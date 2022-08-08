Read full article on original website
Golf.com
10 surprising players who lost their PGA Tour cards on Sunday
Two former Masters champs. A former PGA Championship winner. A former world No. 1. An Olympic silver medalist. And a star of one of the wildest moments of this, or maybe any, golf year. All gone. For now at least. It all can be a little confusing, so we’ll try...
Golf World Reacts To Judge's LIV, PGA Tour Ruling
On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that LIV golfers Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford will not be allowed to participate in the PGA's FedEx Cup Playoffs. Judge Beth Freeman said that "LIV contracts are based upon players calculation of what they were leaving behind." The golf world reacted...
Golf.com
8 intriguing findings from the PGA Tour’s response to ‘Mickelson et al’ LIV lawsuit
When being sued, the defendant would normally have plenty of time to respond to complaints — as much as 21 days, to be precise. But in the case of ‘Mickelson et al vs. PGA Tour’ the PGA Tour didn’t have quite as much time. Included within...
Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson
With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
Golf Digest
Joel Dahmen takes dig at Bryson DeChambeau and LIV Golf lawsuit with another pizza “analogy”
A few weeks back, at LIV Golf’s Trump Bedminster exhibition, former PGA Tour pro Bryson DeChambeau sat down with political firebrand Tucker Carlson to discuss the state of the current LIV Golf-PGA Tour impasse. In that interview, DeChambeau, perhaps a little hangry ahead of a late lunch, likened the complex, potentially precedent-setting legal situation to two rival pizza parlors. One has been in town for many years, DeChambeau explained. The other just opened. But now the old slice shop is banning customers who visit the new pie joint, and suddenly a pizza war has broken out, pitting brother against brother, man against wife. Here’s how he explained it.
Golf.com
PGA Tour fires back with 13 ‘mischaracterizations’ LIV pros made in lawsuit
Last week, LIV’s players — and its legal team — had their say. On Monday, it was time for the PGA Tour — and its own legal team — to fire back. The Tour’s legal eagles filed their response on Monday morning to Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) plaintiffs Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones, each of whom was suspended from the PGA Tour and is seeking to play in this week’s FedEx Cup Playoff event in Memphis.
LIV Golf statement on players being denied access to PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs: 'No one gains by banning golfers'
After what is sure to be the first of many legal matches between the PGA Tour and players who jumped ship to play for the upstart LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Tour is 1 up. On Tuesday a judge ruled against Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford after they...
SkySports
PGA Tour: Who qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs at the Wyndham Championship and who missed out?
Joohyung Kim had already locked in his PGA Tour card for next season but wasn't initially eligible to feature in the play-offs, as he wasn't a full-time PGA Tour member, only to earn full player status with his impressive victory at the Wyndham Championship. The 20-year-old recovered from quadruple-bogeying his...
golfmagic.com
Antitrust lawyer says LIV Golf players' TRO request "not for rich golfers"
LIV Golf players Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones have been accused of "fabricating an emergency" over their desires to play the forthcoming FedEx Cup Playoffs. The first postseason event is scheduled to take place at TPC Southwind next week for the FedEx St. Jude Championship. There is a...
Cam Smith Refuses to Acknowledge Deal With LIV Golf
Open winner Cameron Smith refuses to admit he's joining LIV Golf.
PGA Tour responds to lawsuit that would allow three LIV Golf players into FedEx Cup Playoffs, points out 'falsehoods'
After 11 LIV Golf players sued the PGA Tour last week, with three of them seeking entry into the Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs that start this week, the Tour on Monday sent to the U.S. District Court of Northern California a 32-page response plus a separate seven-page example of what it calls mischaracterizations and mistruths presented by the LIV players.
bloomberglaw.com
PGA Can Ban Three Liv Players From FedEx Cup, Judge Rules (2)
Three professional golfers who joined the Saudi Arabia-financed LIV Golf series will have to sit out the FedEx Cup Playoffs because a judge refused to lift their suspension by the PGA Tour. Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, and Matt Jones qualified for the lucrative playoffs and its $18 million top prize...
Bloomberg
Saudi-Backed LIV Tour Makes PGA Winnings Look Like Chump Change
Pay them and they will come. That appears to the formula for LIV, the new professional golf tour founded by Greg Norman and financed by Saudi Arabia that is pouring money into the sport like never before and drawing defectors from the long-established PGA tour. Now, some pros are trying...
Will LIV Golfers who sued PGA get to play FedEx Cup Playoffs?
You can put a tally in the win column for the PGA Tour this round. A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that the three members of LIV Golf suing their way into the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Former PGA Tour members Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, and Hudson Swafford filed a temporary...
LIV Golf breakaway trio lose key court case in bid to play in PGA FedEx Cup
A request by three golfers on the LIV Golf tour for a temporary restraining order that would have allowed them to compete in the PGA Tour’s lucrative FedEx Cup playoffs this week was thrown out by a federal judge on Tuesday. Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford have...
Golf.com
Winner’s bag: Joohyung Kim’s gear at the 2022 Wyndham Championship
Joohyung “Tom” Kim followed up a runner-up finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic with his first PGA Tour win one week later at the Wyndham Championship. Take a closer look at Kim’s all-Titleist setup, including a set of Vokey wedges stamped with Justin Thomas’ nickname. Driver:...
PGA Tour Responds to LIV Golf Lawsuit, Says Players Knowingly Broke Rule for ‘Eye-Popping Money’
A decision is expected Tuesday on a temporary restraining order that could allow three LIV players to compete in the FedEx Cup playoffs. The Tour calls it a fabricated 'emergency.'
LIV Defectors Are Raking in Tournament Winnings, Except for Phil Mickelson
No longer ranked within the top 100 in the Official World Golf Rankings after finishing out 2021 at No. 33 overall, Phil Mickelson (No. 101) has had a rough go of it since his defection from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-financed LIV Golf Series this year for an estimated $200 million.
CBS Sports
2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs: Standings, schedule, golf format, purse, prize money for PGA Tour postseason
Upon the conclusion of a regular season jam packed with events and four tremendous major championships, the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs have arrived. Since the FedEx Cup Playoffs started in 2007, professional golf has never felt more tenuous, and has likely never been more up in the air. Now...
The Updated 2022 LPGA Schedule, with Dates, Winners, Purses
Where tracking the 2022 LPGA schedule, where tour pros will play for a record $85.7 million in 34 official events during the season.
