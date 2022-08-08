Read full article on original website
Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of True, Dream, Chicago, and Penelope Supporting North West
Some of the littlest members of the Kardashian family came out to root for North West at her basketball game on July 22. Her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her youngest sister, Chicago, were both in the stands alongside Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson; Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian; and Kourtney Kardashian Barker's daughter, Penelope Disick. The kids looked like they were having fun in a photo that Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story.
Khloé Kardashian Shares Cute Photo of Daughter True After Welcoming Baby Boy: 'Happy Sweet Girl'
Khloé Kardashian is showing her daughter some love after welcoming a new addition to the family. Over the weekend, the Good American co-founder, 38, gave her 4-year-old True a special shout-out on Instagram, calling the little one her "happy sweet girl." In the cute photo, True sits on a...
Here’s How Khloe & Tristan’s Daughter Reacted to Them Having a 2nd Baby—She’s Wanted a Sibling ‘For a Long Time’
A perfect gift. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s daughter True is so excited about their surrogacy. A source close to the Kardashians said that it was all that their little one could dream of. A source told Entertainment Tonight on July 20, 2022, that the mother and daughter duo...
Khloé Kardashian returns to social media a week after confirming she was expecting another baby
Khloé Kardashian returns to social media a week after confirming she was expecting another baby via surrogate with Tristan Thompson. Kardashian shared several photos of her and her 4-year-old daughter True Thompson on the beach. “Me and my best girl making the best memories,” she captioned the photos....
What Is Kylie Jenner’s Baby Boy’s New Name After She Dropped ‘Wolf Webster’? See Clues
Now that Kylie Jenner announced she and Travis Scott (real name: Jacques Bermon Webster II) are changing their son Wolf Webster’s moniker, people are asking one huge question: What is her baby’s new...
Here’s How Tristan’s Baby Mama Really Feels About Him Having a 2nd Baby With Khloé After They Cheated Together
Click here to read the full article. Nothing much. Maralee Nichols doesn’t mind Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s surrogacy announcement. Sources close to the former trainer revealed that she doesn’t really care that the former couple is having a new baby together. The insider told Us Weekly on July 15, 2022, that Maralee wants to focus on what’s important in front of her. “She’s truly focused on raising Theo,” referring to the baby that she shares with Tristan. The source also said that Maralee’s main priority is “navigating motherhood as a single mom.” She’s also not “surprised” that Thompson is having...
Everything Khloe Kardashian Has Said About Conceiving Her 2nd Child With Tristan Thompson
Ready to give True a sibling. Khloé Kardashian has been candid about her fertility journey while trying to conceive baby No. 2 with Tristan Thompson. Us Weekly broke the news in August 2020 that the on-again, off-again couple were “back together” after his two cheating scandals. “Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good […]
Newly Single Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Famous Curves In Sultry Black Dress After Welcoming Baby. No 2
One hot mama! Khloé Kardashian is looking good and likely feeling even better after the recent expansion of her brood.The Kardashians star, 38, was seen stunning in a tight-hugging black dress that showed off her hourglass curves while grabbing dinner with a friend at Nobu in Malibu on Monday, August 8, only three days after news broke that she and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child.With her hair up in a tight high bun and her front pieces perfectly framing her face, Kardashian strutted through California, showing off the ultimate Revenge Body following her rumored split from her mystery private...
Kim and Khloe Kardashian Cheer on North, 9, at Basketball Game Alongside Dream, Chicago and True
Team North! During Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter’s recent basketball game, North had a packed crowd of cheerleaders to watch the match. “Go North! 🏀,” Natalie Halcro captioned a Friday, July 22, Instagram Story photo of the Skims mogul, 41, and sister Khloé Kardashian flashing peace signs from their perch in the bleachers, which Kim later reshared. The Kardashians personalities were joined by their respective daughters and several of their nieces. Kim and Khloe supported the 9-year-old’s weekend game alongside Dream, 5, Chicago, 4, True, 4, and Penelope, 10.
Khloe Kardashian’s New Romance Isn’t A ‘Priority’ As She Preps For 2nd Baby With Tristan Thompson
There have been several huge developments in Khloe Kardashian‘s life lately. First, in late June, the 38-year-old Good American founder was reported to be dating a mystery man that she met through sister Kim Kardashian, which HollywoodLife confirmed via several sources. Then, it was confirmed on July 13 that she is expecting a baby via surrogate with her former partner and daughter to 4-year-old True Thompson, Tristan Thompson. While fans were elated to see Khloe getting back into the dating world following her very tumultuous relationship with the 31-year-old NBA star — which involved two cheating scandals on Tristan’s part — Khloe is not focused on that aspect of her life as she gets ready to welcome her second child, according to sources close to the Kardashian family.
Khloe Kardashian Breaks Silence After Birth Of New Baby Son To Celebrate Her ‘Sweet Girl’ True
Khloe Kardashian, 38, took to her Instagram to share an adorable photo of her daughter True Thompson, 4, on Sunday, August 7. The adorable photo of True was Khloe’s first Instagram post since she welcomed her son via surrogate on Friday. True looked super cute, as she smiled for the photo. “My happy sweet girl,” Khloe wrote in the caption along with a heart emoji.
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Expecting Baby No. 2: A Relationship Timeline
Following numerous breakups and after weathering multiple cheating scandals, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are having a second child together. The on-again-off-again pair are expecting another baby via surrogate. The pair already share a 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson. Though they're expecting a child together, the duo are not rekindling their...
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Welcome Son Via Surrogate
Reality star Khloé Kardashian and NBA player Tristan Thompson have welcomed their second child—a boy via surrogate, according to People. The couple is reportedly no longer together, but had committed to having a second child. They are already parents to a 4-year-old daughter, True. A report from People notes that the pair have not decided […]
Khloé Kardashian Wears a Little Black Dress on Her First Outing Since Welcoming Her Son
Last night, new mom of two Khloé Kardashian was photographed out for the first time since welcoming her baby boy via surrogate. The Good American cofounder was dressed stylishly for dinner at Nobu, pairing a black body-con dress with a blue micro bag, perhaps a nod to her son.
