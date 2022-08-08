Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh Jurberg
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
4 adults, 2 children injured after car slams into Bronx salon
Six pedestrians were injured when a car jumped a Bronx curb and rammed into them and a building on Tuesday afternoon.
norwoodnews.org
Bedford Park Fire at 3010 Valentine Avenue Results in No Injuries
A fire which broke out in Bedford Park on July 27 resulted in no injuries, according to the FDNY. FDNY officials said units responded to 3010 Valentine Avenue at 12:56 p.m. for reports of a fire on the 5th floor of a 6-story, multiple dwelling [Apt. 5G] on Wednesday, July 27. An FDNY spokesperson said the fire was brought under control at 1:33 p.m. and there were no injuries.
norwoodnews.org
Kingsbridge Heights: Man Sought for Groping Woman at Market
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in locating the man seen in the attached video and photo who is sought for questioning in connection to a groping incident that occurred in Kingsbridge Heights. It was reported to police that on Thursday, Aug. 4, at around 8 p.m.,...
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Manor: Two Sought following Multiple Stabbing, Reward Offered
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the two people seen in the attached photos who are sought for questioning in connection to an assault that occurred in Fordham Manor. Members of the 52nd Precinct said a felony assault took place in front of 61 East Kingsbridge...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Motorcyclist, 36, killed in collision outside Brooklyn shopping center
The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating after a motorcycle driver was killed during a collision outside a Brooklyn shopping center on Monday night.
Young girls randomly attacked by man on Manhattan street: police
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly attacked three pre-teen girls on a Greenwich Village street Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Rodney Perry, 34, allegedly accosted the victims, two 12-year-olds and an 11-year-old, near West 11th Street and Washington Street shortly after 5 p.m., police said. Without provocation, Perry allegedly shoved the girls and […]
Burglary crew raids UPS warehouse in Rockland, police rescue barricaded guard
Armed burglars raided a UPS warehouse in Rockland County before a police tactical unit rescued a security guard who had barricaded himself inside the building, police said Tuesday.
Hudson Valley Driver Shot, Killed After Rollover Accident
Police are asking for help after they learned a driver involved in a rollover accident was actually shot "multiple times." Early Sunday morning, City of Newburgh police responded to shots fired and then learned a man involved in an accident was fatally shot. City of Newburgh Police Respond To Shooting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bronx residents find ways to cope with heat during day-long power outage
Some residents in the Bronx were forced to cope with the miserable heat, without air conditioning for most of the day on Tuesday.
thevillagesun.com
Man, 58, hit from behind, mugged in West Village
BY THE VILLAGE SUN | Police said a 58-year-old man was punched in the back of the head and robbed one night last month in the West Village. According to cops, on Mon., July 11, around 9 p.m., a man socked the victim from behind in front of 320 W. 13th St., between W. Fourth and Hudson Streets, then removed his wallet and cell phone.
Bronx woman recalls traumatizing story of discrimination at LongHorn Steakhouse
Juwanna Kimble told News 12 she took her girlfriend to the restaurant for her birthday, but things turned sour when she went to use the restroom.
norwoodnews.org
Man Stabbed in Broad Daylight in Yankees Stadium Subway Station
POLICE ARE LOOKING for this man who they say is wanted in connection with an assault in a Yankees Stadium subway station on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Video courtesy of the NYPD. The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance locating the man seen in the attached video and photos who is sought in connection with a reported daylight stabbing that occurred in the Yankees Stadium subway station.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing Brooklyn girl, 12, last seen at Brownsville home: NYPD
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old Brownsville girl who has not been seen since last week. Natalia Acuna Botero was last seen inside her home near Legion Street and Pitkin Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Friday, according to authorities. She’s described as about 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds […]
VIDEO: Man punched during robbery on Manhattan street, suspect sought
Police are searching for a man wanted for punching a man during a robbery on a Manhattan street late last month, according to authorities.
VIDEO: Teens shoot, wound boy on Queens street; 4 sought
The NYPD released video Tuesday showing the masked group approaching the boy on a sidewalk at 152nd Street and 118th Avenue in South Jamaica just after 5 p.m. Monday.
Woman, 26, found dead inside parked car on Brooklyn street
A woman was found dead in the backseat of a parked car on a Brooklyn street early Monday, police said.
NBC New York
Woman Groped, Punched in Face in Daylight Attack on One of Brooklyn's Busiest Avenues
A woman walking along a street in Brooklyn was groped by a stranger, who then punched her in the face and took off, according to police. According to officials, the 23-year-old victim was walking near the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Farragut Road in Flatbush around 7:30 a.m. Saturday when the man came from behind and grabbed her buttocks over her clothes.
NYPD: Hadassah Critelli, 11, reported missing in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The search is on for a missing 11-year-old girl from the Bronx. Hadassah Critelli was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Monday. She was on Grand Concourse near Mt. Hope Place in Tremont, about two miles north of her Concourse home. Police described her as 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing a pink sweater and ripped black jeans. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
2 bodies found on Coney Island boardwalk bench, another on Brooklyn sidewalk
The bodies of three men were found in Brooklyn Monday morning — with one discovered on a sidewalk and two others found on a Coney Island boardwalk bench about 30 minutes later.
norwoodnews.org
West Farms: Bus Driver Critical & 12 Passengers Injured after Bx12 Bus Hits Elevated Subway Structure
A female bus driver is in critical condition following a single vehicle bus collision after a Bx12 bus hit an elevated subway structure in the West Farms section of The Bronx. According to the NYC Department of Transportation’s (DOT) collision investigation squad, on Thursday, Aug. 4, at approximately 8.23 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving an MTA Bus at the intersection of Boston Road and Bryant Avenue.
Comments / 0