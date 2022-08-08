Read full article on original website
Bimbo Bakeries employee robbed at gunpoint after noticing truck's catalytic converter stolen
An employee with Bimbo Bakeries was robbed at gunpoint moments after realizing his catalytic converter was stolen.
Wilmington Police Arrest Suspect in Trolley Square Shoplifting Case
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man in connection with several theft incidents. Authorities state that on July 31 at approximately 11:00 a.m., police responded to the Trolley Square area for a shoplifting in progress complaint. Upon arrival, police made contact with 33-year-old Deshawn Richardson who was identified as the suspect. Richardson was taken into custody without incident. Through investigative measures, police were able to identify Richardson as a suspect in connection with two additional theft incidents that occurred on July 29th and July 30th.
Upper Darby Man Wanted for Theft at Giant Food Store
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 34-year-old Ian Patrick Coughlan, who is wanted for theft at the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township, Chester County. On August 7, 2022, Coughlan allegedly stole merchandise from the store...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Bakery Driver Robbed At Gunpoint Sunday
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday morning in the New Castle area according to. Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said 0n August 7, 2022, at approximately 2:00 a.m., an employee of Bimbo Bakeries USA, located at 30 Parkway Circle in New...
Wanted: Warrant Issued for Theft at Giant Food Store
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Danielle Malin. On August 7, 2022, Malin was caught on camera stealing merchandise from the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township, Chester County. A warrant has been issued for her arrest, and she is known to frequent the Folcroft and Upper Darby areas of Delaware County.
WDEL 1150AM
Armed 80-year-old man carjacked in Claymont
An 80-year-old man with a concealed handgun fired at three men who stole his car in the Clearfield Village neighborhood of Claymont Sunday evening. New Castle County Police said the man was trying to get an item out of his car when three males approached him after exiting an SUV.
Wilmington Police Arrest Claymont Man, Two Guns Seized
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Claymont man on gun charges. Authorities state that on July 29 at approximately 1:06 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit conducted a vehicle stop in the 400 block of North Monroe Street. Police made contact with an occupant, 21-year-old Malik Winters of Claymont. Following a brief investigation, police recovered two (2) loaded 9mm handguns. Police took Winters into custody without incident.
Philadelphia Man Steals Thousands of Dollars From the 14th District
PHILADELPHIA, PA- On Thursday, at Evo Brick Oven Pizza ,at 277 West Mount Pleasant Avenue,...
Wilmington Police Investigating West 4th Street Shooting
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 10:26 p.m. Monday, in the 800 block of West 4th Street. Police located a 32-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about...
Two Arrested in Trenton Trying to Sell Eight Pounds of Marijuana
TRENTON, NJ – Two men were arrested in Trenton after officers witnessed a suspected drug...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE CARJACKING IN CLEARFIELD VILLAGE
(Claymont, DE 19703) Yesterday (Aug 7) at approximately 11:00 p.m., patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Court Ave, in the community of Clearfield Village for the report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located an 80-year-old victim who...
Police Release Photos in Fraud Investigation: Kennett Square Residents Asked to Help
KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Kennett Square Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals in released photos. The department has released these images as part of an ongoing fraud investigation, and they are hoping that someone will be able to identify the suspects.
Motorist indicted in drunken driving crash that killed passenger
A grand jury has indicted a Salem County motorist in connection with a fatal crash that killed his passenger. Kyle G. Blackston, 36, of Carneys Point Township, was allegedly drunk when he drove a car on Route 40 near Game Creek Road in Carneys Point Township on March 6, according to police.
Lawsuit: 2 Wilmington Residents Claim City Illegally Towed, Scrapped Vehicles
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Two Wilmington residents are taking the city to court, claiming it illegally towed and scrapped their vehicles over unpaid parking tickets. On Tuesday, a federal judge gave the green light for the lawsuit to move forward. Ameera Shaheed says her car was legally parked right across the street from her home when she noticed a parking enforcement officer writing tickets. “I got into a little dispute with a PEO. He said things to me and I said some things to him, in the words of ‘my car is worth more than the shirt on your back,’ and he promised...
Wilmington Police Investigating Fatal Shooting, 20-Year-Old Victim Identified
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Sunday, in the 2400 block of North Tatnall Street. Police located a 20-year-old female gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The victim in this incident has been identified as 20-year-old Darnashia Green. This incident remains under investigation.
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Multiple People Reportedly Shot In New Castle
Police and rescue crews are currently on scene at the Colonial Village Apartments in New Castle, off of Moores Lane, for reports of a shooting involving multiple patients. Arriving crews are reporting that at least two patients will be transported. A third ambulance that responded to the scene did not...
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police investigating serious crash in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently at the scene of a serious crash in the Dover area. We’re told the crash happened at around 8:30 a.m. on Little Creek Road and Fox Road. As a result, the roadways will be closed for emergency response vehicles at the scene.
WMDT.com
Police investigating weekend burglary at Dover Walgreens
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a burglary that took place during the overnight hours on Saturday. We’re told while the Walgreens, located at 1001 Forrest Avenue, was closed, an unknown male broke a window to gain access to the business. He then reportedly took several cartons of cigarettes, placed them into a bag, and left the store.
Two People Found Dead in Kennett Square: Police Investigate
KENNETT SQUARE, PA — Two people were found dead in Kennett Square on August 6, 2022, in an apparent murder-suicide. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office and the Kennett Township Police Department are investigating the incident, which occurred in the 1000 block of Kaolin Rd. Police and EMS from the Longwood Fire Co. responded to the scene and found an 87-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds. A handgun was recovered at the scene; no one else was inside the home.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN OVERLOOK COLONY
(Claymont, DE 19703) Yesterday, Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the West Brandywine Avenue area for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, they found a 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower extremity. The officers rendered medical...
Shore News Network
