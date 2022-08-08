Read full article on original website
mocomotive.com
Community amenities honor longtime Woodforest staffers
Community leaders, engineers, planners and members of the Woodforest development team gathered in the community on July 29 to dedicate two amenities named in honor of two men who have been integral in the development of Woodforest and Montgomery County. A new bridge in Christine Allen Nature Park in Woodforest…
Montgomery County approves proposed 2022 tax rate exceeding no-new-revenue rate
To fund its 2022-23 budget, Montgomery County commissioners approved a proposed property tax rate of $.3764 per $100 of taxable property, but as the rate exceeds the effective rate, a public hearing is scheduled on Aug. 26. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County will propose a tax rate of $0.3764...
mocomotive.com
Burn Bans still in place for Montgomery and Harris Counties
Burn Bans still in place for Montgomery and Harris Counties. The burn bans for Harris and Montgomery counties are still in effect. Here is a link where you can check burn ban status for any county in the state of Texas:. Original Article: https://www.kingwood.com/msg/news.php?news_id=4425153.
fox26houston.com
Houston man fighting $700 water bill gets answers with help of FOX 26
HOUSTON - For the last nine months, a Houston man has been fighting the city on a water bill that he says was more than 17 times what he usually pays. On Tuesday, FOX 26 helped that man resolve the issue and get his money back. Since 1946, Gregory Keith...
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Identifies Found Body, Seeks Public s Help
MCTXSheriff Identifies Found Body, Seeks Public’s Help. On Friday, August 5, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Violent Crimes Unit were able to positively identify the victim in the homicide that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022. The male has been identified as 24-year-old Marbin Alexi…
mocomotive.com
PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD PRIOR TO TAX RATE BEING SET
Montgomery County Commissioners were told this morning at the regular Commissioners Court Meeting that due to what is needed for the budget being greater than the no new revenue rate a public hearing will be required. The no-new-revenue tax…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/public-hearing-to-be-held-prior-to-tax-rate-being-set/
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Seeks Identity of Suspect in Time Wise Burglary in Conroe
CONROE, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help to identify the pictured male who committed a Burglary of a Business on August 9, 2022. The suspect forced entry into the Time Mart convenience store located at 8780 Felder Lane in Conroe, Texas, and stole several items. Deputies were able to view surveillance video of the incident, and the suspect is believed to be a male wearing a black face mask, black jacket with a hood, a red shirt, blue jeans, and white and blue shoes. The suspect vehicle is a white or cream-colored Volkswagen Beetle with a black soft-top.
mocomotive.com
The Great Pumpkin Shoot Aims to Feed Seniors
CONROE, TX — Meals on Wheels Montgomery County (MOWMC) is preparing for their largest fundraiser of the year, the seventh annual “The Great Pumpkin Shoot” sporting clays tournament on October 21, 8:00am-1:00pm at Able’s Sporting, Inc. 357 FM 1791 in Huntsville TX, to benefit the homebound elderly of Montgomery County.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Found Body in Porter, Seeks Public’s Help
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — UPDATE: On Friday, August 5, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Violent Crimes Unit were able to positively identify the victim in the homicide that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022. The male has been identified as 24-year-old Marbin Alexi Sanches Castillo (DOB: 07/01/1998), who is from Honduras.
mocomotive.com
Who killed Marbin Alexi Sanches Castillo? Questions remain after partially buried body discovered in Montgomery County sandlot
PORTER, Texas – Authorities have released the identity of a victim whose body was found partially buried in a sand pit in Montgomery County. The man has been identified as 24-year-old Marbin Alexi Sanches Castillo, a native of Honduras. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 3,…
Harris Co. commissioners approve $37.7M in engineering design contracts for all-electronic tollways
A system of all-electronic tollways is safer, more efficient and less costly to manage than staffed toll plazas, head of communications for HCTRA said.
mocomotive.com
2 new deputies added in Montgomery County including one for ‘dangerous’ Lake Conroe
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Montgomery County commissioners agreed this week to fund two new positions for the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office to boost lake safety and courthouse security. Precinct 1 Commissioner Robert Walker and Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley agreed to split…
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 8/6/22
IN SHELTER – A369986. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 08/06/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-8-6-22/
bluebonnetnews.com
City of Dayton opens Love Locks wall
The first locks have been added to the Love Locks wall, a new art installation at the Dayton Community Center. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Dayton Enhancement Committee hosted a grand opening celebration and invited the public to begin adding their own padlocks. The art project is a 6-foot tall...
Click2Houston.com
Northside neighbors plead with city for help with overgrown abandoned house
HOUSTON – A Northside neighborhood said an abandoned home has become more than an eyesore, it’s affecting their quality of life. The house located in the 800 block of Bolling Lane can’t even be seen from the road due to overgrown trees, vines and tall weeds. Neighbors...
mocomotive.com
Notice of Public Sale #3
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Melvin’s Towing Service located at 23643 Roberts Road, Ste 50, New Caney, TX 77357, 832-955-8699 on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 at 8:45am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location for questions.
KHOU
Anxious about returning to campus? Here’s how Spring ISD is supporting staff, students’ mental health
In the wake of Uvalde, some parents, students and staff are anxious about going back to school. Superintendent Dr. Lupita Hinojosa says they have support in place.
checkoutdfw.com
A bridge that goes over this huge ship channel is the most traveled in Texas that doesn’t meet safety standards
Decades of neglect and lack of investment have left over 46,000 bridges in the United States in a state of disrepair. To address this, President Joe Biden signed into law in November 2021 the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which allocates $550 billion to rebuilding key infrastructure. Still, necessary repairs may take years, and each day, Americans make 178 million trips across bridges deemed to be structurally deficient.
Latest on wildfire in Washington County
Flare-ups re-igniting scorched earth are just one of the battles firefighters faced in Washington county on Monday. Two homes have been lost, and a dozen others were evacuated.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Constables Arrest Shoplifter at a Spring Academy Sports Store
SPRING, TX -- On August 7, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's responded to the Academy Sports located in the 21650 block of Kuykendahl Road in reference to a shoplifter. Upon arriving, the suspect was located and identified as Kallie Kastis. Further investigation revealed she was in possession of over...
