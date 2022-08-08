Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus program would send families hundreds each monthJake WellsLouisville, KY
Jeffersontown Beer Fest Returns for the Seventh TimeJC PhelpsJeffersontown, KY
The Sixth Annual Taste of IndependentsJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Louisville Lands '23 WR William Fowles
The wide receiver from South Florida is the 13th commitment for the Cardinals in the 2023 recruiting class.
Southern Indiana Band Needs Your Vote to Land Gig At 2022 Louder Than Life in Louisville KY
For any band with big aspirations, that big break can be a bit elusive, but for one rock band out of Southern Indiana, that big break is now - and you can help them make it a reality. Meet The Strangers. Like many of the greats before them, The Strangers...
styleblueprint.com
Meet Rachel Platt, Today’s FACE of Louisville
This week we’re honored to feature Rachel Platt, a well-known journalist who was a part of Louisville’s media scene on WHAS-TV for nearly 30 years. Growing up, Rachel lived in quite a few cities and several states due to her father’s career in the Air Force. In fact, she refers to herself as ‘America’s Child.’ Her family finally settled in Florida, where she began her journalism career, eventually moving to Louisville in 1989. While at WHAS, Rachel was a news reporter, anchor, and show host for two popular programs, “Good Morning Kentuckiana” and “Great Day Live.” She is a multiple Emmy Award winner and an inductee into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame.
‘23 DB Shawn Russ Jr. Includes Louisville in Trimmed Top Schools List
The Cardinals were previously in his top five, are now one of three still in the mix.
Louisville Commit Rueben Owens II Named to Preseason SI99
The running back from the Lone Star State is one of the top prospects in the Class of 2023.
wdrb.com
'Never forgotten' | Former operator of Kern's Korner in Louisville's Highlands dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who ran the popular Kern's Korner on Bardstown Road passed away. The restaurant posted to Facebook announcing the death of former operator Jeff Kern, pictured above in the green shirt. Kern's father open the tavern in 1978, and Jeff Kern and his brother took...
WLKY.com
Louisville rapper EST Gee, sneaker store give out 300+ new shoes to local kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Around $50,000 worth of brand new shoes and school supplies were given out on Tuesday in the Highlands. The giveaway was part of the back-to-school shoe event that happened at the Oneness boutique shop on Bardstown Road. It was sponsored by by Louisville native and rapper...
Enter to Win Weekend VIP Passes to Louisville’s Louder Than Life
Music festival season is officially upon us, and we're celebrating in a BIG way on 103 GBF!. So what is GBF'N Festival Week? It's a week where exclusively on 103 GBF we're going to have your chance to score a pair of weekend GA passes AND a bonus chance online to win VIP passes (entry form below) to the biggest rock festival in the U.S., Louder Than Life! Which is taking place across four days this September in Louisville, Kentucky.
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | At Louisville, Tennessee transfer RB Tiyon Evans seeks one more comeback
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The question for Tiyon Evans, transfer running back for the University of Louisville, is whether he has one more comeback in him. He's betting that he does. Evans' college football career is a reminder of how COVID-19 wreaked havoc on many college athletes but also of...
stateoflouisville.com
Louisville women’s basketball: How Jeff Walz retooled the roster & staff
Let’s take a look at the additions the Louisville women’s basketball team made in the offseason. We went through all the key losses on and off the court the Louisville women’s basketball team previously. Now, it’s time to go through all the additions Jeff Walz made in the offseason to counteract those departures. A.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Louisville KY You Must Try
Are you visiting the area and wondering which are the best restaurants in Louisville, KY? You are in the right place. In this article, we will walk you through where to eat in Louisville and tell you where to find the best food in Louisville. There is so much to...
wdrb.com
Louisville-based BluMine Health opens new clinic in Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new health clinic is open in Bardstown, Kentucky. Louisville-based BluMine Health is now offering services at its 12th clinic in the tri-state area. The Bardstown Care Clinic is located on Portland Avenue near the Bardstown Primary School. The 3,400-square-foot facility has four exam rooms, a...
'Too much going on': Crowds overflow, tempers flare at back-to-school giveaway on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A back-to-school giveaway hosted by a local business in the Highlands of Louisville brought in hundreds of families over the course of Tuesday afternoon -- perhaps more than they expected for the first-time event. Huge crowds packed the inside of Oneness Boutique and the outside sidewalk...
WHAS 11
Louisville's Fontaine Ferry Park's checkered history
Fontaine Ferry Park sat on 64-acres of land in west Louisville on the Ohio River. It's complicated history was rooted in segregation and eventually closed in 1969.
WLKY.com
Ethan the dog wins American Humane Shelter Hero Dog award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — He did it! Ethan, Louisville's little survivor, has won the American Humane Shelter Hero Dog. In the player above: Ethan the dog visits assisted living facility. His owner, Jeff, has been asking everyone to vote for weeks to help him win the national competition that recognizes...
wdrb.com
3 new TARC routes begin in southern Indiana, Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Transit Authority of River City (TARC) is expanding its services in Kentuckiana. Two new routes from Louisville will now go to the River Ridge Commerce Center in southern Indiana. The first route starts in east Louisville from the Westport Road area, and will be the first...
wdrb.com
Longtime Louisville sportscaster files lawsuit against Trinity over football game injury
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A well-known Louisville sportscaster has filed a lawsuit against Trinity High School almost a year after he suffered a serious knee injury while covering a football game. Fred Cowgill, the sports director at WLKY-TV, filed the lawsuit in Jefferson Circuit Court on Monday. The incident in...
The Vault: The complicated history of Fontaine Ferry Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a hidden gem for some families found at the end of West Market Street where Shawnee Park has expanded in modern times. Fontaine Ferry Park welcomed white children and their parents from 1909 to 1969 and promoted itself as Kentuckiana’s million-dollar playground. The...
Wave 3
Street Rod Nationals wraps up with Circle of Winners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Street Rod National Showcase wrapped up with the circle of winners Sunday. The event is one of the world’s largest automotive participation events. About 30,000 people are expected to join the fun. All those people will make an estimated $17 million economic impact. Louisville...
wdrb.com
Kansas mother and daughter battle trauma, loss after car hit family in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The last 34 days have established a new reality for 17-year-old Ava Jones. Sitting beside her mother, Amy, the teenager who committed last month to play basketball at the University of Iowa reflects on the event that changed their lives. "My arm is injured, my knees...
