Montgomery County, TX

Community amenities honor longtime Woodforest staffers

Community leaders, engineers, planners and members of the Woodforest development team gathered in the community on July 29 to dedicate two amenities named in honor of two men who have been integral in the development of Woodforest and Montgomery County. A new bridge in Christine Allen Nature Park in Woodforest…
Burn Bans still in place for Montgomery and Harris Counties

Burn Bans still in place for Montgomery and Harris Counties. The burn bans for Harris and Montgomery counties are still in effect. Here is a link where you can check burn ban status for any county in the state of Texas:. Original Article: https://www.kingwood.com/msg/news.php?news_id=4425153.
MCTXSheriff Identifies Found Body, Seeks Public s Help

MCTXSheriff Identifies Found Body, Seeks Public’s Help. On Friday, August 5, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Violent Crimes Unit were able to positively identify the victim in the homicide that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022. The male has been identified as 24-year-old Marbin Alexi…
PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD PRIOR TO TAX RATE BEING SET

Montgomery County Commissioners were told this morning at the regular Commissioners Court Meeting that due to what is needed for the budget being greater than the no new revenue rate a public hearing will be required. The no-new-revenue tax…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/public-hearing-to-be-held-prior-to-tax-rate-being-set/
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Seeks Identity of Suspect in Time Wise Burglary in Conroe

CONROE, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help to identify the pictured male who committed a Burglary of a Business on August 9, 2022. The suspect forced entry into the Time Mart convenience store located at 8780 Felder Lane in Conroe, Texas, and stole several items. Deputies were able to view surveillance video of the incident, and the suspect is believed to be a male wearing a black face mask, black jacket with a hood, a red shirt, blue jeans, and white and blue shoes. The suspect vehicle is a white or cream-colored Volkswagen Beetle with a black soft-top.
The Great Pumpkin Shoot Aims to Feed Seniors

CONROE, TX — Meals on Wheels Montgomery County (MOWMC) is preparing for their largest fundraiser of the year, the seventh annual “The Great Pumpkin Shoot” sporting clays tournament on October 21, 8:00am-1:00pm at Able’s Sporting, Inc. 357 FM 1791 in Huntsville TX, to benefit the homebound elderly of Montgomery County.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Found Body in Porter, Seeks Public’s Help

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — UPDATE: On Friday, August 5, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Violent Crimes Unit were able to positively identify the victim in the homicide that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022. The male has been identified as 24-year-old Marbin Alexi Sanches Castillo (DOB: 07/01/1998), who is from Honduras.
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 8/6/22

IN SHELTER – A369986. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 08/06/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-8-6-22/
City of Dayton opens Love Locks wall

The first locks have been added to the Love Locks wall, a new art installation at the Dayton Community Center. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Dayton Enhancement Committee hosted a grand opening celebration and invited the public to begin adding their own padlocks. The art project is a 6-foot tall...
Notice of Public Sale #3

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Melvin’s Towing Service located at 23643 Roberts Road, Ste 50, New Caney, TX 77357, 832-955-8699 on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 at 8:45am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location for questions.
A bridge that goes over this huge ship channel is the most traveled in Texas that doesn’t meet safety standards

Decades of neglect and lack of investment have left over 46,000 bridges in the United States in a state of disrepair. To address this, President Joe Biden signed into law in November 2021 the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which allocates $550 billion to rebuilding key infrastructure. Still, necessary repairs may take years, and each day, Americans make 178 million trips across bridges deemed to be structurally deficient.
Constables Arrest Shoplifter at a Spring Academy Sports Store

SPRING, TX -- On August 7, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's responded to the Academy Sports located in the 21650 block of Kuykendahl Road in reference to a shoplifter. Upon arriving, the suspect was located and identified as Kallie Kastis. Further investigation revealed she was in possession of over...
