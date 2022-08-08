ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble

(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Stocks Higher, 'Inflation Reduction Act,' Softbank, CVS Health and Signal - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Monday, August 8:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher as Wall Street Looks to Notch More Gains. U.S. stock-index futures were little changed on Friday ahead of a key economic report that investors hope will provide further clarity on the direction of the economy and whether the Federal Reserve’s inflation-fighting rate hikes are proving effective.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Masayoshi Son
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
TheStreet

Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...

The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
STOCKS
Fortune

Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Softbank Group#Tech#Software Design#Business Industry#Linus Business#Banking#Japanese#Softbank Group Corp#Chinese
CNBC

Japan's Nikkei leads losses in mixed Asia markets; SoftBank shares drop 7% after earnings losses

SINGAPORE — Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed Tuesday on a quiet data day as markets continue to digest last week's stellar U.S. jobs report. SoftBank Group's stock fell around 7% after its Vision Fund reported a 2.93 trillion Japanese yen ($21.68 billion) loss for the June quarter on Monday after the market close. The tech-focused fund has suffered as central banks raise interest rates to fight inflation.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Benzinga

Could SoftBank Go Private Following Disappointing Quarterly Results? Analysts See Possibility

Softbank Group Corp SFTBY record $23.4 billion quarterly loss, pledge of heavy cost-cutting, and self-criticism could push its founder Masayoshi Son to reconsider a management buyout, the Financial Times reports. Analysts and investors said the latest results reflecting SoftBank's preparation to sell critical operations like Fortress Investment Group and higher...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Aug 8, 2022

U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Friday in a volatile trading session as a stronger-than-expected jobs report reignited fears that the Fed would continue to aggressively increase interest rates in a bid to control rising inflation. The S&P and Nasdaq ended in negative territory. However, the Dow managed to close in the green.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Q2 Earnings Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Roche, Adobe & McDonald's

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's note including a real-time scorecard of the Q2 earnings season, in addition to featuring new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Roche Holding AG (RHHBY), Adobe Inc. (ADBE), and McDonald's Corporation (MCD). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
UPI News

Nasdaq falls 1.19% as negative Micron guidance weighs down tech stocks

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined as chip stocks continued to struggle Tuesday, dragging down the tech market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 58.13 points, or 0.18%, the S&P 500 fell 0.42% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 1.19%. Tuesday's decline came as shares of chipmaker Micron fell...
STOCKS
srnnews.com

SoftBank plans Vision Fund job cuts after record net loss

TOKYO (Reuters) – SoftBank Group Corp is planning to cut headcount at its flagship Vision Fund investing arm, CEO Masayoshi Son said on Monday, after a crash in the value of its portfolio pushed his conglomerate to a record quarterly net loss. Vision Fund, which upended the world of...
BUSINESS
Reuters

SoftBank to gain $34 billion from cutting Alibaba stake

TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) said on Wednesday it would book a gain of $34.1 billion by cutting its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (9988.HK), as the investment behemoth looks to shore up its cash reserve to weather the market downturn.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy