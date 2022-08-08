ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

The Growing Email Scam That's Almost Impossible To Reverse

Phishing emails could be described as the pestilent occurrence of the modern workforce. As we ditched the typewriter for the computer, and faxes for emails, one unexpected (yet always prevalent) consequence, was spam. According to Verizon’s 2019 Data Breach Report, 32% of data breaches in the U.S. involved phishing. These...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

U.S. Bank opened fake accounts for unsuspecting customers

One of the largest banks in the U.S. illegally opened accounts for customers without their permission, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank, with over $559 billion in assets, accessed unsuspecting customers' credit reports, opened checking and savings accounts, credit cards and lines of credit without customers' authorization in order to increase sales, the CFPB found in a five-year-long investigation.
komando.com

3 phone scams spreading now you should know about

Most cybercriminals are stealthy when scamming people out of money. They might send mass emails with malicious links or attachments and wait for victims to enter their banking details or personal information. More aggressive thieves reach for the phone. They devise elaborate schemes to trick you into handing over personal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Retirement Daily

Understand and Avoid Medicare Scams

Every year millions of seniors are targeted by scammers. In 2021, US consumers reported losing more than $5.8 billion to fraud, and the FBI estimates that around $3 billion of losses are taken on by seniors. Unfortunately, elder abuse is common enough that it warrants its own day (June 15th) to foster awareness.
PUBLIC SAFETY
aiptcomics

‘Emily the Criminal’ review: The art of the credit card scam

It is only a surface level comparison, but detractors of the upcoming Saints Row reboot can learn a lot from watching Emily the Criminal. The upcoming game from Volition is about a group of young people who take up a life of crime to (in part) pay their college loans. For whatever reason, this has people up in arms about the game being about the manufactured problems of today’s youth.
MOVIES
The Penny Hoarder

How Do You Avoid Paying Pesky ATM Fees?

The average ATM fee is about $3, but some machines impose heftier surcharges of $5 or more. Illustration by Ken Lyons/The Penny Hoarder. Do you hate ATM fees? Well, you’re not alone. Paying money to access your own money is frustrating to say the least. The average ATM fee...
PERSONAL FINANCE
komando.com

Shady contractors are stealing thousands – red flags to watch out for

Picture this: A friendly contractor shows up at your door, saying he paved a neighbor’s driveway or sidewalk. While there, he noticed your property could use some work and is willing to give you a discount. Sure, it’s a nice offer, but it’s actually a contractor scam that could cost you big time.
PUBLIC SAFETY

