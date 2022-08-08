Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
Why SoftBank's Billionaire CEO Can't Harness His Inner Warren Buffett And Buy The Market Dip
Japanese investment heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp reported a record $23-billion quarterly loss on Monday. The investment management group, which is heavily focused on tech, energy and communications, took a hard hit to its portfolio following headwinds for the overall tech industry. During a press conference on Monday, founder, chairman and...
Meet the ‘demon stock’: Chinese investors have coined their own name for stocks that defy logic
China's large pool of retail investors may be flocking to demon stocks now due to the sluggishness of China’s equity markets.
Stocks Higher, 'Inflation Reduction Act,' Softbank, CVS Health and Signal - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Monday, August 8:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher as Wall Street Looks to Notch More Gains. U.S. stock-index futures were little changed on Friday ahead of a key economic report that investors hope will provide further clarity on the direction of the economy and whether the Federal Reserve’s inflation-fighting rate hikes are proving effective.
RELATED PEOPLE
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
SoftBank posts a $21.6 billion quarterly loss on its Vision Fund, one of the highest in its history
SoftBank posted one of its biggest losses at its Vision Fund investment unit for its fiscal first quarter, as technology stocks continue to get hammered amid rising interest rates. The Japanese giant's Vision Fund posted a 2.93 trillion Japanese yen ($21.68 billion) loss for the June quarter. This is the...
CNBC
Japan's Nikkei leads losses in mixed Asia markets; SoftBank shares drop 7% after earnings losses
SINGAPORE — Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed Tuesday on a quiet data day as markets continue to digest last week's stellar U.S. jobs report. SoftBank Group's stock fell around 7% after its Vision Fund reported a 2.93 trillion Japanese yen ($21.68 billion) loss for the June quarter on Monday after the market close. The tech-focused fund has suffered as central banks raise interest rates to fight inflation.
Benzinga
Alibaba Gains 1%, JD Sheds 2%: Hang Seng Opens Lower As All Eyes On US Inflation Data
Hong Kong shares were mixed on Tuesday morning, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index down more than 0.1%, as investors looked ahead to crucial U.S. inflation data that will decide the course of further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Shares of Alibaba rose 1.5% in opening trade, while those...
African e-commerce firm Jumia says it is past peak losses, shares jump
Aug 10 (Reuters) - African e-commerce firm Jumia Technologies said on Wednesday it was past peak losses and would focus on promotions, marketing and cost cutting in its quest towards profitability, driving its shares up 16% despite a wider quarterly loss.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Could SoftBank Go Private Following Disappointing Quarterly Results? Analysts See Possibility
Softbank Group Corp SFTBY record $23.4 billion quarterly loss, pledge of heavy cost-cutting, and self-criticism could push its founder Masayoshi Son to reconsider a management buyout, the Financial Times reports. Analysts and investors said the latest results reflecting SoftBank's preparation to sell critical operations like Fortress Investment Group and higher...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Aug 8, 2022
U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Friday in a volatile trading session as a stronger-than-expected jobs report reignited fears that the Fed would continue to aggressively increase interest rates in a bid to control rising inflation. The S&P and Nasdaq ended in negative territory. However, the Dow managed to close in the green.
The Motley Fool
2 Reasons Investors Should Not Give Up On Alibaba Just Yet
There are still good reasons to be optimistic about Alibaba's prospects.
NASDAQ
Q2 Earnings Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Roche, Adobe & McDonald's
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's note including a real-time scorecard of the Q2 earnings season, in addition to featuring new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Roche Holding AG (RHHBY), Adobe Inc. (ADBE), and McDonald's Corporation (MCD). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
biztoc.com
SoftBank Vision Fund posts a $17.23B loss in the April-June quarter as value of its tech portfolio including SenseTime Group and Uber fell
TOKYO, Aug 8 - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) on Monday posted a 2.33 trillion yen ($17.23 billion) loss at its Vision Fund unit in the April-June quarter as the value of its tech portfolio slid. SoftBank had booked a record loss at the Vision Fund unit in May as market...
Nasdaq falls 1.19% as negative Micron guidance weighs down tech stocks
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined as chip stocks continued to struggle Tuesday, dragging down the tech market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 58.13 points, or 0.18%, the S&P 500 fell 0.42% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 1.19%. Tuesday's decline came as shares of chipmaker Micron fell...
srnnews.com
SoftBank plans Vision Fund job cuts after record net loss
TOKYO (Reuters) – SoftBank Group Corp is planning to cut headcount at its flagship Vision Fund investing arm, CEO Masayoshi Son said on Monday, after a crash in the value of its portfolio pushed his conglomerate to a record quarterly net loss. Vision Fund, which upended the world of...
SoftBank to gain $34 billion from cutting Alibaba stake
TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) said on Wednesday it would book a gain of $34.1 billion by cutting its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (9988.HK), as the investment behemoth looks to shore up its cash reserve to weather the market downturn.
Comments / 0