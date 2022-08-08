ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, CO

Library Archives Drop-in Hours

Drop in to use and explore the Library's Archives with help from a Librarian! Please note: drop-in programs may be canceled due to staffing. Please check the Library Calendar for cancellations. Learn more about our collections and Lafayette History.
The 2022 Civic Academy application period is now open

The Denver Regional Council of Governments’ (DRCOG) Civic Academy is a program that helps build the civic capacity of the Denver region's residents. Through the seven-week course, the academy exposes participants to important regional issues like transportation, economic vitality, housing, civic engagement, and more. Each course includes weekly three-hour...
Power Yoga at Waneka Lake Park

Experience a vinyasa yoga class at Waneka Lake Park. Learn to move with your breath through a combination of sun salutations, deep opening postures, and strong standing poses to enhance your overall well-being. Power Yoga is designed with the veteran yogi in mind and includes modifications for all levels. Bring...
