Japan Earns SoftBank A person walks by a SoftBank shop on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Tokyo. Japanese technology company SoftBank Group sank into losses for the first fiscal quarter as the value of its investments declined amid global worries about inflation and interest rates. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) (Eugene Hoshiko)

TOKYO — (AP) — Japanese technology company SoftBank Group posted a $23.4 billion loss in the April-June quarter as the value of its investments sank amid global worries about inflation and interest rates.

SoftBank Group Corp.’s loss of 3.16 trillion yen was a reversal from its 762 billion yen profit in the same quarter a year earlier.

The company said Monday that quarterly sales rose 6%.

For the fiscal year that ended in March, Softbank racked up losses of 1.7 trillion yen ($13 billion), a reversal from the 4.9 trillion yen profit for the previous year. Annual sales grew 10.5% to 6.2 trillion yen ($46 billion).

Although Softbank’s portfolio is not directly exposed to the war in Ukraine, the company warned that global uncertainty as well as inflation and soaring energy costs would likely hurt its profitability. Foreign exchange losses also bit into its earnings.

Softbank’s intended sale of British semiconductor and software design company Arm to Nvidia failed earlier this year. SoftBank is now promising lucrative future growth at Arm, including an initial public offering, although a date has not been announced for that offering.

SoftBank acquired Arm in 2016. Arm is a leader in artificial intelligence, IoT, cloud, the metaverse and autonomous driving. Its semiconductor design is widely licensed and used in virtually all smartphones, the majority of tablets and digital TVs. Such technology is considered key for autonomous driving cars.

SoftBank also owns stakes in the SoftBank mobile carrier, Yahoo web services provider, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and vehicle-for-hire company Didi. SoftBank also has funds that include other global investors called Vision Funds.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble

(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softbank Group#Vehicles#Tech#Business Industry#Linus Business#Banking#Japanese#Softbank Group Corp#British#Iot
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
TheStreet

Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...

The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
STOCKS
Fortune

Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

Stocks Higher, 'Inflation Reduction Act,' Softbank, CVS Health and Signal - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Monday, August 8:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher as Wall Street Looks to Notch More Gains. U.S. stock-index futures were little changed on Friday ahead of a key economic report that investors hope will provide further clarity on the direction of the economy and whether the Federal Reserve’s inflation-fighting rate hikes are proving effective.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Place
Tokyo, JP
CNBC

Japan's Nikkei leads losses in mixed Asia markets; SoftBank shares drop 7% after earnings losses

SINGAPORE — Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed Tuesday on a quiet data day as markets continue to digest last week's stellar U.S. jobs report. SoftBank Group's stock fell around 7% after its Vision Fund reported a 2.93 trillion Japanese yen ($21.68 billion) loss for the June quarter on Monday after the market close. The tech-focused fund has suffered as central banks raise interest rates to fight inflation.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Apple, Twitter And 2 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Dow Jones closed higher on Friday after the country’s economy added 528,000 jobs in July. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Could SoftBank Go Private Following Disappointing Quarterly Results? Analysts See Possibility

Softbank Group Corp SFTBY record $23.4 billion quarterly loss, pledge of heavy cost-cutting, and self-criticism could push its founder Masayoshi Son to reconsider a management buyout, the Financial Times reports. Analysts and investors said the latest results reflecting SoftBank's preparation to sell critical operations like Fortress Investment Group and higher...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Aug 8, 2022

U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Friday in a volatile trading session as a stronger-than-expected jobs report reignited fears that the Fed would continue to aggressively increase interest rates in a bid to control rising inflation. The S&P and Nasdaq ended in negative territory. However, the Dow managed to close in the green.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Q2 Earnings Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Roche, Adobe & McDonald's

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's note including a real-time scorecard of the Q2 earnings season, in addition to featuring new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Roche Holding AG (RHHBY), Adobe Inc. (ADBE), and McDonald's Corporation (MCD). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
UPI News

Nasdaq falls 1.19% as negative Micron guidance weighs down tech stocks

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined as chip stocks continued to struggle Tuesday, dragging down the tech market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 58.13 points, or 0.18%, the S&P 500 fell 0.42% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 1.19%. Tuesday's decline came as shares of chipmaker Micron fell...
STOCKS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
91K+
Followers
119K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy