Louisville, KY

styleblueprint.com

Meet Rachel Platt, Today’s FACE of Louisville

This week we’re honored to feature Rachel Platt, a well-known journalist who was a part of Louisville’s media scene on WHAS-TV for nearly 30 years. Growing up, Rachel lived in quite a few cities and several states due to her father’s career in the Air Force. In fact, she refers to herself as ‘America’s Child.’ Her family finally settled in Florida, where she began her journalism career, eventually moving to Louisville in 1989. While at WHAS, Rachel was a news reporter, anchor, and show host for two popular programs, “Good Morning Kentuckiana” and “Great Day Live.” She is a multiple Emmy Award winner and an inductee into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame.
103GBF

Enter to Win Weekend VIP Passes to Louisville’s Louder Than Life

Music festival season is officially upon us, and we're celebrating in a BIG way on 103 GBF!. So what is GBF'N Festival Week? It's a week where exclusively on 103 GBF we're going to have your chance to score a pair of weekend GA passes AND a bonus chance online to win VIP passes (entry form below) to the biggest rock festival in the U.S., Louder Than Life! Which is taking place across four days this September in Louisville, Kentucky.
stateoflouisville.com

Louisville women’s basketball: How Jeff Walz retooled the roster & staff

Let’s take a look at the additions the Louisville women’s basketball team made in the offseason. We went through all the key losses on and off the court the Louisville women’s basketball team previously. Now, it’s time to go through all the additions Jeff Walz made in the offseason to counteract those departures. A.
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Louisville KY You Must Try

Are you visiting the area and wondering which are the best restaurants in Louisville, KY? You are in the right place. In this article, we will walk you through where to eat in Louisville and tell you where to find the best food in Louisville. There is so much to...
wdrb.com

Louisville-based BluMine Health opens new clinic in Bardstown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new health clinic is open in Bardstown, Kentucky. Louisville-based BluMine Health is now offering services at its 12th clinic in the tri-state area. The Bardstown Care Clinic is located on Portland Avenue near the Bardstown Primary School. The 3,400-square-foot facility has four exam rooms, a...
WLKY.com

Ethan the dog wins American Humane Shelter Hero Dog award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — He did it! Ethan, Louisville's little survivor, has won the American Humane Shelter Hero Dog. In the player above: Ethan the dog visits assisted living facility. His owner, Jeff, has been asking everyone to vote for weeks to help him win the national competition that recognizes...
wdrb.com

3 new TARC routes begin in southern Indiana, Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Transit Authority of River City (TARC) is expanding its services in Kentuckiana. Two new routes from Louisville will now go to the River Ridge Commerce Center in southern Indiana. The first route starts in east Louisville from the Westport Road area, and will be the first...
WHAS11

The Vault: The complicated history of Fontaine Ferry Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a hidden gem for some families found at the end of West Market Street where Shawnee Park has expanded in modern times. Fontaine Ferry Park welcomed white children and their parents from 1909 to 1969 and promoted itself as Kentuckiana’s million-dollar playground. The...
Wave 3

Street Rod Nationals wraps up with Circle of Winners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Street Rod National Showcase wrapped up with the circle of winners Sunday. The event is one of the world’s largest automotive participation events. About 30,000 people are expected to join the fun. All those people will make an estimated $17 million economic impact. Louisville...
