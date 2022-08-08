ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

norwoodnews.org

Bedford Park Fire at 3010 Valentine Avenue Results in No Injuries

A fire which broke out in Bedford Park on July 27 resulted in no injuries, according to the FDNY. FDNY officials said units responded to 3010 Valentine Avenue at 12:56 p.m. for reports of a fire on the 5th floor of a 6-story, multiple dwelling [Apt. 5G] on Wednesday, July 27. An FDNY spokesperson said the fire was brought under control at 1:33 p.m. and there were no injuries.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Kingsbridge Heights: Man Sought for Groping Woman at Market

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in locating the man seen in the attached video and photo who is sought for questioning in connection to a groping incident that occurred in Kingsbridge Heights. It was reported to police that on Thursday, Aug. 4, at around 8 p.m.,...
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Fordham Manor: Two Sought following Multiple Stabbing, Reward Offered

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the two people seen in the attached photos who are sought for questioning in connection to an assault that occurred in Fordham Manor. Members of the 52nd Precinct said a felony assault took place in front of 61 East Kingsbridge...
BRONX, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
Bronx, NY
Accidents
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
PIX11

Young girls randomly attacked by man on Manhattan street: police

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly attacked three pre-teen girls on a Greenwich Village street Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Rodney Perry, 34, allegedly accosted the victims, two 12-year-olds and an 11-year-old, near West 11th Street and Washington Street shortly after 5 p.m., police said. Without provocation, Perry allegedly shoved the girls and […]
MANHATTAN, NY
thevillagesun.com

Man, 58, hit from behind, mugged in West Village

BY THE VILLAGE SUN | Police said a 58-year-old man was punched in the back of the head and robbed one night last month in the West Village. According to cops, on Mon., July 11, around 9 p.m., a man socked the victim from behind in front of 320 W. 13th St., between W. Fourth and Hudson Streets, then removed his wallet and cell phone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Man Stabbed in Broad Daylight in Yankees Stadium Subway Station

POLICE ARE LOOKING for this man who they say is wanted in connection with an assault in a Yankees Stadium subway station on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Video courtesy of the NYPD. The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance locating the man seen in the attached video and photos who is sought in connection with a reported daylight stabbing that occurred in the Yankees Stadium subway station.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Missing Brooklyn girl, 12, last seen at Brownsville home: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old Brownsville girl who has not been seen since last week. Natalia Acuna Botero was last seen inside her home near Legion Street and Pitkin Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Friday, according to authorities. She’s described as about 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Woman Groped, Punched in Face in Daylight Attack on One of Brooklyn's Busiest Avenues

A woman walking along a street in Brooklyn was groped by a stranger, who then punched her in the face and took off, according to police. According to officials, the 23-year-old victim was walking near the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Farragut Road in Flatbush around 7:30 a.m. Saturday when the man came from behind and grabbed her buttocks over her clothes.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Hadassah Critelli, 11, reported missing in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The search is on for a missing 11-year-old girl from the Bronx. Hadassah Critelli was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Monday. She was on Grand Concourse near Mt. Hope Place in Tremont, about two miles north of her Concourse home. Police described her as 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing a pink sweater and ripped black jeans. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

West Farms: Bus Driver Critical & 12 Passengers Injured after Bx12 Bus Hits Elevated Subway Structure

A female bus driver is in critical condition following a single vehicle bus collision after a Bx12 bus hit an elevated subway structure in the West Farms section of The Bronx. According to the NYC Department of Transportation’s (DOT) collision investigation squad, on Thursday, Aug. 4, at approximately 8.23 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving an MTA Bus at the intersection of Boston Road and Bryant Avenue.
BRONX, NY

