The Growing Email Scam That's Almost Impossible To Reverse
Phishing emails could be described as the pestilent occurrence of the modern workforce. As we ditched the typewriter for the computer, and faxes for emails, one unexpected (yet always prevalent) consequence, was spam. According to Verizon’s 2019 Data Breach Report, 32% of data breaches in the U.S. involved phishing. These...
Banks ‘to be forced to reimburse customers’ who’ve fallen for scams as Americans lose billions
BANKS may be forced to reimburse scammed customers if new regulations are passed. According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is assembling new regulations in the coming weeks that may require banks to pay back customers as scams have dramatically increased. Many victims have reported...
U.S. Bank opened fake accounts for unsuspecting customers
One of the largest banks in the U.S. illegally opened accounts for customers without their permission, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank, with over $559 billion in assets, accessed unsuspecting customers' credit reports, opened checking and savings accounts, credit cards and lines of credit without customers' authorization in order to increase sales, the CFPB found in a five-year-long investigation.
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
3 phone scams spreading now you should know about
Most cybercriminals are stealthy when scamming people out of money. They might send mass emails with malicious links or attachments and wait for victims to enter their banking details or personal information. More aggressive thieves reach for the phone. They devise elaborate schemes to trick you into handing over personal...
Social Security: You Could Lose Your Benefits If You Didn’t Report Your Marriage to the SSA
Wedding month is upon us. For brides and grooms, that often means a long list of last-minute things to do, from a final fitting for your dress or tux to putting together wedding favors. But if you're...
Government Confirms How You Will Receive Your £400 Energy Payment From October
All households in England, Scotland and Wales are set to get a £400 grant to help with the rising cost of energy bills, and the government has now confirmed how they'll pay it out. The price cap on bills is set to rise again in October, with millions of...
How I Made Hundreds of Dollars in One Week By Opening a New Bank Account
Many banks offer new account bonuses when you open a new checking, savings, or investment account. Most bonuses will require you to meet certain conditions, including setting up direct deposits and/or maintaining a minimum balance. I love a good credit card sign-up bonus. (Some may even say I love them...
Petal 1 Visa credit card review: Earn up to 10% cash back at select merchants, and you don't need a credit history to qualify
Frequently asked questions (FAQ) Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The Petal®...
Understand and Avoid Medicare Scams
Every year millions of seniors are targeted by scammers. In 2021, US consumers reported losing more than $5.8 billion to fraud, and the FBI estimates that around $3 billion of losses are taken on by seniors. Unfortunately, elder abuse is common enough that it warrants its own day (June 15th) to foster awareness.
How Safe Is Money in a Savings Account During a Recession?
With indicators showing that the U.S. is likely close to a recession, Americans need to make sure their assets are safe. Those who invest in the stock market have their own set of concerns. Aside from investments, many Americans stash money in savings accounts. Can you lose money in a savings account during a recession?
‘Emily the Criminal’ review: The art of the credit card scam
It is only a surface level comparison, but detractors of the upcoming Saints Row reboot can learn a lot from watching Emily the Criminal. The upcoming game from Volition is about a group of young people who take up a life of crime to (in part) pay their college loans. For whatever reason, this has people up in arms about the game being about the manufactured problems of today’s youth.
Thinking of Using a Buy Now, Pay Later Service? Try This Type of Credit Card Instead
Buy now, pay later might be readily available, but 0% APR credit cards have more to offer.
How Do You Avoid Paying Pesky ATM Fees?
The average ATM fee is about $3, but some machines impose heftier surcharges of $5 or more. Illustration by Ken Lyons/The Penny Hoarder. Do you hate ATM fees? Well, you’re not alone. Paying money to access your own money is frustrating to say the least. The average ATM fee...
Shady contractors are stealing thousands – red flags to watch out for
Picture this: A friendly contractor shows up at your door, saying he paved a neighbor’s driveway or sidewalk. While there, he noticed your property could use some work and is willing to give you a discount. Sure, it’s a nice offer, but it’s actually a contractor scam that could cost you big time.
Social Security: How Do I Sign Up for Direct Deposit?
Since 1999, it has been federal law that all Federal payments except for tax refunds must be issued electronically. This means that Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries...
